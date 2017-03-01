(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on
STMicroelectronics N.V.'s (ST) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to Positive
from Stable. Fitch has affirmed STM's IDR and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-'.
ST's rating is supported by the company's strong position within
a number of key
growth segments in the semiconductor market. The maintenance of
a conservative
financial policy has offset weaker cash-flow generation compared
to industry
peers. The restructuring and exit of unprofitable business lines
over the past
five years is nearing completion, leaving a more focused
business that is better
positioned to fund R&D, manage cyclical downturns and compete
within its areas
of focus.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects a potential
turning point in
the company's credit profile on a 12 to 24 month view, driven by
higher
operating margins and sustained improvements in free cash flow
(FCF). These will
help build financial flexibility, strengthen ST's existing net
cash position,
and in conjunction with sustainable improvements in product
innovation and
design, support a rating at the 'BBB' level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Business Focus on Growth Segments: STMicroelectronics' product
portfolio focuses
on the automotive and internet of things (IoT) segments of the
semiconductor
market. These cover around 50% of a USD330bn global
semiconductor market. Fitch
expects both segments to grow faster than the overall
semiconductor sector on
average and support the company's revenue prospects over the
next two to three
years.
IoT is a broad and fragmented segment that is rapidly evolving.
ST has an early
positioning within the segment and a number of attributes that
are likely to
help it succeed. These include broad product and application
skills and an
indirect distribution capability. In automotive, growth is being
driven by an
increase in the proportion of silicon content in cars as a
result of
electrification, infotainment, autonomous driving and safety
applications. The
company's investments in silicon carbide technology which
increases the
efficiency of power applications are coming to fruition and
likely to drive an
increase in revenue from 2H17.
Automotive Segment Credit Supportive: ST is one of the top-four
global suppliers
of semi-conductors to the automotive industry. Strong
end-customer relationships
in the segment improve R&D returns, product design and help
retain its market
position. The company's Automotive and Discrete division
accounts for 40% (2016)
of total group sales and over 50% of total operating profit. The
segment has
long product life cycles that enhance revenue visibility while
providing good
product diversification to ST's consumer applications in IoT
that in our opinion
reduce operating volatility and thus supportive of its credit
profile.
Credit Profile Potentially Turning: ST's exit of its last major
unprofitable
business unit will largely be complete in 2017 following the
restructuring of
its set-top box business. This will leave a more focused
business that is better
structured and positioned to compete on a sustainable basis. A
combination of
revenue growth, improved product mix, cost control, efficiency
measures and
greater fab utilisation will support profit margin expansion as
the impact of
less profitable parts of the business come out of the mix.
These effects are partially visible in 4Q16 financial
performance. Fitch expects
that operating profit (excluding impairment and restructuring
charges) will grow
to around 10% in 2017 from 4% in 2016.
Underlying Cash-Flow Growth: ST is likely to be able to convert
operating margin
growth into FCF growth from 2018. In the short term, increases
in capex will
prevent this from occurring. ST will raise capex to USD1.0 -
USD1.1bn in 2017
from USD607m in 2016. The increase is on the back of design wins
that have led
to an upgrade of manufacturing capabilities. We expect capex to
fall to around
USD800m, or 10% of sales by 2018 on a sustainable basis.
Assuming there is no
change to ST's dividend policy or no significant cyclical event,
this is likely
to lead to an expansion in FCF margin to around 5% in 2018 from
2% in 2016
(including restructuring charges).
Improving Financial Flexibility: ST has a conservative financial
policy and
maintains a net cash position that has supported its rating
through historical
restructuring and cyclical downturns. Growth in EBITDA is likely
to see leverage
(total debt to EBITDA) decrease to around 1.1x by end-2017 from
1.5x end-2016.
The potential conversion of USD600m of bonds to equity in 2019
is likely to see
this fall further to 0.5x. In addition, cash-flow growth is also
likely to
provide scope to strengthen the company's cash reserves.
Dimensioning for Cyclical Downturns: ST's segment-focused
approach and
improvements in operating margins will improve the company's
ability to manage
cyclical downturns. Fitch's stress-case scenario of a 'Medium'
level downturn
that leads to a 6% yoy drop in revenues in 2018 indicates a 50%
decline in
adjusted EBIT margin to 4.5% and a decline in FCF margin to
1%-2%. This assumes
R&D expenditure is maintained and dividends are not cut. The
ability to reduce
capex, constrain selling, general and administrative costs, and
release working
capital helps limit the impact on FCF.
Industry Shift and Consolidation Support: Recent sector
consolidation has been
driven by slowing revenue growth, demand for integrated
solutions and increasing
features on single chip sets. ST's focus on growth segments and
broad product
capabilities has removed the need to react quickly. The company
from this point
of view, is well positioned. However, the growing scale of
rivals will require a
deepening of partnerships, increasing business focus and greater
customer
understanding to ensure productive R&D, innovation and a
sustainable competitive
position. In the medium term, consolidation may reduce the
frequency and depth
of overcapacity driven cyclicality in the sector.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
ST's rating is driven by its strong position in the automotive
sector, exposure
to growth segments of the semiconductor market, broad product
skills and the
maintenance of a conservative financial policy. Operating
margins and FCF
generation, although improving strongly are still lower than the
industry
average. These are restraining factors which lead to a more
cautious approach to
the rating relative to peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for ST include:
- revenue growth of 10.5% in 2017 declining to 2% by 2019 and no
cyclical
downturns;
- gross margin increasing to 37.8% in 2017 from 35.2% in 2016;
- stable SG&A and R&D of USD2.25bn per annum;
- adjusted EBIT margins expanding from 4.4% in 2016 to 10% in
2017;
- capex increasing to USD1.1bn in 2017 and remaining at around
10% of sales
thereafter;
- stable dividend payments of USD219m per year;
- convertible bonds are not exchanged for equity and paid back
in cash in line
with Fitch's approach to bonds that have no mandatory obligation
to convert into
equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Through the cycle consolidated operating margins trending
consistently in the
mid to high-single digit range
- At least mid-single digit free cash flow margin (post-dividend
cash flow to
sales) with some resilience in a downturn.
- The maintenance of a conservative financial policy including a
net cash
position
- Stable operating environment and improving competitive market
position.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to a Downgrade
- Failure to generate anything more than zero to low-single
digit operating
margins on a consolidated basis
- Failure to maintain a sustainable net cash position, in the
event that FCF
visibility and or margins do not improve
- Weakening in competitive position or increase in competition
that would impair
the company's ability to generate positive free cash flow.
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: As of 2016, ST had a strong liquidity
profile, with
unrestricted cash of USD1,964m that is sufficient to cover the
repayment of all
debt instruments.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Joe Howes
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1382
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary analyst.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019900
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
