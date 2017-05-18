(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Premier
Foods plc's
Outlook to Negative from Stable, and affirmed the company's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'.
Premier Food Finance plc's GBP175 million senior secured
floating-rate notes and
GBP325 million senior secured fixed-rate notes have been
affirmed at 'B' with a
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'B(EXP)' with
Recovery Rating of
'RR4' to Premier Foods Finance plc's proposed GBP210 million
floating rate notes
maturing 2022. Proceeds from the notes will be used to repay the
existing GBP175
million notes and other debt. The proposed notes rank pari passu
with the
company's existing debt and are guaranteed by the parent Premier
Foods plc and
the same subsidiaries that guarantee the revolving credit
facility, the GBP325
million notes due in 2021, hedging and pension obligations. The
final rating on
the notes is contingent upon receipt of final documentation
conforming to the
information already received by Fitch.
Management is reacting to the difficult trading environment with
cost-saving
initiatives and Premier's cash flow should benefit from
agreements to reduce
pension contributions, However, the Negative Outlook reflects
the company's
continued exposure to product competition and to downward price
pressure from UK
retailers, and concerns that its cost-saving measures may not be
sufficient to
protect operating profit. The rise in raw-material costs,
combined with recent
signs of falling consumer confidence, may constrain Premier's
ability to recover
to its profit in the financial year ended 2 April 2016 (FY16)
and deliver
sufficient free cash flow to reduce Premier's high leverage to
levels more
commensurate with the rating.
Any continuing evidence of eroding volumes and margins,
resulting in downward
pressure on profitability will be negative for the rating.
However, we believe
that the business profile demonstrates characteristics in line
with the 'BB'
rating category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Trading Performance: Management aims to deliver GBP20
million in cost
savings by FY19 and is confident that these initiatives may be
sufficient to
deliver a mild profit recovery. However, in our rating case, we
do not assume
Premier's EBIT margin will recover after its fall to 10.1% in
FY17 from FY16's
high of 11.8%. This resulted from the combination of higher
input costs and
continued elevated investments in advertising & promotion. Any
further erosion
in volumes or margins, or increase in raw materials that are not
passed on in a
timely manner, that result in reduced profitability will be
negative for the
rating.
Brexit Poses Challenges: We view the uncertainty surrounding the
triggering of
Article 50, depreciation of the sterling and falling consumer
confidence as key
rating drivers for Premier. The potential for further erosion in
profitability
is high, which underpins our Negative Outlook. Premier's ability
to pass on cost
increases is heavily reliant on cooperation with the
supermarkets, which leaves
its bargaining power weak.
High Leverage: Premier's FFO-adjusted net leverage is very high
at 8.4x at FYE17
and is not commensurate with a 'B' rating. We expect Premier to
deleverage to
around 6.0x-6.2x by FY19, which would be just outside of our
negative
sensitivity of 6.0x. Offsetting this weakness, we believe that
the business
profile demonstrates characteristics in line with the 'BB'
rating category.
Premier has some well-known brands, long-term relationships with
its customers
and good opportunities for international growth, which should
support its
revenue.
Reliance on Challenging UK Market: Premier's revenue is mainly
generated from
the four largest retailers in the UK: Tesco (BB+/Stable), Asda,
J Sainsbury's
and Morrisons. These major retailers have pursued a strategy of
protecting the
spending power of consumers by pressuring their suppliers to
absorb higher input
costs following the sharp depreciation of the sterling in 2016.
Additionally,
an ongoing shift in consumer shopping behaviour from these
traditional big
retailers to hard discounters, online and convenience stores is
challenging
Premier's performance, prompting it to adapt its product
offerings and keep a
lean cost base.
Leading UK Ambient Food Producer: Premier enjoys a strong
position as one of the
UK's largest ambient food producers, with an almost 5% share in
the fragmented
and competitive GBP28.7 billion UK ambient grocery market. The
company enjoys
benefits in manufacturing, logistics and procurement in the UK
from its wide
range of branded and non-branded food products, but the company
mainly competes
in mature segments such as ambient desserts and ambient cakes.
This product
portfolio, which the company currently has limited financial
resources to
complement with the entry into higher-growth categories, limits
its growth
prospects. As a result, Premier relies on continuing its
marketing and
innovation efforts to protect its market share.
Average Senior Secured Notes' Recoveries: The 'B'/'RR4' senior
secured rating
reflects average recoveries (31%-50%), albeit at the low end
(34%), for senior
secured noteholders in the event of default. Fitch assumes that
the enterprise
value (EV) of the company and the resulting recovery of its
creditors (including
the pension trustees) would be maximised in a restructuring
scenario under our
going-concern approach rather than in a liquidation due to the
asset-light
nature of the business as well as the strength of its brands.
Furthermore, a
default would likely be triggered by unsustainable financial
leverage, possibly
as a result of weak consumer spending affecting sales and
profits and combined
with ongoing punitive pension deficit contributions.
Fitch has applied a 25% discount to EBITDA and a distressed
EV/EBITDA multiple
of 5.0x, reflecting challenging market conditions in the UK and
the reliance on
a single country, which are partially offset by a portfolio of
well-known
product brands. The notes rank equally with the pension schemes
for up to GBP450
million and are included as a senior obligation in the debt
waterfall within our
recovery calculation.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Premier Foods is one of the largest UK food producers, selling
and distributing
a wide range of branded products. Similar to Labeyrie Fine Foods
SAS, it is not
well-diversified geographically and by customer, with most of
its revenue
generated from the four major in the UK. Operating margins are
higher than the
majority of peers, however the group's FCF generation is more
volatile and
leverage is also higher.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Top line growth of 1.4%-1.5% a year from FY18 onwards
- Fairly stable EBIT margin at 10%.
- FFO to remain affected by pension contributions over GBP40
million a year as
per agreements with Pension Trustees (however reduced compared
to previous
forecasts)
- Low and stable capex of at GBP25 million-27 million a year
(about 3% of sales)
- No dividend distribution or M&A
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Trading performance recovering (consistently positive organic
revenue growth)
and the ability to maintain EBIT margin above 12% after having
sufficiently
invested in advertising and promotions to protect its market
position and drive
growth.
- Visibility that FFO-adjusted net leverage is reducing below
6.0x (pension
deficit contributions are deducted from FFO).
- FFO fixed-charge coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis
(1.5x in FY17).
- FCF margin sustained in positive territory (FY17: 1.5%) after
adequate capital
investments
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Evidence of weaker pricing power in the UK market.
- Failure to stabilise performance with continued revenue
decline and margin
deterioration with EBIT falling below 10%.
- Neutral to negative FCF on a sustained basis due to
profitability erosion,
higher or unexpected capex and increases in pension contribution
or funding
costs.
- FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining around 6.0x in FY19
(pension deficit
contributions are deducted from FFO).
- FFO fixed-charge coverage below 1.8x on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Premier's liquidity is supported by its
GBP217 million
revolving credit facility prolonged to 2021 and positive
projected FCF of up to
GBP15 million a year in the next two years. Refinance risk is
manageable.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Marialuisa Macchia
Associate Director
+39 02 879 087 213
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 20 3530 1718
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
