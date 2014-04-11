(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Morocco-based Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques' (SGMB) and
Eqdom's National
Long-term ratings to Negative from Stable. At the same time,
Fitch has affirmed
the National Long- and Short-term and Support Ratings of these
entities. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The Outlook revisions follow the rating action on the bank's
ultimate parent,
Societe Generale (SG; A/Negative/a-; see 'Fitch Revises Societe
Generale's
Outlook to Negative on Support Expectations; Affirms at 'A''
dated 26 March 2014
at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SGMB's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
SGMB's ratings are based on Fitch's belief that there would be a
high
probability of support from its majority (57%) shareholder SG,
if required. This
reflects SG's ability (as indicated by its rating) and
willingness to provide
support, given the history of support to group entities as well
as the strategic
importance of the Mediterranean Basin retail markets for SG.
SG's Long-Term IDR factors in potential support from the French
state, in case
of need. In Fitch's view, this support would flow through to
SGMB, given the
strategic importance of the Moroccan subsidiary, whereas not
doing so would
materially damage its parent's reputation. SG's Long-term IDR is
at its Support
Rating Floor (SRF). The Negative Outlook on SG's Long-term IDR
reflects Fitch's
expectation that the probability of support from the French
state, if needed, is
likely to decline during the next one to two years, given the
clear intention to
ultimately reduce implicit state support for financial
institutions in the EU,
as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and
policy initiatives.
In Fitch's view, SGMB is strategically important to the
development of SG's
retail banking in the Mediterranean Basin. SGMB is SG's largest
subsidiary in
North Africa, although of limited size compared with SG. SG
holds a
long-standing controlling stake in SGMB and Fitch does not
foresee a reduction
in SG's presence in Morocco. SGMB is consistently profitable and
has a solid
presence in the Moroccan retail market (fourth-largest bank by
total assets;
approximately 8% of deposits).
SGMB is strongly integrated into SG. The latter tightly controls
its Moroccan
subsidiary, at which senior management responsibilities are
broadly shared with
SG group members. SG oversees SGMB's credit, country, market,
operational and
liquidity risks, and the subsidiary benefits greatly from SG's
organisation,
procedures, systems and tools.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: SGMB's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Unless SGMB's integration with or strategic importance to SG
diminishes, a
one-notch downgrade of SG's Long-Term IDR would trigger a
similar action on
SGMB's National Rating. A downgrade of SGMB's Support Rating
would only result
from a multiple notch downgrade of SG's IDR, which Fitch views
as unlikely. As
SG's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, the revision of SG's SRF to
'No Floor' would
mean that SG's Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded to the
level of its VR,
which - as it currently stands - would mean a one-notch
downgrade to 'A-'.
SGMB's Support Rating would be downgraded if Morocco's Country
Ceiling was
downgraded by at least two notches, which Fitch views as
unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: EQDOM'S NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Eqdom's ratings are based on the potential support available
from its ultimate
largest shareholder, SG, if required. SG is aiming at developing
higher
synergies between specialised financial services and retail
banking in its
domestic and international markets. In Fitch's opinion, Eqdom
fits into SG's
strategy to offer retail and specialised financial services in
Morocco.
Therefore, Fitch believes that there would be a high probability
of support from
SG to Eqdom, should this become necessary.
Eqdom's main shareholders are SG Consumer Finance (SGCF; 100%
owned by SG) and
SGMB. Their respective stakes in Eqdom were 35% and 19% at
end-2013. Eqdom's
integration into SG is moderate and the company is of limited
importance to SG.
Nevertheless, SG and SGMB together control Eqdom's board, and
since December
2013 Eqdom's CEO is an SG executive. In addition, Eqdom benefits
from SGCF's
credit risk tools and procedures and from funding support from
SGMB. Integration
with SGMB increased in 2013 through more efficient commercial
partnership and
technical cooperation. Eqdom is an important player in consumer
finance in
Morocco.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: EQDOM's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
A downgrade of Eqdom's National and Support Ratings would result
from a
downgrade of SG's IDRs or from lower integration with, or
reduced strategic
importance to SG. A one-notch downgrade of SG's Long-term IDR
would lead to a
two-notch downgrade of Eqdom's Long-term National Rating, a
one-notch downgrade
of its Short-term National Rating, and a one-notch downgrade of
its Support
Rating. Eqdom's Support Rating could also be downgraded if
Morocco's Country
Ceiling was downgraded by at least two notches, which Fitch
views as unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(mar)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Eqdom
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(mar)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013, 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012 and
'Finance and
Leasing Companies Criteria' dated11 December 2012 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
