(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based
Tesco PLC's
(Tesco) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'BBB+'
and Short-term
IDR at 'F2'.
The change in Outlook reflects deterioration in Tesco's credit
profile beyond
our previous expectations and a slow recovery in Tesco's core UK
business, which
accounts for two thirds of group sales and profits, due to a
subdued consumer
environment and sustained competition. Further some of its key
international
businesses such as Thailand and Ireland will continue to face
headwinds from
weak economic conditions and increased competition. As a result,
Fitch views
Tesco's rating headroom is constrained as its credit metrics are
now at the
lower-end of the 'BBB+' rating with limited scope to accommodate
a further
deterioration of its profit margins.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Deterioration in Credit metrics
Tesco's credit metrics have deteriorated more than Fitch had
expected.
Retail-only funds from operations (FFO) lease-adjusted net
leverage (excluding
Tesco Bank) increased to 3.3x in the financial year to 23
February 2013 from
2.8x in FY12 and is expected by Fitch to be close to 3.5x in
FY14 (or the
equivalent of retail-only lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
trending to 3.0x) .
Similarly, retail-only FFO fixed charge cover decreased to 3.0x
in FY13 from
3.9x in FY12.
In an aggressive market, Tesco faces the challenge of having to
balance its
industry-leading profit margins with growth to maintain its
market share.
Despite its leading market position relative to peers, Tesco's
market position
is nonetheless being eroded. Also, group trading margin
(excluding Tesco Bank)
decreased to 5.1% in FY13 from 6% in FY12 following Tesco's
deliberate downward
reset of its UK margins following the implementation of its
GBP1bn UK turnaround
plan announced in January 2012. In addition, 1H14 (26 weeks
ended 24 August
2013) trading margins continued to decline to 4.8% (1H13:5.3%).
Fitch believes that it is unlikely that UK retailers will
initiate a price war
at this juncture. Instead some operators such as Tesco have
opted to continue
working on having an appropriate product offer (quality and
range), relevant
price positioning and an improved service. Fitch expects that
subject to further
investments and promotions to spur consumer demand, Tesco will
be able to
maintain profitability that is consistent with its ratings.
Slow UK Improvement
Despite the self-help initiatives to turn around its UK
business, including the
transformation of its general merchandise business focusing on
more profitable
categories, the localisation of ranges in its 1,600 Express
convenience stores,
enhanced service in its grocery home delivery business and
ongoing cost savings
programme, Fitch expects improvement to be slow in the UK. In
addition,
challenges remain in the form of competition from discounters;
structural
industry changes such as a preference for convenience stores and
online
competition from specialist retailers in non-food; and weak
consumer spending
power.
Tesco continues to register weaker growth than some of the UK
big four food
retailers - pressured by discounters such as Aldi and more
upmarket retailers
like Waitrose - a polarisation trend that is prevalent in the
UK. Like-for-like
(LFL) sales growth is also volatile or negative with -1.5% (ex
VAT and ex
petrol) in 3Q14 (13 weeks ended 23 November 2013) compared with
flat sales in
2Q14 and -1% in 1Q14.
Exit of Underperforming Businesses
Fitch recognises the merits of Tesco's decision to exit
underperforming
businesses such as Japan and the US. Tesco has also formed a
partnership with
China Resources Enterprise Ltd (CRE), which will give it a 20%
stake in the
largest food retailer in China. However, the positive impact
from halting
further losses from these underperforming businesses is
insufficient to offset
the negative impact from other parts of the group.
Ongoing Poor International Performance
Tesco's international businesses continue to be affected by
headwinds from weak
economic conditions in some of its key markets such as Ireland
and Thailand.
1H14 Europe trading profits declined by nearly 70% compared with
1H13 and Asian
trading profits declined, to a lesser extent, by 7%. 3Q14
results continue to
reflect the difficulties in its international business with all
countries
registering negative LFL sales growth trend. Tesco also faces
increased
competition in its key international markets, as competitors
strengthen their
market position.
Although Tesco's international businesses represent one third of
group sales and
profits, this division, nonetheless, contributed to a lower
level of group
profitability than previously. While improvement will likely
resume in some of
these markets, especially in Asia, Tesco faces near-term
challenges in these
markets.
Liquidity
Liquidity is adequate, supported by access to undrawn bank
facilities of
GBP2.725bn at 1H14, a large cash and cash equivalent balance of
GBP2.4bn at
1H14, a well-diversified debt maturity profile and access to
capital markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to the Outlook
being revised to
Stable include:
- Sustainable group EBIT margin between 4.5% and 5%, mainly
reflecting the
success of the turnaround of Tesco's operations in UK and
halting further losses
in its international businesses
- FFO fixed charge cover trending towards 3.5x
- Retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO lease-adjusted net
leverage around 3.2x
or lease -adjusted net debt/EBITDAR of around 2.7x
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
- Group EBIT margin decreasing to below 4%
- Continued loss of market share
- FFO fixed charge cover below 3.0x
- Retail-only (excluding Tesco bank) FFO lease-adjusted net
leverage above 3.5x
or lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR increasing to above 3.0x
- Shareholder-friendly measures
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Tesco PLC
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC
Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by Tesco PLC: affirmed at
'BBB+'
Short-term debt guaranteed by Tesco PLC: affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Roma Patel
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1465
Supervisory Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.