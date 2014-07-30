(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
Poland-based P4
Sp z.o.o's (P4) to Stable from Positive. Its Long term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and National Long term Rating have been affirmed at 'B+'
and 'BBB-(pol)'
respectively, A full list of rating actions is available at the
end of this
commentary.
The change in the Outlook reflects increased financial risk
associated with P4's
capital structure following the company's announced plan to
issue a subordinated
PIK note at the Play Topco level, the proceeds of which will be
used to pay
shareholder dividends. The PIK issue for the purpose of a
shareholder dividend,
so soon after the inaugural senior debt issue and associated
dividend recap,
confirms that management are likely to manage the group's
capital structure and
financial policies in a shareholder-friendly manner, which is
less likely to
lead to the deleveraging previously envisaged by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Pay- if-You-Can PIK
The PIK notes are not rated by Fitch - its terms have, however,
been reviewed by
Fitch and we will not include its issue as part of the
consolidated debt of the
senior secured/senior notes' (senior debt) restricted group. The
existence of
the PIK notes will, however, create cash flow pressures at the
senior debt
restricted level, as interest is structured as a
"pay-if-you-can" payment rather
than a fully discretionary PIK payment. This will, in Fitch's
view, drive
dividend payments at the restricted level, subject to the 3.75x
net debt/ EBITDA
restricted payment test in the senior debt documentation. Given
the sound
underlying operational performance of the business, Fitch
expects the PIK to be
serviced on a cash-pay basis and will therefore include cash
payments on the PIK
when assessing the company's interest and fixed charge cover
ratios.
Rational Market, Low Convergence Risk
Fitch views competition in the Polish mobile market as developed
and diversified
with no single operator owning a disproportionate share of the
market, while as
the market challenger, Play has taken a measured approach to
gaining market
share, product position and pricing. We consider that a
population of 38 million
people in a reasonably advanced economy can support a
four-player market and
that the market structure is less likely to experience the kind
of
value-destructive price wars seen in other markets. The somewhat
underdeveloped
fixed telephony infrastructure and limited pervasion of
traditional triple-play
services suggest an aggressive move to convergent fixed-mobile
bundles is
currently a limited risk over the medium term.
Efficient Infrastructure Strategy
Play has developed an efficient approach to network coverage,
concentrating its
own network infrastructure in more populous and urban areas,
relying to a
limited extent on roaming agreements with each of the other
three main network
operators. Data traffic is almost entirely carried on the
company's own network,
while spectrum and planned LTE (next generation data technology)
investment are
adequately provisioned relative to competition. This hybrid
asset-light approach
allows for a lower level of capital intensity, in turn
supporting improving cash
flow. While roaming agreements are entirely commercially
negotiated, Fitch does
not see high renegotiation risk given the current existence of
multiple
agreements, and the recently signed seven-year agreement with
T-Mobile.
Mature Competitive Market
As the smallest in a four-player market in an emerging economy,
Play has proven
a nimble competitor and has grown rapidly and consistently.
Careful management
of the pace of growth is key given that the two large
incumbent-owned
multinational competitors - Orange (BBB+/Negative) and T-Mobile
(Deutsche
Telecom; BBB+/Stable) - are financially strong and experienced
enough to
intensify competition if they so choose.
Financial Policy
The ratings are constrained by financial policies that allow
leverage to remain
somewhat high (incurrence tests of 4.25x net leverage; 3.0x net
secured leverage
and a restricted payment test limited at 3.75x net debt to
EBITDA). Currency
mismatch between a predominantly euro-denominated debt structure
and 100%
domestic revenue base is a further constraint. The introduction
of the PIK notes
- treated by Fitch outside the senior debt restricted group -
suggests that
financial policies will be managed with a shareholder friendly
bias and that the
flexibility to pay dividend cash out of the restricted group
will be utilised.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
POSITIVE: Any positive action would be subject to the continued
rational
behaviour of the market and that market share gains and other
performance
indicators are in line with Fitch's rating case. The
shareholders' approach to
financial policy will also be important. With a potential IPO
deemed a number of
years away and the bonds incorporating a restricted payment test
(set at 3.75x)
Fitch expects recurring dividends to consistently re-leverage
the balance sheet.
The level at which the shareholders choose to re-leverage using
dividends
combined with continued sound operational performance, will
determine whether
the financial profile supports a higher 'BB-' rating.
Future developments that could lead to a positive rating action
are:
- Continued strong subscriber growth and an ongoing shift in the
subscriber mix
to post-paid customers, with subscriber acquisition cost and
post-paid churn
close to management's expectations
- EBITDA margin in the high 20s and EBITDA less capex margin in
the high teens.
- A financial policy that is likely to see FFO net adjusted
leverage managed at
or below 4.0x, a level consistent with net debt/EBITDA of around
3.3x-3.4x
- fixed charge cover (including the cash-pay element of interest
on the PIK)
consistently at or above 3.0x
NEGATIVE: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action are:
-Intensification of the competitive (pricing) environment,
making revenue growth
and margin expansion targets more challenging. An expectation
that convergent
services were deemed by the market to be a more important
offering could also
create negative rating pressure
-A financial policy or weakened financial performance leading to
FFO net
adjusted leverage consistently above 5.0x, which would be
expected to result in
a downgrade to 'B'
-Fixed charge cover consistently below 2.5x
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
P4 Sp. Z.o.o. Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Play Finance 2 S.A. senior secured notes: affirmed at
'BB-'/'RR3'/'BBB (pol)'
Play Finance 1 S.A. senior notes: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR6'
P4 Sp. Z.o.o. National Long-Term rating: affirmed at
'BBB-(pol)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Damien Chew
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated May
2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
