CHICAGO, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating
Watch status of
Tower Group International, Ltd. (TWGP or Tower) to Rating Watch
Evolving from
Rating Watch Negative following the announcement of a planned
merger with a
subsidiary of ACP Re, Ltd. (ACP Re) for $172.1 million. Fitch
does not rate ACP
Re. This transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2014
and is subject
to various regulatory approvals. A full list of rating actions
follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ACP Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance company whose controlling
shareholder is a
trust established by the founder of AmTrust Financial Services,
Inc. (AmTrust),
National General Holdings Corporation (NGHC) and Maiden
Holdings, Ltd. The
transaction is structured in such a way that Tower will be the
surviving
corporation as a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACP Re.
The Evolving Watch reflects that the ratings could go up if the
merger closes;
however, ratings could be lowered if the merger does not occur
and Tower is
unsuccessful in addressing upcoming debt maturity or if
additional reserve
deficiencies develop.
This merger has the potential to provide sufficient liquidity to
reduce
near-term holding company obligations and capital concerns at
Tower's operating
companies in regard to regulatory capital ratios. However,
little public
information is available on ACP Re.
On Jan. 2, 2014, Fitch downgraded Tower's rating follows a
review of Tower's
third quarter 2013 (3Q'13) statutory financial statement filings
and GAAP
disclosures. The company will likely incur an additional
approximately $105
million in 3Q'13 GAAP adverse reserve development on top of the
$364 million
previously taken in the first half of 2013.
With the most recent adverse reserve charges, Fitch has concerns
that some of
the U.S. operating subsidiaries have risk based capital (RBC)
ratios below the
Company Action Level. In Bermuda, Tower Reinsurance Limited's
(TRL) solvency
ratio is below that of the minimums established by the Bermuda
Monetary
Authority (BMA) but Tower is working with the BMA to transfer
certain assets of
another Bermuda subsidiary to cure the deficiencies at TRL.
The majority of the reserve development has been centered in
accident years
2008-2011 for workers' compensation, commercial multi-peril
liability, other
liability, and commercial auto liability. Most of the adverse
reserve
development originates from Tower's growth in program business
via acquisitions
during the soft market in long-tailed lines of business coupled
with inadequate
internal controls relating to the loss reserving process.
Tower's inability to produce accurate financial statements in a
timely fashion
has led Fitch to consider its level of corporate governance to
be ineffective.
While Fitch aspires to develop specific bespoke recovery
estimates for IDR
ratings of 'B+' or lower, the agency was not able to arrive at a
robust Recovery
Rating (RR) for Tower for several reasons including: the high
risk of
litigation, the rapid deterioration in reserves, ineffective
corporate
governance, and untimely public updates of financial
information. For these
reasons, Fitch has determined this is a limitation of the issue
ratings and is
using standard notching of 'RR5' for the $150 million senior
convertible note
due in September 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following is a list of key rating triggers that could lead
to a ratings
downgrade:
--Failure to close the proposed merger on disclosed terms;
--Further adverse reserve development or announcement of
additional losses by
the company;
--Inability to have U.S.-based operating company RBC ratios
above the Company
Action Level and Bermuda-based operations capital solvency
ratios above minimum
threshold set by BMA;
--Inability to meet financial obligations of the operating or
holding company.
The following is a list of key rating triggers that could lead
to the ratings
being upgraded:
--Closing of the transaction on stated terms;
--A successful refinancing of the upcoming debt maturity.
Fitch has revised the Rating Watch status of the following
ratings to Evolving
from Negative:
Tower Group International, Ltd.
--IDR of 'CC'.
Tower Group, Inc.
--IDR of 'CC';
--5% senior convertible debt rating of 'C/RR5'.
Tower Insurance Company of New York
Tower National Insurance Company
Preserver Insurance Company
CastlePoint National Insurance Company
York Insurance Company of Maine
Hermitage Insurance Company
CastlePoint Florida Insurance Company
North East Insurance Company
Massachusetts Homeland Insurance Company
CastlePoint Insurance Company
Kodiak Insurance Company
--IFS ratings of 'B'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
