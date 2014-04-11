(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Morocco-based Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques' (SGMB) and Eqdom's National Long-term ratings to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the National Long- and Short-term and Support Ratings of these entities. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The Outlook revisions follow the rating action on the bank's ultimate parent, Societe Generale (SG; A/Negative/a-; see 'Fitch Revises Societe Generale's Outlook to Negative on Support Expectations; Affirms at 'A'' dated 26 March 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS: SGMB's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS SGMB's ratings are based on Fitch's belief that there would be a high probability of support from its majority (57%) shareholder SG, if required. This reflects SG's ability (as indicated by its rating) and willingness to provide support, given the history of support to group entities as well as the strategic importance of the Mediterranean Basin retail markets for SG. SG's Long-Term IDR factors in potential support from the French state, in case of need. In Fitch's view, this support would flow through to SGMB, given the strategic importance of the Moroccan subsidiary, whereas not doing so would materially damage its parent's reputation. SG's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor (SRF). The Negative Outlook on SG's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that the probability of support from the French state, if needed, is likely to decline during the next one to two years, given the clear intention to ultimately reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. In Fitch's view, SGMB is strategically important to the development of SG's retail banking in the Mediterranean Basin. SGMB is SG's largest subsidiary in North Africa, although of limited size compared with SG. SG holds a long-standing controlling stake in SGMB and Fitch does not foresee a reduction in SG's presence in Morocco. SGMB is consistently profitable and has a solid presence in the Moroccan retail market (fourth-largest bank by total assets; approximately 8% of deposits). SGMB is strongly integrated into SG. The latter tightly controls its Moroccan subsidiary, at which senior management responsibilities are broadly shared with SG group members. SG oversees SGMB's credit, country, market, operational and liquidity risks, and the subsidiary benefits greatly from SG's organisation, procedures, systems and tools. RATING SENSITIVITIES: SGMB's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS Unless SGMB's integration with or strategic importance to SG diminishes, a one-notch downgrade of SG's Long-Term IDR would trigger a similar action on SGMB's National Rating. A downgrade of SGMB's Support Rating would only result from a multiple notch downgrade of SG's IDR, which Fitch views as unlikely. As SG's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, the revision of SG's SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that SG's Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR, which - as it currently stands - would mean a one-notch downgrade to 'A-'. SGMB's Support Rating would be downgraded if Morocco's Country Ceiling was downgraded by at least two notches, which Fitch views as unlikely. KEY RATING DRIVERS: EQDOM'S NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS Eqdom's ratings are based on the potential support available from its ultimate largest shareholder, SG, if required. SG is aiming at developing higher synergies between specialised financial services and retail banking in its domestic and international markets. In Fitch's opinion, Eqdom fits into SG's strategy to offer retail and specialised financial services in Morocco. Therefore, Fitch believes that there would be a high probability of support from SG to Eqdom, should this become necessary. Eqdom's main shareholders are SG Consumer Finance (SGCF; 100% owned by SG) and SGMB. Their respective stakes in Eqdom were 35% and 19% at end-2013. Eqdom's integration into SG is moderate and the company is of limited importance to SG. Nevertheless, SG and SGMB together control Eqdom's board, and since December 2013 Eqdom's CEO is an SG executive. In addition, Eqdom benefits from SGCF's credit risk tools and procedures and from funding support from SGMB. Integration with SGMB increased in 2013 through more efficient commercial partnership and technical cooperation. Eqdom is an important player in consumer finance in Morocco. RATING SENSITIVITIES: EQDOM's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS A downgrade of Eqdom's National and Support Ratings would result from a downgrade of SG's IDRs or from lower integration with, or reduced strategic importance to SG. A one-notch downgrade of SG's Long-term IDR would lead to a two-notch downgrade of Eqdom's Long-term National Rating, a one-notch downgrade of its Short-term National Rating, and a one-notch downgrade of its Support Rating. Eqdom's Support Rating could also be downgraded if Morocco's Country Ceiling was downgraded by at least two notches, which Fitch views as unlikely. The rating actions are as follows: Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(mar)'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Eqdom National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(mar)'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Contacts: Primary Analyst Sonia Trabelsi Director +33 1 44 29 91 42 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 Rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 20 3530 1126 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012 and 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' dated11 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.