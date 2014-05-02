(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Italian insurer
Societa Reale
Mutua di Assicurazioni's (RMA) and its core Spanish subsidiary
Reale Seguros
Generales's (Reale Seguros) Outlook to Stable from Negative. At
the same time,
Fitch has affirmed these entities's Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at
'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the Outlook revision of the rating of
Italy (see
"Fitch Revises Italy's Outlook to Stable, Affirms at 'BBB+' ",
dated 25 April
2014) and the upgrade of Spain's Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from
'BBB' (see "Fitch
Upgrades Spain to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable", dated 25 April 2014).
RMA mainly operates in Italy and achieves some international
diversification
with its operations by means of Reale Seguros in Spain. Fitch
considers RMA's
investment policy as prudent, with few high-risk assets and
generally a
well-diversified portfolio. However, the insurer's investments
continue to
include substantial exposure to Italian sovereign debt (EUR4.3bn
or 2.3x
consolidated shareholders' funds at June-2013), to match Italian
liabilities, a
common feature among Italian insurers. As a result RMA's group
ratings are
constrained by the rating of Italy.
RATING SENSITIVITES
An upgrade of Italy's rating would lead to an upgrade of RMA's
and Reale
Seguros' ratings.
A downgrade of Italy could lead to a downgrade of RMA and Reale
Seguros. Other
key rating triggers for a downgrade include the group's combined
ratio
deteriorating to above 105% (end-June 2013: 93%), the
consolidated regulatory
solvency ratio falling below 150% (end-June 2013: 207%), and
significant
investment losses triggered by a deterioration in the Italian
economy.
