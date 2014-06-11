(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on eight
Japanese insurers, and one US insurer with significant Japanese business
exposure, to Negative from Stable. The ratings on all of the insurers have been
affirmed.
The nine insurers are The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (Dai-ichi
Life), Daido Life Insurance Company (Daido Life), Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance
Company (Meiji Yasuda Life), Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company , Limited
(MSI), Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life), Sompo Japan Insurance,
Inc. (Sompo
Japan), Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (Sumitomo Life), Tokio Marine & Nichido
Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (TMNF), and Aflac, Inc. (Aflac).
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revisions follow the agency's previously announced review of the
ratings on these insurers in light of the ongoing Negative Outlook for the 'A+'
sovereign rating on Japan. See "Fitch to Review Ratings of Nine Insurers Linked
to Japan Sovereign" dated 26 May 2014 at www.fitchratings.com for a more
detailed discussion on the rationale and nature of the review. The insurers
subject to the review are rated at or above Japan's Long-Term Local Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR).
As part of its review, which involved taking a fresh look at these issues by the
agency, Fitch concluded that only Japanese insurers with both very strong credit
quality and sizeable international business diversification can be rated above
the sovereign rating, if they hold high levels of government debt (that is, more
than 20% of their invested assets). In Fitch's view, insurance groups that
generate 20% or more of their net premiums from sources outside of Japan on a
sustained basis would be considered as having sizeable international business
diversification. These parameters are similar to those used by Fitch in its
evaluations of insurers facing sovereign constraints in other parts of the
world, including Europe.
Fitch concluded that of the nine insurers under review, TMNF and Aflac have
achieved sufficient international business diversification to counterbalance the
impact on their rating as a result of their heavy Japanese government debt
holdings. This allows the ratings on these two insurers to be rated higher than
the sovereign rating.
TMNF is one of the core companies of Tokio Marine Group, which generates about
35% of its net premium, and about 50% of its adjusted after-tax earnings, from
its international business (under Japanese GAAP). Aflac generates about 25% of
its net premium and about 25% of its pre-tax operating earnings from outside
Japan (under US GAAP). While the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on
TMNF and Aflac's operating subsidiaries were affirmed at 'AA-', their Outlooks
have been revised to Negative from Stable since Fitch no longer envisions rating
these entities more than one notch above the sovereign.
The other seven insurers that have high levels of Japanese government debt do
not have sufficient international business diversification to counterbalance the
impact of their government holdings. Fitch has revised the Outlook on their
ratings to Negative from Stable to align with the Outlook of the sovereign
rating.
The Japanese insurance sector's credit fundamentals, aside from sovereign risk,
remain strong, with improving operating performance and strengthened
capitalisation. Therefore, Fitch's underlying fundamental sector outlook remains
Positive for the life insurance sector and Stable for the non-life insurance
sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
With the insurers currently rated at or above Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency
IDR, an upgrade of any of the nine insurers above is unlikely in the near
future.
Conversely, if the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurers are
also likely to be lowered.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Rating actions on the eight Japanese insurers included in this review are:
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited.
--IFS Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Daido Life Insurance Company
--IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
--IFS Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited
--IFS Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
--USD1.3bn subordinated notes due 2072 affirmed at 'A-'
Nippon Life Insurance Company
--IFS Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
--USD2bn subordinated notes due 2042 affirmed at 'BBB+'
Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.
--IFS Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
--USD1.4bn subordinated notes due 2073 affirmed at 'A-'
Sumitomo Life Insurance Company
--IFS Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
--USD1bn subordinated notes due 2073 affirmed at 'BBB+'
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
--IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Rating actions on the U.S. insurer with significant Japanese exposures included
in this review are:
Aflac, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
--3.65% USD 700 million senior notes due June 2023 affirmed at 'A-';
--2.26% Uridashi notes due September 2016 affirmed at 'A-';
--1.47% Samurai notes due July 2014 affirmed at 'A-';
--1.84% Samurai notes due July 2016 affirmed at 'A-';
--Variable Samurai notes due July 2014 affirmed at 'A-';
--8.5% senior notes due May 15, 2019 affirmed at 'A-';
--6.9% senior notes due Dec. 17, 2039 affirmed at 'A-';
--3.45% USD300m senior notes due Aug. 15, 2015 affirmed at 'A-';
--6.45% USD450m senior notes due Aug. 15, 2040 affirmed at 'A-';
--2.65% USD650m senior notes due Feb. 15, 2017 affirmed at 'A-';
--4.0% USD350m senior notes due Feb. 15, 2022 affirmed at 'A-';
--5.5% USD500m junior subordinated debentures due Sept. 15, 2052 affirmed at
'BBB';
American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus
American Family Life Assurance Co. of New York
Aflac Japan
--IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook changed to Negative from Stable