(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Rothschild &
Cie Banque's (RCB)
Outlook to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed the bank's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at
'F1' and
Viability Rating at 'a'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that the activities
of Banque Martin
Maurel (BMM) that are to be integrated into RCB could result in
a higher risk
appetite. Fitch expects RCB's underwriting standards to remain
low-risk.
However, if the bank does not reduce higher-risk lending
activities undertaken
by BMM, which include lending to medium-sized corporates, this
would indicate an
increased risk appetite and ultimately result in a downgrade of
the ratings.
RCB's ratings are based on the bank's leading franchise in
advisory services in
France, a stable business model that includes some
diversification from
asset-gathering activities, the bank's resilient profitability
and a sound
funding profile. The ratings also take into consideration the
negative impact of
the integration of BMM on asset quality and RCB's moderate size.
RCB is the market leader in mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
advisory business in
France in terms of number of deals. The bank provides advice to
a client base
that ranges from large corporates to SMEs and is particularly
strong in advising
on asset sales. RCB is also present in other European countries,
mainly in
Germany, Italy and Spain, through a partnership with another
Rothschild & Co
group entity. RCB's franchise in private banking is adequate and
will be
reinforced by the integration of BMM, expected on 1 July 2017,
which is
well-established in the south east of France.
RCB's business model, although dominated by financial advisory
activities, has
proven fairly stable and benefits from some diversification
provided by
asset-gathering activities. RCB is also developing its debt
restructuring and
advisory business as well as equity advisory, which provide some
diversification
from the M&A business.
RCB's risk appetite has been modest, in Fitch's view, partly
driven by the
partnership structure of the bank, which leaves general partners
personally
liable for its liabilities. RCB's lending activities are fairly
limited,
essentially to Lombard loans. BMM has more significant lending
activities than
RCB as it also extends housing loans to private banking clients
and corporate
loans. The combined loan book will include a majority of
low-risk Lombard and
housing loans, but the merged bank's asset quality will be
weaker than RCB's
standalone asset quality, which benefited from the absence of
any material
volume of impaired loans.
We view favourably the strong involvement of the Rothschild
family in the
management and strategic decisions of RCB. This supports a key
priority of the
bank, which is to avoid any damage to the family name.
RCB's profitability has been resilient and strong throughout the
years, with
financial advisory traditionally constituting the bulk of RCB's
profit before
tax. The performance of this activity has proved resilient,
given the focus on a
large number of smaller transactions compared with the big M&A
players.
RCB's capital ratios are lower than those of purely private
banking peers, but
they are commensurate with the moderate risk profile of the
bank. The capital
base is small in absolute terms, and net income is fully
distributed to the
partners, a consequence of RCB's legal partnership structure.
RCB is largely funded by deposits gathered through its private
banking
activities, providing it with a stable funding source. The bank
manages its
liquidity carefully, and the bulk of its assets are short-term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that any external support to RCB, if needed, would
be uncertain.
Fitch views support from the French authorities as unlikely
given the recent
resolution legislation and the bank's lack of systemic
importance.
RCB is fully controlled by Rothschild & Co, which is a listed
financial company
regulated by the French banking authority and mainly owned by
the French and
English branches of the Rothschild family. RCB would look to
Rothschild & Co or
its shareholders for support. Fitch believes that it is the
Rothschild family's
priority to uphold the reputation of all family companies and
that resources
would be made available to support RCB, to the best of the
family's ability,
should the need arise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
The ratings would likely be downgraded if RCB does not maintain
its low-risk
appetite. Fitch expects the bank to align its underwriting
standards, after the
integration of BMM, with RCB's traditionally low-risk appetite.
Failure to
reduce risk appetite, including in the bank's corporate loan
book, could result
in a downgrade. The bank's ratings are also sensitive to
deterioration in asset
quality or in capitalisation. A tarnishing of the Rothschild
reputation and loss
of franchise would put negative pressure on RCB's ratings. RCB's
small capital
base constrains upside to its ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of RCB's Support Rating and upward revision of its
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the French
sovereign's
propensity to support its banks and in the systemic importance
of RCB. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 72
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Julien Grandjean
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1012
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
