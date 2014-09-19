(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Zambia - Rating Action Report
here
LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Revises Outlook on Zambia to
Positive;
Affirms at B'
Fitch Ratings-London-19 September 2014: Fitch Ratings has
revised the Outlook
on Zambia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to
Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'B'. The issue
ratings on Zambia's
senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at
'B'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on Zambia's IDRs reflects the
following key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
Medium
The outlook for Zambia's public finances is more positive
compared with October
2013, when we downgraded the Long-term IDR to 'B'. The fiscal
outturn for 2013
(5.7% of GDP or 6.6% prior to GDP rebasing) came out
significantly below the
budget figure of 8.6% of GDP announced in August 2013.
Furthermore, fiscal data
for the first six months of 2014 suggest that the deficit was
well contained at
2% of GDP (against a target of 2.5% of GDP). Although this
partly reflects
higher-than-expected VAT receipts due to the build-up in VAT
refund arrears
(2.5% of GDP) to exporters, Fitch acknowledges the commitment to
expenditure
restraint over 1H14.
The authorities' decision to approach the IMF, combined with the
latest
medium-term expenditure framework, which shows the budget
deficit falling to
3.2% of GDP by 2017, suggests renewed commitment to fiscal
prudence by the
government. However, possible pre-election spending ahead of the
2016
presidential contest, failure to agree on an IMF programme as
well as the
repayment of VAT arrears to mining companies once a final
agreement is reached,
all add to fiscal risks.
The government has revised down the expected budget deficit for
2014 from 6.6%
to 5.2% (6.2% on old GDP base), reflecting the rebased GDP as
well as the
lower-than-expected deficit in the first six months of the year.
However, the
risk remains that the government will overrun the deficit in
2014, due to the
better than expected maize harvest and consequent spending
pressure from the
Food Reserve Agency, higher wages, as well as the payment of VAT
refunds. Fitch
therefore forecasts a deficit of 5.8% of GDP.
An improved fiscal outlook as well as strong GDP growth is
forecast to contain
the debt burden. Fitch expects consolidated general government
debt to peak at
33% of GDP in 2016, well below 'B' peers.
Tight domestic liquidity conditions have seen yields on 182- and
364-day
treasury bills rise to 17.5% and 23% in mid-August, up from
13.2% and 13.3%,
respectively, a year ago. Treasury auctions in the first six
months of the year
were significantly under subscribed.
The policy environment has improved, following the uncertainty
initially created
after the election of President Michael Sata. Early
pronouncements from the new
administration led Fitch to revise the Outlook to Negative in
February 2012.
However, the decision to revoke regulations that were adversely
impacting the
foreign exchange market is credit supportive. Although risks
persist,
particularly ahead of the elections, the business environment
has not
deteriorated as much as previously expected and the likelihood
of significant
and adverse policy shifts has significantly reduced.
Zambia's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
The recent rebasing of GDP has revised upwards Zambia's already
robust average
growth rate over the past five years, to 7.3% from 6.8%, well
above the 'B'
median of 4.3%. Fitch forecasts growth to remain at a robust
6%-7% in 2014-2016,
benefiting from the government's ambitious infrastructure
investment programme,
rising copper production and continued foreign direct investment
(FDI). The
rebased GDP shows that the economy was 20% larger in 2013 than
previously
measured, with services and mining now the two largest sectors
in the economy.
Inflation remains above the Bank of Zambia's 6.5% year-end
inflation target.
The current account is expected to remain in surplus over the
medium term,
supported by rising copper production and broadly stable copper
prices. Foreign
companies' repatriation of profits abroad is more than offset by
strong inflows
of FDI (5% of GDP). The recent Eurobond issue has boosted
reserves above three
months of current external payments (CXP). The decision to
revoke exchange rate
regulations as well as the announcement that the government
intends to approach
the IMF has seen the local currency appreciate 12.9% since May,
after a sharp
sell-off in 1H. Nevertheless, the kwacha remains sensitive to
external shocks
from capital flows or copper prices.
A decade of growth above 6% has resulted in an improvement in
social indicators,
but per capita income (at 60% of the 'B' median) and measures of
human
development still compare weakly with 'B' category peers. Health
and education
outcomes are especially weak, with average life expectancy of 49
years. The lack
of skills adversely affects the employability of the workforce,
with only 10%
employed in the formal sector. The average adult has less than
seven years of
schooling.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
- Continued progress on narrowing the budget deficit.
- A further improvement in the macroeconomic policy framework.
- An improvement in international reserves to reduce Zambia's
vulnerability to
external shocks.
-Well-implemented infrastructure investments, which improve
growth potential and
increase market access for traditional and non-traditional
exports.
The current rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a
material likelihood
of leading to a downgrade. However, any sustained deterioration
in fiscal
discipline, or external balances as well as a marked
deterioration in the policy
environment ahead of the 2016 elections would result in the
rating Outlook being
revised to Stable.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that GDP growth will remain robust, averaging
between 6%-7%, based
on the assumption that copper production will increase
significantly by 2020,
with strong net FDI inflows.
Fitch assumes that some fiscal consolidation will take place,
albeit at a slower
pace than the authorities' projections.
We assume new power stations come on-stream as scheduled and
help alleviate
electricity shortages.
Fitch does not assume any material volatility in copper prices
over the forecast
horizon.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.