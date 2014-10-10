(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Peugeot SA's (PSA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDR at 'B+'. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating at 'BB-' with a Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR3'. The Outlook revision reflects our projections that PSA's core automotive operations' profitability will increase to around breakeven in 2014 and improve further to above 1% in 2015 and 2% in 2016, from a negative 2.9% in 2013 and a negative 3.9% in 2012. The Positive Outlook also reflects our expectations that industrial free cash flow (FCF) will become positive in 2014, following three years of substantial free cash absorption. However, we believe that the improvement remains fragile and could be derailed if the operating environment deteriorates more than expected, notably outside of Europe where the group is trying to diversify further, and sales do not increase as we assume. The benefits of cost-cutting actions could also be absorbed by higher-than-planned investments or higher-than- expected working capital needs. We currently project group revenue to increase by 2.5% in 2015 and more than 5% in 2016, which should benefit operating leverage and, in turn, profitability. Nonetheless, the recovery in profitability and FCF in 1H14, notably at the group's automotive operations which returned to breakeven in the period, confirms that the group is on the right track with its restructuring and cost-saving measures. We also believe that the current recovery of the European automotive market, to which PSA remains highly exposed, will mitigate the weakness in other markets and will support a gradual rebound of earnings and cash generation. KEY RATING DRIVERS Expected Sales Recovery Fitch expects revenue growth in 2014 to be supported by the combination of a strengthening product portfolio, due to the renewal of key models in 2013 and 2014, and the gradual recovery of the European market. Our expectations for further growth in China, together with PSA's increasing market share in this market, should offset weakening market conditions in other markets including Latin America and Russia. Progress in Restructuring The group's measures to streamline its product portfolio and brand strategy, and profitably expand further its international operations make sense to Fitch but will take time and carry significant execution risk. In Europe, we expect PSA's cash-preservation and cost-reduction measures, including plant closures, workforce reduction and renegotiated labour conditions, to improve the cost base and hence bolster profitability in 2014 and 2015, although it will likely remain low. Recovering but Weak Profitability, FCF The group's operating margin improved to 1.9% in 1H14 from a negative 0.3% in 2013, including the automotive division at breakeven. We expect earnings to benefit from the improved cost structure and recovering sales in 2014, albeit burdened by further FX volatility and continuously challenging market conditions. We project PSA's automotive operating margin to improve to 0.2% in 2014 under current market assumptions and to increase to between 1% and 2% in 2015-2016. FCF was robust in 1H14, following EUR1.1bn cash absorption in 2013, but should partly reverse in 2H14 because of working capital outflows. Part of the cash inflow from the capital increase in May 2014 and stronger FFO will be absorbed by higher capex and hence will limit deleveraging by 2016. Capital Increase PSA increased its capital by EUR3bn in May 2014, including EUR800m each from the French State and Dongfeng Motor. As a result, they will become the majority shareholders, in line with the Peugeot family, each with a stake of 14.1%. The cash inflow has benefited the financial profile but the new shareholding structure may present some renewed challenges to coordinate the various shareholders' interests, which could be divergent. Weak Competitive Position Despite continuous recent improvement, PSA sales remain biased toward the European market and the mass-market small and medium car segments, where competition and price pressure are fiercest. Competition is also intensifying in foreign markets where PSA has diversified to, including Latin America, Russia and China. Sound Liquidity PSA's liquidity remains healthy, including EUR9.9bn of readily available cash for its industrial operations at end-June 2014, according to Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of EUR1.3bn and non-readily available financial assets. In addition, committed credit lines of EUR3bn at PSA maturing in 2017 and 2019, EUR1.15bn at Faurecia and EUR5.7bn at Banque PSA Finance (BPF) were undrawn at end-June 2014. The group's revolving credit facility was renegotiated in April 2014 and includes a EUR2bn, five-year tranche and a EUR1bn, three-year tranche with two optional one-year extensions. The current French State guarantee for up to EUR7bn and the projected partnership with Santander Consumer Finance in Europe help secure the refinancing of Banque PSA Finance, which is critical to support the group's sales. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include - Automotive operating margin improving above 1% on a sustained basis (2013: negative 2.9%, 2014E: 0.2%) - FCF increasing towards 1% (2013: negative 2.5%, 2014E: 0.4%) - Funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage remaining below 2x (2013: 4.9x, 2014E: 1.7x) Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - Further revenue decline and continuous negative operating margins, actual or expected, at the automotive division - Further negative FCF (2013: negative EUR1.3bn, 2014E: EUR200m) - Deteriorating liquidity Contacts: Principal Analyst Thomas Corcoran Associate Director +44 20 3530 1231 Supervisory Analyst Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Committee Chairperson Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 84 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Contacts: Principal Analyst Thomas Corcoran Associate Director +44 20 3530 1231 Supervisory Analyst Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Committee Chairperson Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 84 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 