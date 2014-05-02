(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
Slovenia's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Stable from
Negative and affirmed the IDRs at 'BBB+'. The issue ratings on
Slovenia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB+'.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on Slovenia's IDRs to Stable
reflects the following
key rating drivers and their relative weights:
MEDIUM
In Fitch's view, the government's policy actions in late 2013
and early 2014
have materially reduced risks surrounding the banking sector,
and thus the
sovereign balance sheet. As a result of an injection of EUR3.2bn
from the state
budget to date, the banking sector's Tier-1 capital adequacy
ratio rose to 13.6%
in January 2014 from 10.2% at end-2012.
The subsequent transfer of EUR3.3bn of impaired assets to a Bad
Asset Management
Company (BAMC) from the two largest banks brought about a
reduction in bank
loans overdue by more than 90 days to 13.2% of total sector
loans from 17.3%. A
further EUR1.5bn of non-performing loans is scheduled to be
transferred from two
smaller banks in the near future.
The sovereign's access to market funding has eased considerably.
As of late
April 2014 the spread versus 10-year German bunds had nearly
halved from over
400 bps at the time of the previous sovereign review in November
2013. Slovenia
has taken advantage of benign market conditions to fully finance
its 2014 debt
redemptions as well as some of its 2015 financing needs.
The economy is recovering faster than expected. Real GDP
contracted by 1.1% in
2013, far less than Fitch had expected at the time of its last
review. The
agency has raised its forecast for 2014 GDP to (positive) 0.5%
from a 0.6%
contraction previously. Brighter eurozone prospects and a
gradual improvement in
domestic demand should support the Slovenian economy.
External imbalances are being reduced. The current account
registered a surplus
of 6.3% of GDP in 2013, and Fitch expects further, albeit
smaller, surpluses in
2014-15. This is contributing to a reduction in net external
debt, which at 36%
of GDP in 2013 was higher than the 'BBB' median of 9%, but lower
than eurozone
peers such as Ireland or Spain.
Slovenia's 'BBB+' ratings reflect the following key rating
drivers:
- Slovenia entered a phase of political uncertainty after the
Prime Minister,
Alenka Bratusek, lost a leadership contest in her party in late
April,
increasing the likelihood of an early parliamentary election. In
Fitch's view
political instability poses a risk to the structural reform
agenda in 2014-15,
including the privatisation of key state-owned enterprises.
Nevertheless,
Slovenia has passed in recent years a number of reforms,
including in the
pension system and labour market, as well as in corporate
insolvency.
- Public debt has risen considerably in recent years, although
it remains
sustainable in Fitch's judgment. Banks' recapitalisation and
impaired asset
transfer drove a rise in gross general government debt (GGGD) to
71.7% of GDP in
2013 ('BBB' median: 40%) from 54.4% in 2012. Fitch forecasts
that the general
government deficit should narrow in 2014-15 and be broadly in
line with the
'BBB' and 'A' medians, although implementation risks have
increased. The
agency's baseline scenario is that GGGD should peak in 2014 at
80% of GDP (below
the 2013 eurozone average of 93%) and, in the absence of further
large
stock-flow adjustments, fall gradually thereafter.
- Despite the recent improvement in growth prospects, Slovenia
falls short of
the 'BBB' or 'A' medians on this metric. Fitch forecasts that
GDP growth will
rise only modestly in 2015, to 1.5%, reflecting the protracted
nature of the
adjustment in the banking and corporate sectors and in public
finances.
- Overall bank asset quality remains poor. Impaired bank loans
(on Fitch's
preferred definition of asset quality), at 19.3% of the total in
January 2014,
remain high owing to a tightening of collateral valuation rules.
The BAMC is
just beginning to tackle the substantive task of managing
distressed bank assets
with a view to reducing high corporate indebtedness (net
financial liabilities
worth 120% of GDP in 3Q13 according to Bank of Slovenia data).
- Indicators of human development, governance and per-capita
incomes exceed
comfortably the median of the 'BBB' category. EU and eurozone
membership and a
fairly high value-added and diversified economy also underpin
Slovenia's
sovereign ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive rating
action:
- Increased confidence that bank and corporate balance-sheet
clean-up and fiscal
consolidation are progressing in a steadfast manner
- A stronger economic upturn, supported by structural reforms
- A significant reduction in public and external debt ratios
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
- Weaker long-term growth prospects
- Significant fiscal slippage resulting either from widening
budget deficits or
the crystallisation on the sovereign balance sheet of unexpected
liabilities
related to banking or corporate sector clean-up
- A macro-financial or geopolitical shock that causes a deep
recession or a
significant worsening of financing conditions
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Given the uncertainties involved, Fitch does not assume a
contribution from the
realisation of returns on distressed assets held on BAMC's
balance sheet for the
purposes of its GGGD projections. Fitch makes allowance for only
a limited
contribution to GGGD reduction from privatisation proceeds,
given that the sale
of significant assets in the telecoms, banking and transport
sectors is still
uncertain at this stage, particularly in light of ongoing
political uncertainty.
We assume Slovenia and the eurozone as a whole will avoid
long-lasting
deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s.
However, Slovenia's
competitiveness adjustment within the currency union will
continue to exert
downward pressure on prices over the medium term. This will make
the
balance-sheet adjustment of the public and private sectors more
challenging.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Matteo Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1189
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
Country Ceilings
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
