(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australian-based retailer
Wesfarmers Limited's (Wesfarmers) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is revised to
Stable from
Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Outlook Revision: The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects
Fitch's view
that Wesfarmers is unlikely to apply surplus operating cash
flows to the
reduction of debt. It follows from the guidance provided by
Fitch in September
2012 where it was noted that "The Outlook [of Wesfarmers
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating] will be revised to Stable in the event
Wesfarmers diverges from
its capital management strategy, whereby it pursues concurrent
growth in capex
expenditure and dividends."
Structural Leverage: Wesfarmers is nearing the end of its growth
capex cycle and
is funding its retail store roll out via the sale and lease back
of its existing
property portfolio. However, Wesfarmers public disclosures
indicate that it is
near its 'optimal capital structure' - setting a floor to
gearing (Assets/Debt).
Therefore and assuming relatively stable operating margins and
asset turnover,
it is more likely that funds from operations (FFO) Adjusted Net
Leverage will
continue to remain above 3.4x - above the 2.5x upgrade trigger -
, and that
surplus operating cash flows will be applied to support equity
returns rather
than to the reduction of debt.
Off-Balance Sheet Debt to Rise: The Fitch leverage metrics will
continue to
capture the increase in leverage resulting from sale and lease
back funding of
store growth through the rental multiple. Based on the recent
disposals,
Wesfarmers is paying about 9cents of rent per dollar it raises
from asset
sales. So assuming it raises AUD 300m - AUD500m from real
property sales per
annum (long-run) then rents will increase by about AUD27m -
AUD45m per year
adding AUD 216m - AUD360m of adjusted debt (at 8x) to Fitch
adjusted debt
leverage metrics.
Defensive Cash Flows: Wesfarmers' rating is supported by the
material
contribution from the defensive, mature and stable supermarkets
sector and by
its financial flexibility. Wesfarmers has leading market shares
in several low
competition retail segments with strong profit margins that
account for over
eighty percent of its prospective EBIT. The company has also
diversified into
non-prescription pharmaceuticals and alcohol, thereby succeeding
in trapping a
greater share of its customer's spending.
Tail Risks: These resilient cash flows are, however, mingled
with the more
cyclical contributions from Wesfarmers other businesses such as
coal mining,
chemicals, energy, fertilisers, as well as apparel and equipment
for mining and
construction.
Retail Price Deflation: The revenue from Wesfarmers' supermarket
business,
Coles, is exposed to deflationary risks owing to the ongoing
price-based
competition with rival Woolworths Ltd. Wesfarmers' supermarket
earnings are
highly sensitive to fluctuations of its gross margins. However,
this risk is
mitigated by product inelasticity in the supermarket space and
the strong market
position of Wesfarmers' retail businesses, which permit a
pass-through of the
majority of cost increases and also assist Coles in negotiating
lower prices
from its suppliers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: A rating upgrade is unlikely in the near future.
Future developments
that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating
action include:
- FFO Adjusted Net Leverage (Leverage) reduces to below 2.5x
(FY13: 3.27x); and
- FFO Fixed Charge Coverage (Coverage) exceeds 4x,
all on a collective sustained forward-looking basis.
Negative: A rating downgrade may occur should:
- Leverage exceed 3.7x;
- Coverage falls below 2.5x; or
- EBITDAR margin falls below 10%,
all on an individual or collective sustained forward-looking
basis.
