April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised Sycomore Selection Responsable's (SSR) Fund Quality Rating to 'Satisfactory' from 'Qualifying'. The fund is France-domiciled and managed by Sycomore Asset Management (Sycomore AM, rated 'High Standards').

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The revision is underpinned by the fund's three-year track record (achieved in February 2014) demonstrating performance consistent with its investment objectives and style.

Fund Presentation

Launched in January 2011, SSR is a long-only eurozone equity fund with EUR113m of assets at end-March 2014. It invests in companies of all market capitalisations, under a socially responsible investing (SRI) approach.

Investment Process

The fund's investment process combines Sycomore AM's highly-disciplined, fundamental stock-picking approach, unchanged since the company's inception in 2001, with use of proprietary environment, social and governance (ESG) filters. The combination allows the fund to exclude stocks vulnerable to ESG risks and to select those well positioned to seize opportunities related to sustainable development. A distinctive feature is the depth of this SRI research, primarily based on management meetings and internal analysis. This process contributes to the stock selection decisions that drive the fund's market exposure and sector allocation. The fund has no specific sector or benchmark constraints.

Resources

SSR is managed by Lea Dunand-Chatellet, who joined Sycomore AM in 2010 as an SRI analyst with five years of experience as an SRI research analyst. Cyril Charlot, a senior portfolio manager who is also one of Sycomore AM's founding partners, is the backup PM. They are seconded by a junior SRI analyst, as well a new junior entry-level analyst who has joined the team at end March, to help maintain database and indicators. Fitch considers this build-up and strengthening of the team as a positive development.

Track Record

Since inception, the fund has stood in the first quintile of its Lipper peer group, with a cumulative performance of +39.8% (I share), and beats its benchmark by 16.6% at end March 2014. SRI views on companies have led to significant sector biases. These have remained stable since the fund's inception and contributed strongly to the fund's performance in 2012. In 2013, they negatively affected the relative performance, but were offset by favourable stock-picking.

Fund Manager

Founded in 2001, Sycomore AM is an independent asset management company, 90% owned by its four founding partners and employees. At end-March 2014, Sycomore AM had EUR2.3bn of assets under management, of which 80% were in eurozone long-only equity portfolios.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. The lead PM for SSR occupies a key role within the ESG analysis and management philosophy, and her departure could result in a rating review. Conversely, a longer, robust track record supported by stable or increased resources would result in an upgrade.

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.

