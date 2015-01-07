(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based
tour operator
Thomas Cook Group plc's (TCG) Outlook to Stable from Positive,
while affirming
its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The senior
unsecured notes
issued by Thomas Cook Finance plc have also been affirmed at
'B+'/'RR3'.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that developing
competitive trends
and Thomas Cook's positioning in the tour operator and airline
marketplace will
continue to limit the momentum with which the business can
strengthen the
company's free cash flow generation and credit profile. Fitch,
however,
recognises the group's successful cost-cutting, which we believe
will continue
to be supported by an on-going fleet renewal programme.
The affirmation reflects improved results for the financial year
ended September
2014, following significant further cost-cutting.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Turnaround Plan, Improved Trading
TCG continues to deliver on its Wave 1 cost-cutting programme,
by achieving
GBP400m cumulative savings against a previously announced target
of GBP360m,
while the EBIT margin improved to 3.8% at FYE14 from 2.8% at
FYE13. TCG's
turnaround plan is designed to improve profitability by GBP500m
(recently
increased from GBP460m) by end-2015.
A further GBP400m of cost-cutting (Wave 2 programme) by end-2018
has now been
identified. There are execution risks, but we note management's
successful track
record to date and expect that it will continue to execute the
plan,
notwithstanding the recent change in CEO.
Competitive, Low Margin Industry
Competition in the holiday sector remains keen, notably from
low-cost airlines
and the constant growth of online companies such as Expedia.com.
Against a
target online penetration rate of 50% for bookings by 2015,
TCG's online
bookings only rose to 38% of total bookings at FYE14 (target
40%), suggesting
that TCG, despite its strong brand name, is yet to be identified
as a first-call
online brand.
Established Brand Name
The ratings continue to benefit from the strong brand name,
geographical
diversification of its customer base and end-destinations,
dynamic new
management, a cost-cutting and re-organisation programme,
improved working
capital management and IT system rationalisation.
Seasonality and Leverage
Working capital typically increases by up to GBP700m between
September to
December, due to this being a quieter holiday period and higher
marketing costs
for the summer season. Group-adjusted funds from operations
(FFO) gross leverage
is forecast to be around 5.5x at FYE15 (including working
capital swings of
GBP700m), from around 6.5x at FYE14.
Liquidity
Following a successful refinancing in 2013 we expect sustained
and improving
free cash flow generation, an extended debt maturity profile,
and available cash
balances and undrawn committed bank lines to support the
business's financial
flexibility and liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- An enhanced EBIT margin of close to 4%
- Positive free cash flow generation
- Improved interest cover and lease-adjusted FFO gross leverage
(including
GBP700m for working changes) below 5.0x
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Deterioration in EBIT margin below 2.5%, reflecting increased
competition
- Liquidity headroom below GBP200m
- Increase in FFO gross leverage (as adjusted by Fitch) above
7.0x
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ishani Goonasekera
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1509
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 20 3530 1718
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1079
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.