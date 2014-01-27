(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Remy Cointreau SA (Remy Cointreau) to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at â€˜BBB-â€™. The Outlook revision reflects increasing uncertainty following the departure of two key managers about the companyâ€™s ability to handle the present trading headwinds in its core market of China. Although the degree of sales and profit contraction Fitch forecasts for FY14 is less severe than in the shock case we assessed when we assigned a â€˜BBB-â€™ rating in July 2013, there is currently no visibility for market dynamics beyond 2014. We now expect FY14 leverage to reach the top end acceptable for the rating, leaving limited headroom for further deterioration. KEY RATING DRIVERS Highly Focused Category Leader The company's concentration on cognac, which accounted for more than 80% of recurring operating profit in the financial year to March 2013 (FY13), and on China exposes it to the current shocks in spending on luxury goods in China. This led to an 18% drop in the companyâ€™s cognac revenues in 9MFY14 and will weigh heavily on FY14 profits. Remy Cointreau is the leader of the high-end "Extra" cognac category, which over 2010-2012 experienced rapid demand growth in Asia and has high profit margins. However, it is also one of the spirit categories most affected by the moralisation campaign promoted by the new Chinese leadership since end-2012. Operational Challenges We are concerned that the departure of key management may impair the companyâ€™s effectiveness in coping with the current challenges in cognac and in implementing its plans to strengthen the non-cognac operations. At the same time, Remy Cointreauâ€™s ratings continue to reflect its strong routes to market, sound long-term growth prospects and geographic sales diversification and the potential of its own brands to maintain healthy profit margins. Negative Cash Flow Fitch expects FY14 consolidated operating profit could fall by between 20% and 25%. Together with continuing investments in ageing stocks (approximately EUR50m per annum) and capex (EUR35m to EUR40m per annum) aimed at expanding capacity, this means that FY14 FCF is likely to be negative. Fitch projects that a stabilisation of consumption of high-end spirits in China from FY15 would support a rebound in profits from the cognac business from FY15-FY16 and a return to positive FCF. However, market dynamics and the type of commercial strategy that would respond more effectively are currently uncertain. Deteriorating Credit Metrics While Remy Cointreauâ€™s FYE13 credit metrics were aligned with those of some of the highest-rated industry players, we expect the companyâ€™s lease-adjusted FFO gross leverage to peak at 3.0x at FYE14 (net up to around 2.5x). This deterioration will stem from the expected drop in FY14 profits, which would erode FFO, as well as share buy backs.. If a combination of persisting adverse market dynamics and lack of effective operational management lead to further deterioration of profit in FY15, credit metrics would no longer be consistent with a â€˜BBB-â€™ rating. Share Buybacks Absorb Headroom Remy Cointreauâ€™s share buyback plan announced in December 2013 absorbs all of the available headroom under the healthy credit metrics it had up until FY13. The share buyback disbursements of up to EUR150m (calculated as 2.5 million shares bought at the price on the date of the announcement) will further increase net debt, albeit moderately. While Fitch views positively managementâ€™s openness to shift the current budget for share buybacks to suitable aged-spirits M&A targets, scope for M&A at the current rating is now curtailed. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Adequate Liquidity Fitch believes that Remy Cointreau's liquidity is adequate for the planned share buyback programme and in relation to the limited debt redemptions due in 2014. Additional flexibility is provided by a EUR75m receivable facility from Europeenne de Participation Industrielle due in 2017. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Adjusted net FFO leverage above 2.5x (gross above 3.0x). - FCF dropping below 2% to 3% of revenues. - EBITDA margin of own brands falling below 23%. - FFO fixed charge cover below 6.0x. Positive: Future developments that could lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable include: - The ability of management's strategy to effectively stabilise the impact on profits from the challenges in the Chinese cognac market. - Adjusted net FFO leverage remaining comfortably below 2.5x (gross below 3.0x). - Cash flow remaining positive. - Management maintaining conservative financial policies. Contact: Principal Analyst Anne Porte Associate Director +33 144 29 91 36 Supervisory Analyst Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia S.P.A. 1, vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta Milan 20123 Committee Chair Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology dated 5 August 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.