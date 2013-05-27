(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Korea-based SK
Hynix Inc.'s
(Hynix) Outlook to Positive from Stable. The agency has affirmed
the company's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs), as well as
its senior unsecured rating, at 'BB'.
Key Rating Drivers
Favourable operational outlook: The revision of the Outlook to
Positive from
Stable reflects Fitch's view that Hynix will benefit from the
tighter
supply-demand balance following the merger of Elipda Memory Inc.
and Micron
Technology Inc., the world's third and fourth largest dynamic
random access
memory (DRAM) makers respectively.
In addition, the second-tier Taiwanese makers' gradual exit from
commodity DRAM
is positive for Hynix, as pricing pressure should reduce.
However, Hynix's
market position may be pressured if Elpida-Mircon benefits from
an increased
scale after the merger.
Positive developments expected: We believe that Hynix will
continue to benefit
from more stable chip prices in 2013 given a tighter supply of
commodity DRAM
due to DRAM makers' gradual capacity reductions. In addition,
demand for mobile
and server DRAM remains solid. Fitch forecasts that Hynix's EBIT
margin will
remain in line with its Q113 level of 11% in 2013. (2012: -2%)
Leverage to improve: Fitch forecasts Hynix's funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted leverage will remain below 2x in the short to
medium term (2012:
2x) as improved profitability and conservative capex will lead
to positive free
cash flow (FCF).
Cyclicality still key risk: While we believe improvements in the
supply-demand
balance will reduce cash flow volatility, the memory
semiconductor industry will
remain exposed to cyclicality which will continue to be a key
weakness in
Hynix's credit profile. If market dynamics do not improve as we
expect or if the
company's market position weakens, the Outlook will be revised
back to Stable.
Support from SKT: Hynix's ratings are a notch above its
standalone level of
'BB-' to incorporate the implied support from SK Telecom Co.,
Ltd. (SKT,
A-/Stable) with its 21% ownership of Hynix. Fitch believes that
Hynix is an
important asset for the SK Group.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include -
- FFO-adjusted leverage sustains above 3x
- Negative FCF on a sustained basis
- An indication of weakening ties between SKT and Hynix
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include -
- FFO-adjusted leverage below 2x
- Positive FCF on a sustained basis
- EBIT margins above 6% on a sustained basis
- Indications of an eased volatility risk of the industry
leading to a more
stable credit profile for Hynix over the medium to long term
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+82 2 3278 8371
Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+85 2 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
issuer did not
participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond the
issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
Rating technology companies - Sector credit factors (August
2012)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Rating Technology Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
