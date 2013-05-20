(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised the Polish City of
Torun's Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed the city's Long-term
foreign and local currency rating at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed the city's
National Long-term rating at 'A(pol)'.
Key Rating Drivers
The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects Fitch's expectations that the
City of Torun will maintain strong operating results, securing satisfactory debt
coverage ratios in the medium and long-term. The ratings reflect Torun's good
financial and strategic management. The ratings also take into account the
city's relatively high debt following investments, as well as the rise Fitch
expects in the debt of the city's companies.
Fitch expect the city to maintain good operating results in the medium term,
with operating balance accounting for about 13%-14% of operating revenue in
2013-2015 (13.7% in 2012). Operating balances should be sufficient for debt
service, estimated at about PLN120m annually in 2013-2015.
Fitch views the city's financial and strategic management positively,
particularly long-term financial projections and ongoing monitoring of market
conditions and budgetary execution. However, the city's aggressive investment
policy led to its high indebtedness.
The city's debt may reach PLN900m at end-2013 and then stabilise at PLN950m in
2014-2015, accounting for high 110% of current revenue. However, thanks to the
good operating results, Fitch expects the debt coverage ratios to remain
satisfactory, at 12-13 years in 2013-2015. Although the city's debt is
relatively high, its structure positively distinguishes Torun from its peers and
it complies with the national debt limits. At end-2012 the city's debt accounted
for 83.6% of total revenue, but excluding the debt incurred to co-finance EU
projects, it would be 56.7%, ie. below the national limit of 60%.
Due to the investments of municipal companies, Fitch expects the city's indirect
debt to rise to about PLN500m in 2015 from PLN200m in 2012. This will require
capital injections of Torun to support the companies on behalf of the debt
service after the project's completion in 2015..
Fitch also assumes that the city will comply with all the EU regulations and
procedures when implementing the investments projects co-financed by the EU,
which will protect the city from returning high amounts of the previously
received EU grants.
Fitch further assumes that the city will not face any major compensation
payments to the contractors of its investments or compensation for the changes
in the area's development plans approved by the city's authorities and will not
have to return substantial amounts of taxes received in previous years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the ratings could result from deterioration in the operating
performance and/or direct debt exceeding Fitch's projections, leading to
stressed debt-service and debt-coverage ratios, with operating balance
insufficient for debt service.
The ratings could be upgraded if direct and indirect debt starts to follow a
declining trend, the investments are completed, and the city maintains good
operating performance.