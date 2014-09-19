(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Penza Region - Rating Action
Report
here
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised Russian
Penza Region's Outlook to Positive from Stable. The agency has
affirmed the
region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The agency
has also
affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
Fitch expects that the region will continue to demonstrate a
sound operating
balance of 13% of operating revenue in 2014-2016. This will be
supported by the
administration's control of operating expenditure and by a
steady flow of
transfers from the federal government. The operating margin
improved to 15.7% in
2013 from 13.1% in 2012, exceeding Fitch's expectations.
Fitch also forecasts the region will narrow the budget deficit
before debt
variation to 5% of total revenue in 2014 after a high 15% in
2013. The
exceptionally high deficit was driven by infrastructure
modernisation in the
City of Penza for its 350-year anniversary in September 2013.
Fitch expects
capital expenditure will decline to an average 20% of total
spending annually in
2014-2016 from a high of 34% in 2012-2013.
Medium:
The agency expects direct risk will remain moderate in the
medium term and will
not exceed 60% of current revenue in 2016. Fitch forecasts
growth of direct risk
will decelerate in 2014-2016, reflecting lower capex and a
narrower budget
deficit. The debt payback ratio (direct risk to current balance)
will be around
five years over the medium term, in line with Penza's debt
maturity profile. The
region mostly relies on bank loans with maturities up to five
years.
Refinancing pressure for 2014-2015 is moderate, at 25% of total
direct risk.
Refinancing needs in 2014 totalled RUB2bn as of 1 August and are
fully covered
by the region's contracted credit lines with commercial banks of
RUB2.75bn.
Fitch assumes bank loans will continue to dominate the region's
debt portfolio
in the medium term.
Penza Region's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Penza's economy is historically weaker than the average Russian
region with GRP
per capita at 72% of the national median in 2013. This has led
to a weak tax
capacity compared with national peers. Current federal transfers
constitute a
significant proportion of operating revenue, which limits the
region's revenue
flexibility. Nevertheless, dependence on federal transfers had
gradually been
decreasing, to 40% of operating revenue in 2013 from 52% in
2009, while the
regional economy's growth outpaced the national average during
2011-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Consolidation of sound operating performance in line with
2012-2013 levels,
coupled with deficit before debt variation shrinking to below 5%
of total
revenue, could lead to upgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the region will receive additional funding
from the federal
government in the form of budget loans and grants.
Fitch also assumes that growth deceleration of the national
economy will not
lead to significant contraction of Penza Region's revenue base.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
