MOSCOW/LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Luxembourg-based
Sodrugestvo Group S.A.'s (Sodru) Outlook to Negative from
Stable. Sodru's
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been
affirmed at 'B'.
The affirmation reflects our expectation that Sodru's business
profile will
emerge stronger once the major greenfield projects consolidated
in FY14 (fiscal
year-ending June 2014) operate at enhanced capacities. At
present we expect
Sodru to benefit from government support to the food producing
sector given the
food import bans in place and other measures as the country aims
to attain food
self-sufficiency.
However, the Negative Outlook captures the stretched financial
metrics, in
particular leverage which will likely remain at or above 5.0x
(Readily
Marketable Inventories (RMI)-adjusted) for longer than expected,
which will
translate into weak financial flexibility. In particular Fitch
would view
negatively if management were to pursue an aggressive expansion
plan which may
necessitate additional debt financing.
The Negative Outlook also factors in our assessment of the weak
liquidity
position although we acknowledge the loan from the controlling
shareholders
(USD48.5m received in cash in FY14) together with recent
refinancing activity
has helped shore up liquidity. Any indication that liquidity
resources would
deteriorate given the difficult operating environment could
cause a downgrade of
the IDR of at least one notch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stretched Credit Metrics
Consolidation of the port terminal, processing plant and
logistics company,
which were previously held off balance sheet, resulted in
additional debt and
interest costs which were higher than originally envisaged. In
addition, new
facilities were not fully operational throughout the year and
thus we expect new
assets to contribute to profits starting from FY15. As a result,
we anticipate
Readily Marketable Inventories (RMI)-adjusted funds from
operations (FFO)
leverage of 5.7x in FY15 (an improvement relative to 8.4x in
FY14) which,
together with FFO fixed charge cover of 2.0x in FY15, if
maintained, would be
more consistent with a 'B-' rating profile.
Future deleveraging may be accelerated by higher sales growth
(mostly traded
volumes of grain and crushed volumes in soybean processing)
supported by an
upside in prices. In addition, the ratings affirmation assumes a
sustained
EBITDAR margin at or above 6.5%, equivalent to an FFO margin
around 3%, together
with controlled capex spending and low dividend pay outs.
More Conservative Growth Strategy
Fitch expects Sodru to pursue more conservative expansion after
its greenfield
projects were finalised in FY14. Substantial debt-funded growth
will be also
constrained by leverage covenants, which the company has under
its major loan
agreements. In our projections we assumed capex of around USD50m
a year, which,
however, may be scaled down to around USD10m due to low
maintenance capex
requirements of newly constructed facilities.
Strengthening Forward Integration
The rating remains supported by Sodru's asset-heavy business
model with vertical
integration into soybean origination, storage, processing and
product delivery.
Acquisition of a logistics company and newly constructed port
terminal and
processing plant in FY14 is expected to provide synergies to
existing operations
and strengthen Sodru's market position.
Moderate but Improving Diversification
While Sodru's vertically-integrated business model is obviously
beneficial in
terms of control over the soybean meal and oil production cycle,
Fitch stresses
that this approach leaves Sodru exposed to the global soybean
market dynamics
and prices. However, we expect Sodru's diversification into
grains to improve in
line with expanding collaboration with its strategic partner
Mitsui & Co Ltd.
EBITDA Margin Stabilisation in FY15
We expect the EBITDA margin to improve in FY15 up to 6.5% and
remain at similar
levels thereafter thanks to close to full utilisation of
crushing capacity and
greater contribution of logistics and infrastructure segments,
which will be
also supported by growing grain trading volumes. In FY14,
Sodru's EBITDA margin
had decreased to 3.0% (FY13: 5.4%) due to delays in the ramp-up
of production in
the new plant and the lower utilisation of newly added
transportation and
infrastructure assets.
Limited Rouble Depreciation Impact
The recent sharp depreciation of the rouble should not
jeopardise Sodru's
capacity to service its debt, which is primarily in US dollars.
We consider the
company's operations as naturally hedged as revenues as well as
operating and
interest costs are well-matched due to the linkage of soybean
and grain prices
to world dollar-based prices.
We also do not expect rouble depreciation to drive a substantial
decrease in
demand for soybean meal, which is sold mostly within Russia,
thanks to low world
soybean prices. We also expect the demand for soybean meal in
FY15 to be
supported by Russian food ban, which will be beneficial for
Sodru's main
customers - meat producers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) sustainably above
5.0x if coupled
with negative free cash flow (FCF) from larger-than-expected
capex or working
capital or acquisitive activity.
- Deterioration of FFO margin sustainably below 2.5% as a result
of operating
underperformance or increasing interest burden.
- Liquidity erosion caused by the limited availability of bank
financing in
relation to short-term maturities or refinancing at more onerous
terms than
expected.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to a stabilisation
of the rating
outlook include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) sustainably below
5.0x supported by
positive FCF, conservative business expansion funded by cash
flows or equity
rather than debt.
- FFO margin sustainably around 3%.
- Enhanced liquidity buffer relative to short-term debt
maturities combined with
continuing government support to the sector.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Weak Liquidity
As a soybean processor and soft commodity trader, Sodru strongly
depends on the
availability of working capital financing, which leads to a high
proportion of
short-term debt. As at end-September 2014, Sodru's short-term
debt amounted to
around USD879m or more than 60% of total debt.
Liquidity is considered weak as short-term debt exceeds
liquidity sources such
as expected mildly positive FCF, available undrawn bank lines of
USD117m as at
end-September 2014 and Fitch-adjusted unrestricted cash balances
of USD43m as at
FYE14. However, we note that a seasonally high debt level at
end-September
should be offset by higher RMI, which Fitch estimates at USD315m
as at FYE14.
