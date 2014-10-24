(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based
Premier Foods
plc's (Premier Foods) Outlook to Negative from Positive. In
addition, the agency
has affirmed Premier Foods' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'B' and
Premier Foods Finance plc senior secured rating at 'B' with a
Recovery Rating of
'RR4'.
The Outlook revision reflects the deterioration of credit
metrics beyond Fitch's
expectations. We do not expect Premier Foods' financial profile
to improve in
2014 as previously projected, despite the completion of a major
refinancing and
restructuring of its business in April 2014. This follows
Premier Foods' 3Q14
trading update on 23 October 2014 in which the company expects
2014 trading
profit to be at the lower end of market expectations (range
between GBP129m -
GBP143m), due in part, to the challenging and competitive UK
grocery market
driven by unprecedented structural shifts in consumer shopping
behaviour against
a benign food inflation environment. At present we anticipate
significant
execution risks in steering its business performance while
maintaining a
financial profile commensurate with a 'B' IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stretched Credit Metrics
Fitch now projects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage to be at
the lower end of the downgrade rating sensitivity, between 5.5x
to 6x in FY14
compared with Fitch's earlier expectation of 5.4x. The expected
deleveraging
path is delayed given the challenging environment on the back of
high interest
costs and pension deficit contributions which Premier Foods has
to contend with,
the latter especially from 2016. Fitch includes pension deficit
contributions in
the calculation of FFO. The pension deficit contribution is
estimated to have a
1.4x-1.9x adverse impact on FFO adjusted leverage over
FY14-FY17. FY15 leverage
is expected to improve due to temporarily low pension
contributions, as agreed
with its pension trustees, before peaking again in FY16 to above
5.5x.
Similarly, free cash flow (FCF) is expected to be negative in
2014 due to high
interest costs, pension contributions and currently lower than
expected sales
and profits. We expect weak FFO fixed charge coverage at around
2x for FY14-FY17
compared with 1.8x as the current rating downgrade guidance.
Reliant on the UK
Premier Foods operates mainly in the UK and a significant
portion of its
turnover is from the 'big-four retailers' in the UK - Tesco
(BBB-/Negative),
Asda, J Sainsbury's and Morrisons. The shift in consumer
shopping behaviour from
these traditional big retailers to hard discounters and online
and independent
convenience stores has gathered pace in the UK, affecting
Premier Foods' volume,
sales and profits negatively. Underlying sales declined by 4.7%
in 3Q14, with
cumulative Q314 sales declining by 5.6%.
Although Fitch acknowledges the company's efforts in adapting to
this
challenging environment including the launch of products
tailored to the faster
growth hard discounters or online channels, Premier Foods'
planned recovery is
hampered by its mainly UK presence. The company's international
business is
unlikely to contribute meaningfully given the small proportion
(estimated to be
no more than 5%) of group profits and it is still early days
since its major
partnership agreement with Swire Foods Holdings Ltd signed in
October 2013.
Good Grocery Margins
Fitch expects Premier Foods' EBITDA margin to be maintained
above 18% in FY14,
which is in line with what we would expect for a grocery
business with
commanding market shares, albeit lower than Fitch's earlier
projections. Fitch's
expectation of the maintenance of profit margins is based on
cost savings,
innovation and efficiency initiatives that Premier Foods has
undertaken since
2012, and intensified in 2013, as part of its ongoing effort to
streamline the
business.
Leading UK Ambient Food Producer
The ratings continue to support Premier Foods as one of the UK's
largest ambient
food producers, with a 4.7% market share in the fragmented and
competitive
GBP28bn UK ambient grocery market. Premier Foods manufactures,
distributes and
sells a wide range of branded and non-branded foods, across five
categories with
leading brands, some of which have been in existence for more
than 100 years.
The company therefore benefits from its diversity and scale in
terms of
manufacturing, logistics and procurement in the UK.
Adequate Liquidity
Premier Foods' liquidity is adequately supported by a GBP272m
revolving credit
facility (RCF) due in 2019 with appropriate covenant headroom.
Premier Foods'
liquidity also benefits from a lack of material short-term debt
maturities over
the next five years, apart from the negotiated pension deficit
contributions
(ranging from GBP9m p.a. in FY15 to GBP50m p.a. in FY15-FY19)
and a GBP120m
securitisation facility due December 2016.
Senior Secured Notes' Rating
The 'B'/'RR4' senior secured rating reflects Fitch's
expectations that the
enterprise value of the company and the resulting recovery of
its creditors
(including the pension trustees) would be maximised in a
restructuring scenario
(going-concern approach) rather than a liquidation due to the
asset-light nature
of the business as well as the strength of its brands.
Furthermore, a default
scenario would likely be triggered by unsustainable financial
leverage, possibly
as a result of weak consumer spending affecting sales and
profits or unexpected
higher pension deficit contributions. As such, Fitch has applied
a 30% discount
to EBITDA and considers a distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.0x
as appropriate.
This results in average recoveries (31%-50%) for senior secured
noteholders in
the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative (Downgrade to B-): Future developments that could lead
to a negative
rating action include:
- Failure to maintain at least neutral- to low single-digit
organic revenue
decline relative to current industry trends without impairing
profitability
- Reduced FCF margin to low single digit as a percentage of
sales on a sustained
basis as a result of profitability erosion, higher capex or
unexpected increases
in pension contribution or funding costs
- FFO adjusted net leverage remaining around 6.0x on a sustained
basis (pension
deficit contributions are included in the calculation of FFO)
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.8x on a sustained basis
Positive (revision of the Outlook to Stable): Future
developments that could
lead to a positive rating action include:
- Evidence showing the recovery of business with the reversal of
organic revenue
decline, relative to industry trends
- Premier Foods' ability to maintain EBITDA margin above 18%
after having
sufficiently invested in advertising and promotions to protect
its market
position and drive growth with its category-led strategy
- FFO adjusted net leverage demonstrating a downtrend to below
5.5x (pension
deficit contributions are included in the calculation of FFO)
- FFO fixed charge coverage above 1.8x on a sustained basis
- FCF margin sustainably above 4% (2013: 5.5%) after adequate
capital
investments
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ilana Elbim
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1644
Supervisory Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
