(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Watch on the 'BBB-/F3' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of three European subsidiaries of General Motors Financial (GMF) to Evolving from Negative. The actions are unrelated to, and unaffected by, the recently announced proposal by Greenlight Capital for a dual-class share structure for GM. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. On March 6, General Motors Company (GM) announced the sale of its European operations to PSA Group (PSA; 'BB+'/Outlook Stable) for approximately $2.2 billion. As part of this transaction, GMF subsidiaries Opel Bank GmbH, GMAC (UK) Plc, and General Motors Financial International B.V. (GMI) are expected to be sold to a joint venture (JV) 50% owned by Banque PSA Finance and 50% owned by BNP Paribas Personal Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas (BNPP; 'A+'/Outlook Stable). The sale is subject to various regulatory approvals but is expected to close by the end of 2017. GMF's IDRs and senior debt ratings are unaffected by the announced sale of GM's European operations. These ratings remain equalized with those of GM, reflecting Fitch's view that GMF remains core to GM's remaining operations based on actual and potential support provided to GMF from GM, an increasing percentage of GMF's earning assets related to GM, and strong financial and operational linkages between the companies. The Rating Watch Evolving does not extend to GMI's Euro Medium Term Note Programme, as it is guaranteed by GMF until the notes are fully repaid. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs The Rating Watch revision incorporates additional information obtained by Fitch with respect to the funding structure of the acquiring entity and Fitch's view that BNPP is likely to take a prominent role in operating and supporting the JV, both of which would likely support a rating upgrade in the event the transaction is consummated. On the other hand, GM's agreement to sell its European finance subsidiaries indicates that these entities are no longer core to the company. GM has also indicated that if the sale of the European finance subsidiaries with PSA is not consummated, it will seek to wind down the European finance subsidiaries. As such, were the transaction not to close, Fitch would likely downgrade the IDRs of the three European subsidiaries to at least 'BB+'. The Rating Watch Evolving reflects the possibility of a rating upgrade or downgrade. It is Fitch's understanding that BNPP, which is expected to consolidate the JV's operating results for financial reporting purposes, will maintain significant influence over the JV's operations and may provide liquidity and funding support to it. While BNPP's investment in the JV is consistent with its broader strategic objectives to expand its auto finance footprint across Europe, the GMF subsidiaries would be expected to be rated several notches below the IDR of BNPP given its 50% ownership and the fact that the other owner will have a significant influence on the JV's operations, the JV's relatively small size in relation to the bank's consolidated operations, and potential regulatory restrictions on capital flowing to the JV. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch at the time the transaction closes. If the transaction closes and the financial terms and strategic fit with the broader BNPP are consistent with Fitch's current understanding, the ratings would likely be upgraded. Negative rating momentum could result from a failure to close the sale of GMF's European subsidiaries while still closing the sale of GM's European operations. In this instance, GMF has indicated it would wind down GMF's European subsidiaries, which would likely cause Fitch to characterize these subsidiaries as non-core, and result in a downgrade to at least 'BB+'. Prior to the close of the transaction, negative rating pressure could be driven by a downgrade of the ratings of GM and GM Financial. Also prior to the close of the transaction, positive rating momentum on the IDRs is viewed as highly unlikely even in the event GM and GMF's IDRs were to be upgraded. This would reflect the uncertain state of the European subsidiaries' ultimate ownership structure and the fact that the European subsidiaries are no longer core to GM. Fitch has revised the Rating Watch on the following ratings to Evolving from Negative: Opel Bank GmbH --Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; --Short-Term IDR 'F3'. GMAC (UK) Plc --Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; --Short-Term IDR F3'. General Motors Financial International B.V. --Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Taiano, CPA Director +1-646-582-4956 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Jared Kirsch, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0332 Committee Chairperson Doriana Gamboa Senior Director +1-212-908-1865 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) 