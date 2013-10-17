(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) and its
subsidiaries SL Green
Operating Partnership, L.P., and Reckson Operating Partnership
L.P. as follows:
SL Green Realty Corp.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+' (as co-obligor);
--Perpetual preferred stock at 'BB-'.
SL Green Operating Partnership, L.P.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+' (as co-obligor);
--Exchangeable senior notes at 'BB+';
--Junior subordinated notes at 'BB'.
Reckson Operating Partnership, L.P.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+' (as co-obligor for certain
issuances);
--Exchangeable senior debentures at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of SLG's and Reckson's ratings and revised
Outlook to Positive
reflect the company's credit strengths, including its
high-quality New York
office portfolio, manageable lease maturity and debt expiration
schedules,
growing unencumbered asset pool and the company's improving
credit metrics.
These positive rating elements are also supported by
expectations for further
strengthening in SLG's fixed-charge coverage ratio. These
positive elements are
balanced by concerns regarding the midtown Manhattan office
leasing environment,
which remains somewhat dependent on the growth of large
financial institutions
and supporting industries such as law and accounting firms.
POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The Positive Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectation that SLG
will maintain or
slightly improve leverage and coverage metrics consistent with a
'BBB-' IDR.
While these metrics are nominally weaker than most REIT issuers
with
investment-grade ratings, the Positive Outlook considers that
Midtown Manhattan
office assets consistently trade at lower capitalization rates
and are more
liquid and financeable in economic downturns than typical office
assets.
SOLID LEVERAGE
SLG's leverage ratio is strong for the 'BB+' rating for a REIT
owning primarily
Midtown Manhattan office assets, as the company's leverage ratio
was 8.0x as of
June 30, 2013, down from 8.1x and 8.6x as of Dec. 31, 2012 and
2011,
respectively. Leverage has been aided from the incremental NOI
from
repositioning and leasing assets within the company's growth
portfolio, which
consists of value-add properties purchased over the past few
years. Fitch
expects that leverage will decline modestly over the next two
years. Leverage is
defined as net debt (including guarantees) divided by recurring
operating
EBITDA, including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash
distributions from joint
ventures.
APPROPRIATE FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
The company's fixed-charge coverage ratio was 1.8x for the 12
months ended June
30, 2013, up from 1.7x and 1.6x in 2012 and 2011, respectively.
While
fixed-charge coverage has been improving, it has lagged in
recent years
principally due to free rent periods offered to tenants,
combined with recurring
capital expenditure costs primarily related to new leases. Fitch
expects
coverage to improve slightly as growth in cash flow is partially
offset by a
slowly recovering Manhattan leasing environment in which
landlords will continue
to offer attractive tenant improvement packages.
Fitch expects that fixed-charge coverage will be approximately
2.0x over the
next two years. Fixed-charge coverage is defined as recurring
operating EBITDA
(including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from
joint ventures)
less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rents,
divided by interest
incurred and preferred stock distributions.
STRONG AND DIVERSIFIED TENANT BASE
The company's portfolio benefits from tenant diversification
with the top 10
tenants representing only 30% of annual base rent. The largest
tenant Citigroup,
Inc. ('A' IDR with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) comprises 6.4% of
SLG's share of
annual cash rent. All four of SLG's top 10 tenants that are
rated by Fitch have
investment grade ratings.
MANAGEABLE LEASE EXPIRATION PROFILE
The company has a manageable lease expiration schedule with only
34% of
consolidated Manhattan rents expiring over the next five years.
While
approximately 53% of the company's consolidated suburban
property rents expire
over the next five years, the suburban portfolio represents a
limited portion of
the company's total assets and only 9% of annualized cash rent.
LADDERED DEBT MATURITIES
Further supporting the ratings is the company's manageable debt
maturity
schedule. Over the next five years, 2017 is the largest year of
debt maturities
with 27% of pro rata debt expiring, with no other year greater
than 16%. The
large debt maturity in 2017 is principally driven by secured
debt. In addition,
the company's ratios under its unsecured credit obligations'
financial covenants
do not hinder the company's financial flexibility at this point
in time.
