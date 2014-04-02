(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/ MADRID, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Banco Santander's and Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito's (CLCC) mortgage covered bond programmes (Cedulas Hipotecarias, or CH) to Positive from Stable. The agency has also revised the Outlook on Cajas Rurales Unidas's (CRU) CH and public sector covered bond (Cedulas Territoriales, or CT) programmes to Negative from Stable. The Outlook on Bankia's, Banco Mare Nostrum's (BMN) and NCG Banco's CH programmes remains Negative. All ratings have been affirmed. These rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's revised Covered Bonds Rating Criteria on programmes issued by Spanish banks. They also take into account the recent revision of CRU's Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) Outlook to Negative (see 'Fitch Revises Grupo CRU's Outlook to Negative; Downgrades VR to 'bb-'', dated 26 March 2014), as well Bankia's, BMN's and NCG's Negative Outlook (see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening Support ', dated 26 March 2014) . As part of its updated covered bonds analysis, the agency has assigned an IDR uplift to each programme, where applicable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has revised the Outlook on the CH issued by Banco Santander to Positive from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'A'. The Positive Outlook indicates the potential for a rating upgrade based on the bank's IDR of 'BBB+'/Stable, an IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '0' (full discontinuity risk), and a two-notch recovery uplift. Fitch has revised the Outlook on the CH issued by CLCC to Positive from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'A-'. The Positive Outlook indicates the potential for a rating upgrade based on the bank's IDR of 'BBB'/Stable, an IDR uplift of '1', an unchanged D-Cap of '0' (full discontinuity risk), and a two-notch recovery uplift. The rating of the CH issued by Bankia has been affirmed at 'BBB+', with a Negative Outlook based on the bank's IDR of 'BBB-'/Negative, a newly assigned IDR uplift of '1', an unchanged D-Cap of '1' (very high discontinuity risk) and the OC of 67% relied upon by Fitch, which is equal to the 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 67%. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the bank's IDR and that a potential downgrade of the IDR may not be compensated by the IDR uplift of '1'. Fitch has revised the Outlook on the CH issued by CRU to Negative from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'BBB+'. This considers the bank's IDR of 'BB'/Negative, an IDR uplift of '0', a D-Cap of '1' (very high discontinuity risk), and the OC of 111% relied upon by Fitch, which provides more protection than the 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 69%. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the bank's IDR and that a potential downgrade of CRU's IDR would not be compensated by the lack of an IDR uplift. Fitch has revised the Outlook on the CT issued by CRU to Negative from Stable and affirmed the ratings at 'BBB'. This considers the bank's IDR of 'BB'/Negative, an IDR uplift of '0', a D-Cap of '0' (full discontinuity), and the OC of 43% relied upon by Fitch, which is equal to the 'BBB' breakeven OC of 43%. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the bank's IDR and that a potential downgrade of CRU's IDR would not be compensated by the lack of an IDR uplift. The ratings of BMN's CH have been affirmed at 'BBB+', with a Negative Outlook based on the bank's IDR of 'BB+'/Negative, an IDR uplift of '0', an unchanged D-Cap of '1' (very high discontinuity risk) and the OC of 67% relied upon by Fitch which provides more protection than the 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 44%. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the bank's IDR and that a potential downgrade of the bank's IDR would not be compensated by the lack of an IDR uplift. The ratings of NCG's CH have been affirmed at 'BBB+', with a Negative Outlook based on the bank's IDR of 'BB+'/Negative, an IDR uplift of '0', an unchanged D-Cap of '1' (very high discontinuity risk) and the OC of 84% relied upon by Fitch, which provides more protection than the 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 67%. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the bank's IDR and that a potential downgrade of the bank's IDR would not be compensated by the lack of an IDR uplift. The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement of the degree of protection in the event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent the source of covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover pool. It is derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion of the relative ease and motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation, the importance of covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction and the extent of buffer offered by senior unsecured debt. Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than liquidation contributes to the IDR uplift assigned to the CH programmes of Banco Santander and Bankia, based on their large size relative to their domestic market. Spain is deemed by Fitch to be a covered bonds-intensive jurisdiction as far as CH are concerned. This contributes to the IDR uplift assigned to the CH programmes of Banco Santander and CLCC. For all other CH programmes (Bankia, CRU, BMN and NCG) Fitch disregards the covered bonds-intensive nature of the jurisdiction. This is because the importance of the domestic CH market is already reflected in the D-Cap of '1' assigned to these programmes. CRU's CT have both a D-Cap of '0' and an IDR uplift of '0'. This reflects the lack of protection against maturity mismatches in the event of an issuer's default and Fitch's opinion that CT are not as important to the funding of domestic banks as CH. Protection from the level of senior unsecured debt is not reflected in the IDR uplift assigned to any Spanish covered bond programmes. This is because Fitch's estimate of long-term non -retail placed senior unsecured debt is, for all concerned issuers, below 5% of total adjusted assets on the latest available financial information. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'A'/Positive and 'A-'/Positive ratings of Banco Santander CH and CLCC CH, respectively, could be upgraded once the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive is passed by the European Parliament and provided the OC that Fitch relies upon in its analysis is commensurate with the breakeven level for the new ratings. The 'BBB+'/Negative rating of Bankia's CH is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's 'BBB-' IDR is downgraded to below 'BB-'; (ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls below Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 67% The 'BBB+'/Negative rating of BMN's CH is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's 'BB+' IDR is downgraded to below 'BB'; (ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls below Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 44%. The 'BBB+'/Negative rating of NCG Banco's CH is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's 'BB+' IDR is downgraded to below 'BB'; (ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls below Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 67%. The 'BBB+'/Negative of CRU's CH is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's 'BB' IDR is downgraded to below 'BB-'; (ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls below Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 69%. The 'BBB'/Negative of CRU's CT is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's 'BB' IDR is downgraded to below 'BB-'; (ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls below Fitch's 'BBB' breakeven OC of 43%. Contact: Primary Analysts Antonio Casado (Bankia, BMN, NCG Banco and CRU) Associate Director +34 91 702 57 76 Fitch Ratings S.A.U. General Castanos 11 28004 Madrid Spain Juan David Garcia (Santander) Senior Director +34 91 702 57 74 General Castanos 11 28004 Madrid Spain Secondary Analysts Antonio Casado (Santander) Associate Director +34 91 702 57 76 Alvaro Utrera (Bankia, BMN, NCG Banco and CRU) Associate Director +34 91 702 57 75 Committee Chairperson Carmen Munoz Senior Director +34 93 323 8408 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (10 March 2014), Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (13 May 2013), Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (13 May 2013), Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (23 January 2014), EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria (6 June 2013), EMEA Criteria Addendum Spain (20 March 2013), Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds (14 October 2013), Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (4 February 2014), Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities (30 January 2013), and Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (7 February 2014), are all available on www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 