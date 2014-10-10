(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
Standard Chartered Bank Korea Limited (SCBK) to Negative from
Stable while
affirming its Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AA-'.
Fitch has also downgraded SCBK's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb'
from 'bbb+'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and Support Rating
The revision of the Outlook to Negative from Stable reflects a
similar change on
the Outlook of SCBK's parent, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), on
1 October 2014
(see "Fitch Revises Standard Chartered's Outlook to Negative;
Affirms IDR 'AA-'
at www.fitchratings.com).
SCBK's IDRs and Support Rating of '1' reflect Fitch's belief
that there is an
extremely high probability that its parent SCB will provide
extraordinary
support for the Korean subsidiary, if needed. As a result, Fitch
equalises
SCBK's IDRs with SCB's. SCBK is wholly owned by SCB and shares
the same brand
name. It is a core part of SCB's extensive international
transaction banking
operation.
SCBK's ratings would be directly affected if SCB's ratings or
its relationship
with its parent were to change.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
The downgrade of SCBK's VR reflects its weakened profitability
(relative to
domestic peers) and company profile through strategic downsizing
or
repositioning, which are indicative of the challenges that
management face in a
competitive market such as Korea. Since being acquired by SCB in
2005, its
development in the local market has been limited, with its
operations failing to
build the scale needed to overcome high personnel and general
and administrative
(G&A) expenses. Its local franchise has also weakened because
its balance sheet
shrank as part of efforts to reposition its business, with its
market share in
key segments declining by about 1pp to 3% in recent years.
Meanwhile, its reliance on potentially volatile derivative
operations has
increased relative to its underlying profitability. Past efforts
to boost
profitability by tapping higher-risk unsecured customers have
seen limited
reward. It intends to reposition its operations, but Fitch
expects only gradual
improvement over time considering the challenging local
operating environment,
including the low interest rate cycle.
SCBK's overall asset quality is sound. It has stopped extending
unsecured loans
to subprime individuals and has been shedding higher-risk loans.
Its customer
loan book shrank by 6% in 1H14, following a cumulative 19%
contraction over the
five years to end-2013.
Fitch forecasts SCBK's return on assets (ROA) for the next few
years to be
negligible even by local standards. For 2014, the agency
anticipates SCBK
reporting a net loss with estimated ROA of -0.1%, following the
policy rate cut
by the Bank of Korea in 3Q14. As a result, internal capital
generation will be
modest with limited buffer to offset any unexpected shocks. Its
assets and
liabilities are strongly linked to interest rate hikes.
Thanks to the downsizing of its balance sheet, its
capitalisation and
liquidity/funding profile have improved noticeably. Any further
improvement
would likely be incremental unless SCBK was to continue
meaningful downsizing.
However, to do so would risk further reducing its already low
profitability.
SCBK relies heavily on the Standard Chartered group for its
foreign currency
funding, and that is likely to remain stable.
Upside potential for SCBK's VR may arise if there is a
significant structural
reduction in its personnel and G&A expenses, reduced reliance on
volatile
derivative operations, and/or local management putting in place
a sustainable
strategy that better positions the bank to both grow more
meaningfully and
compete more effectively against domestic banks.
A further downgrade of the VR is not likely in the near term
providing the bank
maintains its capitalisation and asset quality at appropriate
levels and does
not meaningfully increase its risk appetite.
The full list of rating actions follows:
SCBK
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
VR downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and
"Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