SOLID UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE OF DEBT
The rating is further supported by SLG's unencumbered asset
value coverage of
unsecured debt, which gives the company financial flexibility as
a source of
contingent liquidity. Consolidated unencumbered asset coverage
of net unsecured
debt (calculated as annualized 2Q 2013 unencumbered property net
operating
income divided by a stressed 7% capitalization rate) results in
coverage of
2.3x. This ratio is strong for the current rating, particularly
given that
Midtown Manhattan assets are highly sought after by secured
lenders and foreign
investors, resulting in stronger contingent liquidity relative
to many asset
classes. However, should SLG transition more fully to an
unsecured model, UA/UD
may decline close to 2.0x as the company incurs more unsecured
debt.
STRONG MANAGEMENT TEAM
The ratings also point to the strength of SLG's management team
given their
knowledge of the Manhattan office sector, and their ability to
maintain
occupancy and liquidity throughout the downturn. This expertise
has also been
demonstrated by the company's ability to identify off-market
acquisition
opportunities, and its maintenance and growth of portfolio
occupancy and balance
sheet liquidity throughout the downturn and into the current
cycle.
MIDTOWN LEASING CONCERNS
Offsetting these strengths are Fitch's concerns regarding the
uncertain Midtown
Manhattan leasing environment. While the New York City leasing
environment has
strengthened over the last few years, the company continues to
incur significant
costs in the form of tenant improvements, leasing commissions
and free rent
incentives as tenant inducements, which has placed pressure on
the company's
fixed charge coverage. In addition, further reductions in space
demands from the
financial services industry, which accounts for 37% of SLG's
share of base
rental revenue, may result in reduced cash flows or values of
SLG's properties.
Despite these headwinds, SLG had maintained strong leasing
volume.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY COVERAGE
The company has adequate liquidity. For the period from July 1,
2013 to Dec. 31,
2015, the company's sources of liquidity (cash, availability
under the company's
unsecured revolving credit facility, and Fitch's expectation of
retained cash
flows from operating activities after dividends and
distributions) covered uses
of liquidity (pro rata debt maturities, Fitch's expectation of
recurring capital
expenditures and non-discretionary development expenditures) by
1.1x. This
stressed analysis assumes that no additional capital is raised
to repay
obligations; SLG has demonstrated good access to a variety of
capital sources
over time, mitigating refinance risk.
If secured debt were refinanced at a conservative rate of 80% of
the maturity
balance, liquidity coverage would improve to 2.3x. The company's
liquidity is
also strengthened by its conservative common dividend policy,
which enables it
to retain substantial operating cash flow. Fitch expects the
company's projected
AFFO payout ratio to center around 40%, which is low relative to
the broader
equity REIT universe and provides the company with additional
financial
flexibility.
RECKSON'S IDR LINKED TO SLG'S
Consistent with Fitch's criteria, 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage' dated
Aug. 5, 2013 and available on 'www.fitchratings.com', Reckson's
IDR is linked
and synchronized with SLG's due to strong legal, operational and
strategic ties
between SLG and Reckson, including each entity guaranteeing
certain corporate
debt of the other.
JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES NOTCHING
The one-notch differential between SLG's IDR and junior
subordinated notes
(trust preferred securities) is consistent with Fitch's criteria
for corporate
entities with an IDR of 'BB+'. Based on Fitch Research on
'Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis',
available on Fitch's Web site at www.fitchratings.com, these
securities are
senior to SLG's perpetual preferred stock but subordinate to
SLG's corporate
debt. Holders of such notes have the ability to demand full
repayment of
principal and interest in the event of unpaid interest.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between SLG's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BB+'.
These preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss
absorption
elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the
event of a corporate
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on upgrading
SLG's IDR to
'BBB-':
--Leverage sustaining below 8.0x for several quarters. (leverage
was 8.0x as of
June 30, 2013);
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 1.8x for several
quarters (coverage was
1.8x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2013);
--Growth in the value of the unencumbered Manhattan property
pool.
The following factors may have a negative impact on SLG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Leverage sustaining above 9.0x for several quarters;
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 1.6x for several
quarters;
--A liquidity shortfall (base case liquidity coverage was 1.1x
for the period
July 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015).
