(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk's (Pakuwon) Outlook to Positive from Stable. The Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), the foreign-currency senior unsecured rating and the rating on the USD250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2024 have been affirmed at 'BB-'. The notes are issued by Pakuwon Prima Pte Ltd and guaranteed by Pakuwon and some of its subsidiaries. The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations that the scale and asset granularity of Indonesia-based Pakuwon's investment property (IP) portfolio will improve to levels commensurate with a higher rating over the next one to two years as the company continues to ramp up its portfolio. Fitch expects Pakuwon to continue to manage its development property business conservatively, and also views its development property risk as manageable, so long as the company maintains positive cash flow from operations (CFO). KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Investment Property Portfolio: Pakuwon's ratings reflect its strong IP portfolio, which is driven mainly by its mall operations and generated around 75% of its total recurring revenue in 2016. Pakuwon's malls have around 94% occupancy rates, weighted by net leasable area, and have lease expiry profiles of around five years on average. Fitch expects Pakuwon's recurring EBITDA/net interest coverage ratio to remain above 2.5x, and recurring EBITDA to comfortably cover loan amortisation and dividend payment in 2017-2019. Pakuwon operates mainly superblocks that consist of a retail mall, office towers, a hotel and often high-quality residential developments. This significantly increases the value and appeal of each individual property within the superblock. However, given the interlinked-nature of the assets, Fitch measures Pakuwon's asset concentration on a superblock basis, rather than on an individual-asset basis. Nevertheless, the company's solid track record in developing high quality IPs, reflected in its sustained strong occupancy and robust recurring EBITDA growth, has led Fitch to relax the asset-concentration threshold required for a higher rating to 70% from 60%. Furthermore, Fitch also adjusts the measure for Pakuwon's interest coverage by using net interest, as we expect the company to maintain a healthy cash balance and therefore generate healthy interest income to partly offset its interest costs. Improving Property Demand: Fitch expects Pakuwon to book property presales of around IDR2.5 trillion in 2017, supported by improving macro-economic fundamentals and more positive sentiment domestically on the back of a reasonably successful tax amnesty program. Nevertheless, there may be short-term risks to demand, especially on higher-end properties, as the recent introduction of the financial transparency regulation, which gives the tax and financial authorities access to the banking information of Indonesian citizens, may lead consumers to defer spending on big-ticket items. Pakuwon's 1Q17 presales rose 10% yoy to IDR654 billion, about 28% of Fitch's 2017 forecast. Conservatively Managed Development Risk: Fitch views that Pakuwon's smaller development property scale relative to its peers is compensated by its ability to generate positive CFO on a sustained basis. Fitch believes this is because the company mostly funds its development property business through customer advances, and its strategy is to use recurring EBITDA to cover interest payments, loan amortisation and dividends. Pakuwon's focus on developing brownfield projects, whereby its current development pipeline is mostly situated in and around its existing projects, also helps the company to de-risk its development cash flows and reduce working capital needs. Conservative Financial Policy and Leverage: Pakuwon has maintained a conservative financial profile and has a track record of low leverage over the last four to five years. In 2013-2016, Pakuwon has managed to keep its leverage (adjusted net debt/adjusted inventory ratio) below the negative trigger of 35% and maintained its net debt/EBITDA ratio at around 1x. Fitch forecasts Pakuwon's leverage to remain around 24% in 2017 (2016: 26%) and to decline to 11% by 2019 in line with our expectation that property demand is likely to improve. Manageable US Dollar Exposure: Pakuwon uses call-spread options to hedge the foreign currency risk on its US dollar notes, covering Indonesian rupiah depreciation between 13,500-16,500 per US dollar across the full notional principal of its bonds. Even without the benefits of the hedge, Fitch estimates that if the rupiah depreciates further to 15,000 per dollar, Pakuwon's recurring EBITDA net interest cover will still remain above 2x. DERIVATION SUMMARY Pakuwon's rating compares strongly against other 'BB-' property developers, such as PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (BSD; BB-/Stable), PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk (APLN; BB-/Stable) and Lai Fung Holdings Limited (LF; BB-/Stable). Relative to BSD, Fitch believes that Pakuwon's smaller development property portfolio and higher IP asset concentration is counterbalanced by its strong CFO generation, larger investment property scale, higher recurring EBITDA net interest cover, and the stronger quality of its IP assets. We expect Pakuwon's IP concentration to drop materially by 2019 and its leverage to remain lower than BSD's. Pakuwon and APLN have similar development property scales. Although Pakuwon's development properties are more geographically concentrated than APLN's, the risks are mitigated by Pakuwon's strong CFO generation. Pakuwon also has a larger investment property scale, stronger recurring EBITDA net interest cover, and better asset quality than APLN. Compared to LF, Pakuwon's recurring EBITDA and property development scale are considerably larger, with recurring EBITDA net interest cover ratio well above LF's. Pakuwon's larger and growing recurring EBITDA scale, improving asset granularity, strong CFO generation, and low leverage justifies the Positive Outlook on its rating, even after accounting for the higher country-risk inherent in Indonesia compared to China. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Presales of around IDR2.5 trillion in 2017 and around IDR3 trillion in 2018. - Recurring EBITDA margin of above 50% in 2017 and 2018. - Construction capex of around IDR1.7 trillion-1.8 trillion in 2017 and 2018 - Land acquisition capex of IDR250 billion in 2017 and IDR200 billion in 2018 RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to an Upgrade - Sustained generation of positive CFO - Growth in Pakuwon's investment property portfolio such that its recurring EBITDA improves to above USD120 million (2017F: USD107 million) - Recurring EBITDA/net interest expense sustained above 3x (2017F: 2.5x) - Improving asset granularity, as indicated by its three largest superblock assets generating less than 70% of recurring revenue (2017F: 77%) The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if the company fails to meet the positive rating triggers. LIQUIDITY As of December 2016, Pakuwon had cash balances of IDR2.4 trillion and committed unused facilities of around IDR1.5 trillion, which are adequate to cover short-term debt maturities of IDR770 billion, construction capex of IDR1.7 trillion and discretionary land acquisition capex of IDR250 billion in 2017. In early 2017, Pakuwon also issued a USD250 million bond, which was used to refinance its USD200 million bond. This issuance has extended the maturity profile of the company's debt, and allows for more flexibility in managing cash flows. Contact: Primary Analyst Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst Bernard Kie Associate Director +62 21 2988 6815 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has adjusted Pakuwon's consolidated recurring EBITDA by the net income attributable to minorities due to Pakuwon's less than 100% ownership in some of its subsidiaries. Fitch has also deducted minority interests from the calculation of leverage to reflect the minorities' stake. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001