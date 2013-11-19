(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised the ratings of Taiwan-based Taishin 1699 Money Market Fund (Taishin 1699 MMF), Taishin Ta-Chong Money Market Fund (Taishin Ta-Chong MMF), and Taishin Lucky Money Market Fund (Taishin Lucky MMF) following an update of Fitch's Global Bond Fund Rating Critiera in August 2013, which removed the rating cap for low rated assets and added refined stress tests. Their National Fund Credit Ratings were revised to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)' and their National Fund Volatility Ratings were affirmed at 'V1(twn)'.

All three funds are advised by Taishin Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd (TSIT). The investment advisor is wholly owned by Taishin Financial Holdings Company ('BBB'/Stable/'A+(twn)').

KEY RATING DRIVERS

All three funds are managed by the same portfolio manager and share a similar credit and risk profile. The portfolio manager for the funds changed recently and Fitch deems this to be neutral to the fund's ratings as the management style is not expected to change. The ratings reflect the fund's strong credit and market risk profile in the financial year ended September 2013, consistent with the funds' investment objectives to reduce risk through diversification, to maintain high liquidity, and provide stable return.

The portfolios have high average credit quality, as measured by its weighted average rating factor (WARF), with over 90% of assets rated within the 'A(twn)' to 'AAA(twn)' range at end-September 2013. Between 7.4% and 21.9% of the funds' assets were on Negative Rating Outlook at end-September 2013. Fitch believes a downgrade on this exposure would not be sufficient to affect the funds' average rating factor and, therefore, the funds' ratings. All three funds additionally benefit from WARFs that are lower than that of peers, which allow more tolerance for credit deterioration.

The fund has high industry concentration in the Taiwanese banking and finance sector, whose credit Outlook is broadly Stable. Single-name concentration for the funds are modest, with the top five borrowers representing 43.5% to 47.2% of the funds' assets under management (AUM), generally in line with domestic peers.

The assets from the top five borrowers are mostly highly rated. The fund has low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the portfolio assets' short weighted-average maturity, at between 45-79 days at end-September 2013.

The fund invests in time deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, repos or short-term bonds. Taishin 1699 MMF is one of the largest money market funds in Taiwan with TWD34.2bn in AUM at end-September 2013 (equivalent to 4.4% of the domestic listed money market fund market). Taishin Ta-Chong MMF and Taishin Lucky MMF are medium sized money market funds in Taiwan with TWD11bn and TWD7.4bn in AUM at end-September 2013 (equivalent to 1.4% and 0.9% of market share).

Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. TSIT has experienced asset management staff and stable investment processes. Its investment ideas are research driven and implementation is overseen by its investment committee.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE

Fitch expects the Fund Credit Rating to remain stable. Although unlikely in the near term, downward pressure on the Fund Credit Rating could result from a material decline in asset quality due to increased risk appetite or deterioration in the credit quality of Taiwan's banking and finance industry. Fitch also expects the Fund Volatility Rating to remain stable, underpinned by the fund's short-maturity profile.

To maintain bond fund ratings, TSIT, the manager of the fund, provides Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolios' holdings, credit quality and transactions. Fitch monitors the credit composition of the portfolios, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.

For a more detailed fund profile, see Fitch's report of the fund, which will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, see the criteria referenced below at www.fitchratings.com. 'AA+(twn)' fund ratings indicate very high underlying credit quality based on

Fitch's national rating scale. Funds rated 'V1(twn)' are considered to have very low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.

Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate.