(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the Outlook
on Peugeot SA's (PSA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Positive from
Stable and affirmed the IDR at 'B+'. Fitch has also affirmed the
senior
unsecured rating at 'BB-' with a Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR3'.
The Outlook revision reflects our projections that PSA's core
automotive
operations' profitability will increase to around breakeven in
2014 and improve
further to above 1% in 2015 and 2% in 2016, from a negative 2.9%
in 2013 and a
negative 3.9% in 2012. The Positive Outlook also reflects our
expectations that
industrial free cash flow (FCF) will become positive in 2014,
following three
years of substantial free cash absorption.
However, we believe that the improvement remains fragile and
could be derailed
if the operating environment deteriorates more than expected,
notably outside of
Europe where the group is trying to diversify further, and sales
do not increase
as we assume. The benefits of cost-cutting actions could also be
absorbed by
higher-than-planned investments or higher-than- expected working
capital needs.
We currently project group revenue to increase by 2.5% in 2015
and more than 5%
in 2016, which should benefit operating leverage and, in turn,
profitability.
Nonetheless, the recovery in profitability and FCF in 1H14,
notably at the
group's automotive operations which returned to breakeven in the
period,
confirms that the group is on the right track with its
restructuring and
cost-saving measures. We also believe that the current recovery
of the European
automotive market, to which PSA remains highly exposed, will
mitigate the
weakness in other markets and will support a gradual rebound of
earnings and
cash generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Expected Sales Recovery
Fitch expects revenue growth in 2014 to be supported by the
combination of a
strengthening product portfolio, due to the renewal of key
models in 2013 and
2014, and the gradual recovery of the European market. Our
expectations for
further growth in China, together with PSA's increasing market
share in this
market, should offset weakening market conditions in other
markets including
Latin America and Russia.
Progress in Restructuring
The group's measures to streamline its product portfolio and
brand strategy, and
profitably expand further its international operations make
sense to Fitch but
will take time and carry significant execution risk. In Europe,
we expect PSA's
cash-preservation and cost-reduction measures, including plant
closures,
workforce reduction and renegotiated labour conditions, to
improve the cost base
and hence bolster profitability in 2014 and 2015, although it
will likely remain
low.
Recovering but Weak Profitability, FCF
The group's operating margin improved to 1.9% in 1H14 from a
negative 0.3% in
2013, including the automotive division at breakeven. We expect
earnings to
benefit from the improved cost structure and recovering sales in
2014, albeit
burdened by further FX volatility and continuously challenging
market
conditions. We project PSA's automotive operating margin to
improve to 0.2% in
2014 under current market assumptions and to increase to between
1% and 2% in
2015-2016.
FCF was robust in 1H14, following EUR1.1bn cash absorption in
2013, but should
partly reverse in 2H14 because of working capital outflows. Part
of the cash
inflow from the capital increase in May 2014 and stronger FFO
will be absorbed
by higher capex and hence will limit deleveraging by 2016.
Capital Increase
PSA increased its capital by EUR3bn in May 2014, including
EUR800m each from the
French State and Dongfeng Motor. As a result, they will become
the majority
shareholders, in line with the Peugeot family, each with a stake
of 14.1%. The
cash inflow has benefited the financial profile but the new
shareholding
structure may present some renewed challenges to coordinate the
various
shareholders' interests, which could be divergent.
Weak Competitive Position
Despite continuous recent improvement, PSA sales remain biased
toward the
European market and the mass-market small and medium car
segments, where
competition and price pressure are fiercest. Competition is also
intensifying in
foreign markets where PSA has diversified to, including Latin
America, Russia
and China.
Sound Liquidity
PSA's liquidity remains healthy, including EUR9.9bn of readily
available cash
for its industrial operations at end-June 2014, according to
Fitch's adjustments
for minimum operational cash of EUR1.3bn and non-readily
available financial
assets. In addition, committed credit lines of EUR3bn at PSA
maturing in 2017
and 2019, EUR1.15bn at Faurecia and EUR5.7bn at Banque PSA
Finance (BPF) were
undrawn at end-June 2014. The group's revolving credit facility
was renegotiated
in April 2014 and includes a EUR2bn, five-year tranche and a
EUR1bn, three-year
tranche with two optional one-year extensions.
The current French State guarantee for up to EUR7bn and the
projected
partnership with Santander Consumer Finance in Europe help
secure the
refinancing of Banque PSA Finance, which is critical to support
the group's
sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Automotive operating margin improving above 1% on a sustained
basis (2013:
negative 2.9%, 2014E: 0.2%)
- FCF increasing towards 1% (2013: negative 2.5%, 2014E: 0.4%)
- Funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage remaining
below 2x (2013:
4.9x, 2014E: 1.7x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Further revenue decline and continuous negative operating
margins, actual or
expected, at the automotive division
- Further negative FCF (2013: negative EUR1.3bn, 2014E: EUR200m)
- Deteriorating liquidity
Contacts:
Principal Analyst
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 11
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Committee Chairperson
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.