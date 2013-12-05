(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based Tesco PLC's (Tesco) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The change in Outlook reflects deterioration in Tesco's credit profile beyond our previous expectations and a slow recovery in Tesco's core UK business, which accounts for two thirds of group sales and profits, due to a subdued consumer environment and sustained competition. Further some of its key international businesses such as Thailand and Ireland will continue to face headwinds from weak economic conditions and increased competition. As a result, Fitch views Tesco's rating headroom is constrained as its credit metrics are now at the lower-end of the 'BBB+' rating with limited scope to accommodate a further deterioration of its profit margins. KEY RATING DRIVERS Deterioration in Credit metrics Tesco's credit metrics have deteriorated more than Fitch had expected. Retail-only funds from operations (FFO) lease-adjusted net leverage (excluding Tesco Bank) increased to 3.3x in the financial year to 23 February 2013 from 2.8x in FY12 and is expected by Fitch to be close to 3.5x in FY14 (or the equivalent of retail-only lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR trending to 3.0x) . Similarly, retail-only FFO fixed charge cover decreased to 3.0x in FY13 from 3.9x in FY12. In an aggressive market, Tesco faces the challenge of having to balance its industry-leading profit margins with growth to maintain its market share. Despite its leading market position relative to peers, Tesco's market position is nonetheless being eroded. Also, group trading margin (excluding Tesco Bank) decreased to 5.1% in FY13 from 6% in FY12 following Tesco's deliberate downward reset of its UK margins following the implementation of its GBP1bn UK turnaround plan announced in January 2012. In addition, 1H14 (26 weeks ended 24 August 2013) trading margins continued to decline to 4.8% (1H13:5.3%). Fitch believes that it is unlikely that UK retailers will initiate a price war at this juncture. Instead some operators such as Tesco have opted to continue working on having an appropriate product offer (quality and range), relevant price positioning and an improved service. Fitch expects that subject to further investments and promotions to spur consumer demand, Tesco will be able to maintain profitability that is consistent with its ratings. Slow UK Improvement Despite the self-help initiatives to turn around its UK business, including the transformation of its general merchandise business focusing on more profitable categories, the localisation of ranges in its 1,600 Express convenience stores, enhanced service in its grocery home delivery business and ongoing cost savings programme, Fitch expects improvement to be slow in the UK. In addition, challenges remain in the form of competition from discounters; structural industry changes such as a preference for convenience stores and online competition from specialist retailers in non-food; and weak consumer spending power. Tesco continues to register weaker growth than some of the UK big four food retailers - pressured by discounters such as Aldi and more upmarket retailers like Waitrose - a polarisation trend that is prevalent in the UK. Like-for-like (LFL) sales growth is also volatile or negative with -1.5% (ex VAT and ex petrol) in 3Q14 (13 weeks ended 23 November 2013) compared with flat sales in 2Q14 and -1% in 1Q14. Exit of Underperforming Businesses Fitch recognises the merits of Tesco's decision to exit underperforming businesses such as Japan and the US. Tesco has also formed a partnership with China Resources Enterprise Ltd (CRE), which will give it a 20% stake in the largest food retailer in China. However, the positive impact from halting further losses from these underperforming businesses is insufficient to offset the negative impact from other parts of the group. Ongoing Poor International Performance Tesco's international businesses continue to be affected by headwinds from weak economic conditions in some of its key markets such as Ireland and Thailand. 1H14 Europe trading profits declined by nearly 70% compared with 1H13 and Asian trading profits declined, to a lesser extent, by 7%. 3Q14 results continue to reflect the difficulties in its international business with all countries registering negative LFL sales growth trend. Tesco also faces increased competition in its key international markets, as competitors strengthen their market position. Although Tesco's international businesses represent one third of group sales and profits, this division, nonetheless, contributed to a lower level of group profitability than previously. While improvement will likely resume in some of these markets, especially in Asia, Tesco faces near-term challenges in these markets. Liquidity Liquidity is adequate, supported by access to undrawn bank facilities of GBP2.725bn at 1H14, a large cash and cash equivalent balance of GBP2.4bn at 1H14, a well-diversified debt maturity profile and access to capital markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable include: - Sustainable group EBIT margin between 4.5% and 5%, mainly reflecting the success of the turnaround of Tesco's operations in UK and halting further losses in its international businesses - FFO fixed charge cover trending towards 3.5x - Retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO lease-adjusted net leverage around 3.2x or lease -adjusted net debt/EBITDAR of around 2.7x Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: - Group EBIT margin decreasing to below 4% - Continued loss of market share - FFO fixed charge cover below 3.0x - Retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO lease-adjusted net leverage above 3.5x or lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR increasing to above 3.0x - Shareholder-friendly measures FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Tesco PLC Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by Tesco PLC: affirmed at 'BBB+' Short-term debt guaranteed by Tesco PLC: affirmed at 'F2' Contact: Principal Analyst Roma Patel Analyst +44 20 3530 1465 Supervisory Analyst Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530 1068 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 