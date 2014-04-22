(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
of Russia-based
Home Credit and Finance Bank (HCR) and its Kazakh subsidiary, SB
JSC Home Credit
and Finance Bank (HCK), to Negative from Stable. Their Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'BB' and 'BB-',
respectively. A full list
of rating actions is available at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HCR's IDRS, VIABILITY RATING (VR)
The revision of the Outlook on HCR's Long-term IDRs reflects the
weakening
operating environment in Russia and its potential further
negative impact on the
bank's performance. The Outlook also considers the already
challenging operating
conditions for the Russian consumer finance sector in general
and HCR in
particular, as portfolio seasoning and higher household leverage
have caused
credit losses to widen significantly. At the same time, the
ratings remain
supported by HCR's considerable resilience against potential
shocks, given its
high margins, solid capital buffer and strong liquidity.
HCR's credit losses - defined as non-performing loans (NPLs, 90
days overdue)
originated in the period divided by average performing loans -
increased to 17%
in 2013 from 14% in 1H13 and 10% in 2012. Positively, vintage
analysis suggests
the quality of 2H13 loan generations improved moderately, as HCR
tightened its
underwriting standards and focused on lower-risk clients.
However, the
sustainability of this trend is yet to be tested, and risks
remain on the
downside given expected sluggish performance of the Russian
economy this year.
HCR may also find it challenging to compete for better-quality
borrowers with
larger corporate banks which target the same clientele, but may
offer lower
rates and larger loan tickets.
Profitability remained sound in 2013 (return on average equity
(ROAE) of 21%,
down from 51% in 2012), but in Fitch's view is likely to come
under greater
pressure in 2014, and may be close to breakeven. This is due to
(i) a reduction
in insurance-related fees, which are booked upfront at loan
origination and
comprised 33% of pre-impairment profit in 2013, but are likely
to decrease
significantly in 2014 as Fitch expects close to zero loan growth
judging by 1Q14
loan growth in statutory accounts; (ii) a moderate contraction
of margins due to
the growing share of lower-risk, lower-yield lending in HCR's
portfolio and a
gradual increase in funding costs in line with recent market
trends; and (iii) a
likely further increase in loan impairment charges, at least in
1H14, as weaker
vintages issued in 2H12-1H13 continue to season. Management
expects performance
to improve by end-2014 after a weaker 1H14, although in Fitch's
view that could
be challenging given the tougher environment and the ongoing
rebalancing of the
business model.
HCR's capitalisation is solid with a Fitch Core Capital (FCC) of
15.5% at
end-2013 and on-balance sheet NPLs (12% of gross loans at
end-2013) fully
reserved. Regulatory capital is tighter (total capital ratio of
14.8% at
end-1Q14) because of increased risk-weightings on
higher-yielding loans issued
after July 2013. However, the bank has some flexibility to
manage this by
altering product structures and possibly also selling or
originating on to the
balance sheets of related entities higher-margin businesses.
Funding and liquidity remain a rating strength for HCR. Despite
the moderate 12%
outflow of customer funding in 1Q14, Fitch views HCR's deposit
collection
capacity as strong due to competitive rates and a wide branch
network. HCR's
deposit base (74% of end-2013 liabilities) is granular and is
adequately covered
by liquid assets (16% at end-1Q14). Liquidity risk is further
mitigated by quick
turnover of loans, with monthly proceeds from loan repayments of
about RB25bn,
equal to 8% of liabilities. Following the repayment of a USD500m
eurobond in
March 2014, HCR's remaining refinancing needs for 2014 are a low
RUB8bn (3% of
total liabilities).
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HCR's IDRS AND VR
Further significant deterioration of HCR's asset quality and/or
profitability
amid a more challenging operating environment could lead to a
downgrade.
