(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
has revised the
Outlook on TICON Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment
Trust's (TREIT)
National Long-Term Rating to Negative from Stable and has
affirmed the rating at
'A-(tha)'. Simultaneously, the agency assigned the national
senior unsecured
rating at 'A-(tha)'.
The Outlook revision reflects TREIT's weakening occupancy rate
and delays in its
expanding its portfolio to lower tenant concentration.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weakening Occupancy: TREIT's occupancy rate dropped to 78% in
December 2016
following the expiration of a rental guarantee on its assets,
from an average
occupancy of about 90% during the year. One of the company's 10
largest tenants
also terminated its lease in June 2016. The lower occupancy rate
did not meet
Fitch's expectation of an average rate of around 90% for the
year. Moderate
renewal risk also exists, as 27% of the company's lease
contracts, based on
leased area, will expire in 2017, although this is mitigated by
TREIT's high
retention rate and location scarcity. Fitch expects TREIT's
occupancy rate to
increase to 87%-88% in 2018.
High Tenant Concentration: TREIT has high tenant concentration,
with the
10-largest tenants contributing around 50% of revenue in 2016.
Fitch expects
concentration risk to persist longer than initially forecast, as
a change in
TICON group's major shareholder caused the group to suspend
asset sale
transactions. As TICON group is TREIT's main sponsor, this
delayed TREIT's
portfolio growth in 2016 and possibly into 2017. The prospects
for TREIT's
portfolio growth depend on the policies of TICON group's new
management, which
have not been finalised. TREIT is seeking assets from other
developers, but the
potential asset size would not compensate for the assets
available from TICON
group. Currently, TREIT does not have a plan to develop its own
properties.
Debt-Funded Growth: Fitch forecasts TREIT's
net-debt/investment-property value
to have remained at about 20% at end-2016, after its planned
4Q16 investment was
cancelled. However, as TREIT's medium-term financing policy aims
to maintain
net-debt/investment-property value at about 30%, it is possible
that TREIT will
fund its investment through debt. The company's credit metrics
remain within
Fitch's rating expectations, but further debt-funded
acquisitions could lead to
negative rating action by increasing financial leverage above
our expectations.
Sound Asset-Liability Matching: Fitch expects TREIT to maintain
sound
asset-liability matching. TREIT plans to issue senior unsecured
bonds with
maturities of three, five and seven years to refinance its
existing bank loans.
This should shorten TREIT's average debt tenor from more than
seven years to
less than five years, bringing forward the earliest debt
maturity to 2020 for
three-year tranche bonds, from 2021 with a small instalment for
its existing
bank loans. The average lease term-to-maturity of TREIT's
investment properties
was about 3.2 years at end-2016, with about 19% of its total
leasable area
secured by long-term lease contracts expiring between 2023 and
2027. TREIT's
debts are all unsecured with unencumbered asset-cover of 4.0x at
end-2016.
Well-Located Assets: TREIT's rating reflects the contractual
certainty of
revenue from medium-term lease contracts on its modern factory
and warehouse
properties, which are in strategic locations in Thailand.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TREIT is significantly smaller than WHA Corporation Public
Company Limited
(BBB+(tha)/Negative), a leading developer of industrial estates
and
built-to-suit industrial properties for rent in Thailand. TREIT
has higher
earning visibility from its property rental business and no
development risk
exposure, while WHA has a large development exposure with
project completion
risk and about 60% of its EBITDA come from its industrial land
sales business,
which is subject to cyclical demand. TREIT's financial leverage
is significantly
lower than that of WHA, although it could increase in the medium
term, and TREIT
has high financial flexibility given unencumbered asset cover of
4.0x and an
earliest debt maturity in 2020. WHA's financial leverage has
surged due to
acquisitions in 2015 and it faces a large debt repayment burden
in 2016-2017.
TREIT has a property portfolio size and tenant diversification
level that is
similar to that of Siam Future Development Public Company
Limited (SF,
BBB(tha)/Stable), a leading community mall developer in
Thailand. However, SF
has development risk exposure and TREIT has a significantly
higher EBITDA margin
of 75%-80%, compared with SF's 40%-45%. TREIT also has much
lower financial
leverage, but the gap could narrow over the medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Additional investment of THB1.2bn in 2017, with 100% debt
financing, and
THB3.5bn per year in 2018, with 20% debt financing.
- Renewal rate of 85% with four to six months to seek new
lessees in 2017-2018.
- EBITDA margin of 74%-80% in 2016-2018.
- No development or significant maintenance capex over
2017-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action:
- sustained weakening in the occupancy rate to below 85%;
- net-debt/investment-property value increasing above 30%
(end-September 2016:
20.8%), net-debt/EBITDA above 4.5x (previous 12 months ending
September 2016:
2.3x) or FFO-fixed charge coverage below 3.5x (previous 12
months ending
September 2016: 7.0x) on a sustained basis; and
- inability to expand the portfolio efficiently to improve its
top-10 tenant
concentration to below 40% of revenue.
Fitch may revise the Outlook to Stable from Negative if TREIT
demonstrates that
the negative rating guidelines are unlikely to be met on a
sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity Levels: Fitch expects TREIT to have enough
liquidity in
the next two to three years to comfortably cover interest
payment, with
EBITDA/interest expense expected at above 4.0x. Minimal
maintenance capex over
is expected for the next two to three years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
