(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based Premier Foods plc's (Premier Foods) Outlook to Negative from Positive. In addition, the agency has affirmed Premier Foods' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' and Premier Foods Finance plc senior secured rating at 'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The Outlook revision reflects the deterioration of credit metrics beyond Fitch's expectations. We do not expect Premier Foods' financial profile to improve in 2014 as previously projected, despite the completion of a major refinancing and restructuring of its business in April 2014. This follows Premier Foods' 3Q14 trading update on 23 October 2014 in which the company expects 2014 trading profit to be at the lower end of market expectations (range between GBP129m - GBP143m), due in part, to the challenging and competitive UK grocery market driven by unprecedented structural shifts in consumer shopping behaviour against a benign food inflation environment. At present we anticipate significant execution risks in steering its business performance while maintaining a financial profile commensurate with a 'B' IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stretched Credit Metrics Fitch now projects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to be at the lower end of the downgrade rating sensitivity, between 5.5x to 6x in FY14 compared with Fitch's earlier expectation of 5.4x. The expected deleveraging path is delayed given the challenging environment on the back of high interest costs and pension deficit contributions which Premier Foods has to contend with, the latter especially from 2016. Fitch includes pension deficit contributions in the calculation of FFO. The pension deficit contribution is estimated to have a 1.4x-1.9x adverse impact on FFO adjusted leverage over FY14-FY17. FY15 leverage is expected to improve due to temporarily low pension contributions, as agreed with its pension trustees, before peaking again in FY16 to above 5.5x. Similarly, free cash flow (FCF) is expected to be negative in 2014 due to high interest costs, pension contributions and currently lower than expected sales and profits. We expect weak FFO fixed charge coverage at around 2x for FY14-FY17 compared with 1.8x as the current rating downgrade guidance. Reliant on the UK Premier Foods operates mainly in the UK and a significant portion of its turnover is from the 'big-four retailers' in the UK - Tesco (BBB-/Negative), Asda, J Sainsbury's and Morrisons. The shift in consumer shopping behaviour from these traditional big retailers to hard discounters and online and independent convenience stores has gathered pace in the UK, affecting Premier Foods' volume, sales and profits negatively. Underlying sales declined by 4.7% in 3Q14, with cumulative Q314 sales declining by 5.6%. Although Fitch acknowledges the company's efforts in adapting to this challenging environment including the launch of products tailored to the faster growth hard discounters or online channels, Premier Foods' planned recovery is hampered by its mainly UK presence. The company's international business is unlikely to contribute meaningfully given the small proportion (estimated to be no more than 5%) of group profits and it is still early days since its major partnership agreement with Swire Foods Holdings Ltd signed in October 2013. Good Grocery Margins Fitch expects Premier Foods' EBITDA margin to be maintained above 18% in FY14, which is in line with what we would expect for a grocery business with commanding market shares, albeit lower than Fitch's earlier projections. Fitch's expectation of the maintenance of profit margins is based on cost savings, innovation and efficiency initiatives that Premier Foods has undertaken since 2012, and intensified in 2013, as part of its ongoing effort to streamline the business. Leading UK Ambient Food Producer The ratings continue to support Premier Foods as one of the UK's largest ambient food producers, with a 4.7% market share in the fragmented and competitive GBP28bn UK ambient grocery market. Premier Foods manufactures, distributes and sells a wide range of branded and non-branded foods, across five categories with leading brands, some of which have been in existence for more than 100 years. The company therefore benefits from its diversity and scale in terms of manufacturing, logistics and procurement in the UK. Adequate Liquidity Premier Foods' liquidity is adequately supported by a GBP272m revolving credit facility (RCF) due in 2019 with appropriate covenant headroom. Premier Foods' liquidity also benefits from a lack of material short-term debt maturities over the next five years, apart from the negotiated pension deficit contributions (ranging from GBP9m p.a. in FY15 to GBP50m p.a. in FY15-FY19) and a GBP120m securitisation facility due December 2016. Senior Secured Notes' Rating The 'B'/'RR4' senior secured rating reflects Fitch's expectations that the enterprise value of the company and the resulting recovery of its creditors (including the pension trustees) would be maximised in a restructuring scenario (going-concern approach) rather than a liquidation due to the asset-light nature of the business as well as the strength of its brands. Furthermore, a default scenario would likely be triggered by unsustainable financial leverage, possibly as a result of weak consumer spending affecting sales and profits or unexpected higher pension deficit contributions. As such, Fitch has applied a 30% discount to EBITDA and considers a distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.0x as appropriate. This results in average recoveries (31%-50%) for senior secured noteholders in the event of default. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative (Downgrade to B-): Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: - Failure to maintain at least neutral- to low single-digit organic revenue decline relative to current industry trends without impairing profitability - Reduced FCF margin to low single digit as a percentage of sales on a sustained basis as a result of profitability erosion, higher capex or unexpected increases in pension contribution or funding costs - FFO adjusted net leverage remaining around 6.0x on a sustained basis (pension deficit contributions are included in the calculation of FFO) - FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.8x on a sustained basis Positive (revision of the Outlook to Stable): Future developments that could lead to a positive rating action include: - Evidence showing the recovery of business with the reversal of organic revenue decline, relative to industry trends - Premier Foods' ability to maintain EBITDA margin above 18% after having sufficiently invested in advertising and promotions to protect its market position and drive growth with its category-led strategy - FFO adjusted net leverage demonstrating a downtrend to below 5.5x (pension deficit contributions are included in the calculation of FFO) - FFO fixed charge coverage above 1.8x on a sustained basis - FCF margin sustainably above 4% (2013: 5.5%) after adequate capital investments Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 