Conversely, the stabilisation of performance and gradual
recovery of asset
quality metrics could lead to the Outlook being revised to
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - HCR'S SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR (SRF)
The SRF of 'No Floor' reflects that support from the Russian
authorities,
although possible given HCR's significant RUB212bn deposit base,
is not factored
into the ratings due to the bank's still small size and lack of
overall systemic
importance. Although there is some track record of support from
HCR's private
shareholders future support cannot be relied upon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HCK'S IDRS, NATIONAL RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING
HCK's Long-term IDRs are driven by support the bank could
receive from its
parent, HCR. The revision of the Outlook on HCK's ratings
reflects the revision
of the Outlook on HCR. Fitch's view of the probability of
support is based on
HCK's increasing importance for the parent (it accounted for 24%
of HCR's
consolidated earnings in 2013) and still small size (less than
7% of HCR's
assets at end-2013), making it fairly easy to support. Fitch's
view also takes
into account HCR's full ownership, common branding and
reputational risk for HCR
in case of HCK's default.
The one-notch difference between HCR's and HCK's ratings
reflects the
cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship, HCK's
so far limited
track record of operations, and some uncertainty about the
long-term commitment
of HCR and the broader Home Credit group to support HCK in case
of a prolonged
deterioration of the operating environment in Kazakhstan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HCK'S IDRS, NATIONAL RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING
Any negative action on the parent's Long-term IDRs would likely
be matched by a
similar action on HCK's Long-term IDRs. This would also impact
the National
Rating and could result in a change in the Support Rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HCK'S VR
HCK's VR of 'b' is constrained by the bank's higher-than-average
sensitivity to
economic shocks resulting in potentially more volatile asset
quality metrics and
earnings through the cycle, its limited franchise, and a weak
funding profile
reflected in high single-name concentrations and dependence on
parent
facilities. The rating also reflects the bank's currently strong
profitability,
still adequate, although deteriorating, asset quality and solid
capitalisation.
HCK's profitability remained strong in 2013 with a high 12.8%
return on average
assets (but down from 16.3% in 2012). However, HCK derives a
large portion of
its revenues from fees for selling insurance products to
borrowers, which were
equal to a high 52% of 2013 pre-impairment profit. Such fees are
recognised
upfront at loan origination and are likely to materially reduce
as a result of
borrowers switching to longer-term cash-loans, loan growth
slowdown and
reduction of the share of loans issued with attached insurance
from the
currently unsustainable close to 100% level.
HCK's credit losses picked up to 13% of average performing loans
in 2013 from 8%
in 2012 despite a benign operating environment and fast loan
book growth, and
the trend is likely to persist as borrower indebtedness grows
and competition
for quality customers intensifies. At the same time, the bank
has significant
capacity to absorb losses, underpinned by its wide net interest
margin and
currently strong fee income. Fitch estimates that HCK's
breakeven loss-rate was
a high 30% in 2013, although it would be around two times lower
net of insurance
commissions. HCK's strong 28% FCC ratio at end-2013 provides a
further
significant cushion to absorb losses.
HCK is reliant on funding provided by the group (35% of
liabilities at end-2013)
and corporate deposits (another 34%). The latter are highly
concentrated with
the largest two accounting for 19% of end-2013 liabilities.
Positively, HCK is
gradually diversifying its funding structure by increasing the
share of retail
deposits and tapping the local wholesale market with bond
issuance. The bank's
liquidity is supported by a rapidly amortising loan book, which
generates around
KZT10bn (20% of customer accounts) of cash per month.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HCK'S VR
An extended track record of sound performance and growth
supported by a more
diversified funding base would be positive for the standalone
profile. A
significant deterioration of the operating environment in
Kazakhstan, or weaker
performance of the loan book diminishing HCK's ability to absorb
further losses
would be negative and could lead to downward pressure on the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HCR'S AND HCK'S SENIOR
AND SUBORDINATED
DEBT RATINGS
The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their
Long-term IDRs,
reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery prospects, in case
of default. The
(new style) subordinated debt rating of HCR is notched once off
its VR (which is
in line with its Long-term IDRs) in accordance with Fitch's
criteria for rating
these instruments. Any changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs
would likely impact
the ratings of both senior unsecured and subordinated debt
The rating actions are as follows:
HCR
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlooks revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Subordinated debt (issued by Eurasia Capital SA): affirmed at
'BB-'
HCK
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlooks revised
to Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(kaz)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'/'BBB+(kaz)'
