Aug 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised Indonesia-based palm
oil producer PT Sawit Mas Sejahtera (SMS) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its
National Long-Term Rating has been affirmed at 'AA (idn)'.
Key Rating Drivers
Improved funding access: The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view of SMS's
ultimate shareholder Golden Agri Resources' (GAR) improved access to debt and
capital markets. GAR and subsidiaries have issued close to USD1bn of debt
instruments in 2012. The financing success is positive for the company's rating,
as the group's history of debt restructuring had been an important factor
constraining its rating. Fitch views GAR's improved funding access is a direct
benefit to its subsidiaries including SMS, as they mostly rely on inter-company
loans for expansion plans.
Strong parental linkage: The ratings continue to reflect SMS's strong strategic
and operational linkages with GAR. At end-2012 SMS contributed about 19% of the
group's annual crude palm oil (CPO) production and 17% to GAR's planted area in
H113. It also channels export sales through the group's trading arm, Golden Agri
International (GAI), and extends inter-company loans, while GAR seconds key
executives to SMS.
Downstream capacity underway: SMS plans to start commercial operation of its
palm oil refinery in 2014, with about a 900,000 ton/year production capacity.
Management estimates up to 80% of internally-produced CPO will be processed into
refined products, which will significantly alter the company's product mix which
currently comprises mostly upstream palm oil products such as CPO and palm
kernel oil (PKO). Fitch views this change positively, as it will enhance the
group's operational integration and result in reduced costs due to lower export
tax on refined products.
Cyclical risks: The ratings are constrained by the inherent cyclicality of CPO
as a commodity. The group's large operating scale and established downstream
operation help to mitigate the risks, as they provide economies of scale and
stabilise profit margins. The rating also takes comfort from GAR's demonstrated
capacity and willingness to lend financial support to SMS, given the latter's
important contribution to the group.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Evidence weakening linkages to GAR
-Downgrade of GAR's credit profile
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Upgrade of GAR's credit profile