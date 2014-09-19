(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Penza Region - Rating Action Report here LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Russian Penza Region's Outlook to Positive from Stable. The agency has affirmed the region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: High: Fitch expects that the region will continue to demonstrate a sound operating balance of 13% of operating revenue in 2014-2016. This will be supported by the administration's control of operating expenditure and by a steady flow of transfers from the federal government. The operating margin improved to 15.7% in 2013 from 13.1% in 2012, exceeding Fitch's expectations. Fitch also forecasts the region will narrow the budget deficit before debt variation to 5% of total revenue in 2014 after a high 15% in 2013. The exceptionally high deficit was driven by infrastructure modernisation in the City of Penza for its 350-year anniversary in September 2013. Fitch expects capital expenditure will decline to an average 20% of total spending annually in 2014-2016 from a high of 34% in 2012-2013. Medium: The agency expects direct risk will remain moderate in the medium term and will not exceed 60% of current revenue in 2016. Fitch forecasts growth of direct risk will decelerate in 2014-2016, reflecting lower capex and a narrower budget deficit. The debt payback ratio (direct risk to current balance) will be around five years over the medium term, in line with Penza's debt maturity profile. The region mostly relies on bank loans with maturities up to five years. Refinancing pressure for 2014-2015 is moderate, at 25% of total direct risk. Refinancing needs in 2014 totalled RUB2bn as of 1 August and are fully covered by the region's contracted credit lines with commercial banks of RUB2.75bn. Fitch assumes bank loans will continue to dominate the region's debt portfolio in the medium term. Penza Region's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers: Penza's economy is historically weaker than the average Russian region with GRP per capita at 72% of the national median in 2013. This has led to a weak tax capacity compared with national peers. Current federal transfers constitute a significant proportion of operating revenue, which limits the region's revenue flexibility. Nevertheless, dependence on federal transfers had gradually been decreasing, to 40% of operating revenue in 2013 from 52% in 2009, while the regional economy's growth outpaced the national average during 2011-2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Consolidation of sound operating performance in line with 2012-2013 levels, coupled with deficit before debt variation shrinking to below 5% of total revenue, could lead to upgrade. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the region will receive additional funding from the federal government in the form of budget loans and grants. Fitch also assumes that growth deceleration of the national economy will not lead to significant contraction of Penza Region's revenue base. Contact: Primary Analyst Victoria Semerkhanova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 65 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.