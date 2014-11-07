(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.'s (PNK) IDR at 'B+' and revises PNK's Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch also affirms PNK's issue specific ratings, which are listed at the end of the release. The Outlook revision to Negative reflects PNK's announced REIT spin-off transaction as well as the continued weakness in the regional gaming environment and upcoming competitive pressure in Lake Charles. PNK plans to contribute its assets to a newly formed REIT and will lease the assets from the REIT under a triple net master lease agreement. PNK expect to issue approximately $1 billion of equity, which could be used to reduce debt and help fund the execution of the transaction. The spin-off is expected to close by 2016 and still needs to reach certain milestones such as receiving a private letter ruling (PLR) from IRS, which management expects to receive in 2015. Fitch estimates PNK's rent adjusted leverage pro forma for the spin-off in the mid-high 6x range relative to Fitch's expectation of pre-spin leverage of roughly 6x by 2016. Also the master triple net lease structure will reduce PNK's financial flexibility given the lease's fixed nature. Fitch estimates the lease will be approximately $340 million annually making PNK's FCF acutely sensitive to potential declines in PNK's EBITDAR. FCF pro forma for the transaction will around $70 million compared to greater than $200 million current run-rate. Given PNK's $689 million EBITDAR base a 10% decline in EBITDAR could reduce PNK's pro forma FCF close to zero. In light of Fitch's negative view of regional gaming markets, PNK's pro forma financial profile could be more consistent with a 'B' IDR. Fitch's concern over the operating environment is compounded by the anticipated competitive impact on PNK's L'Auberge Lake Charles (about 15% of EBITDA) when Golden Nugget Lake Charles opens this December. Fitch's projections for more mature regional markets generally incorporate low single digit same store revenue declines and Fitch assumes a 20% revenue decline at L'Auberge Lake Charles. The lack of physical assets will reduce PNK's equity cushion as Penn National, another asset light gaming operator with a triple net lease, trades at a discount relative to its regional gaming peers. Therefore, the PNK OpCo's pro forma unadjusted leverage is not comparable to other gaming companies with assets. Fitch estimates PNK's pro forma leverage and lease adjusted leverage at 4.6x and 6.6x, respectively, and run-rate FCF at around $70 million (about 6% of pro forma debt). These estimates incorporate the following assumptions which are inherently subjective and take into account Penn National's experience: --Lease set so that PNK's rent coverage is 1.8x; --$80 million of pro forma corporate expense at the PNK OpCo; --7.5% average cost of debt at the PNK OpCo; --$300 million of debt paydown at PNK before the spin-off through FCF; --$1 billion equity issuance used to repay debt after paying transaction costs (assumed at $220 million); --6x leverage and $50 million of corporate expense at the PropCo REIT; --The estimates do not take into account the potential for pressure on PNK's EBITDA stemming from the competition in Lake Charles or additional weakness in other markets. Fitch's estimates are consistent with a downgrade of PNK's IDR to 'B' from 'B+'; however, the affirmation accompanied by a Negative Outlook reflects the long time frame to the execution of the spin-off. This timeframe may allow for stabilization of regional gaming trends in PNK's markets and greater debt paydown than is now anticipated by Fitch. Also there is great uncertainty around the ultimate pro forma capital structure providing potential significant upside and downside from our estimates. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --Continued gaming revenue declines across PNK's markets; --Pro forma lease adjusted leverage being above 6x; --Pro forma FCF run rate being below $150 million (potential for lower threshold if accompanied by improving operating environment). Positive: No positive rating action is expected in the near term; however, a revision of the Outlook to Stable may result from: --PNK cancels the spin-off possibly due to an inability to obtain a PLR from IRS or market conditions; --Stabilization of gaming revenues across PNK's markets; --Pro forma lease adjusted leverage being 6x or below; --Pro forma FCF run rate being above $150 million (potential for lower threshold if accompanied by improving operating environment). Fitch has affirmed PNK's ratings as follows: --IDR at 'B+'; Outlook Negative; --Senior secured credit facility at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR3'; --Subordinated notes at 'B-/RR6'. Contact: Primary Analyst Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Committee Chairperson Robert P. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Regional Gaming: Long-Term Headwinds Abound (A Study of Secular Trends in U.S. Regional Gaming)' (July 21, 2014); --'Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' (May 28, 2014); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 19, 2013); --'U.S. Gaming Recovery Models - Second-Quarter 2014' (Sept. 26, 2014); --'Fitch 50 (Structural Profiles of 50 Leveraged U.S. Credits)' (July 8, 2014). 