(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Bahrain's (NBB) and BBK B.S.C.'s (BBK) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and has revised the Outlooks to Negative from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Ahli United Bank B.S.C.'s (AUB) IDR at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed NBB's Viability Rating (VR). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow Fitch's revision of the Outlook on the Bahraini sovereign rating to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Revises Bahrain's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB'' dated 19 Dec 2014 on www.fitchratings.com). NBB's IDR is driven by its VR, and the revision of the Outlook reflects increased pressure on NBB's VR from the weakened operating environment. At the same time, Bahrain's ability to support NBB may also weaken, as indicated by the Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating. BBK's IDR is support-driven and the revision of its Outlook reflects pressure on Bahrain's ability to support its domestic banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS BBK's and AUB's IDRs are support-driven. BBK's IDR, Senior Debt Rating, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are driven by support from the Bahraini sovereign. Fitch's view of support for BBK is based on its systemic importance as a major retail and corporate bank in Bahrain, and the Bahraini authorities' high propensity to support domestic commercial banks. AUB's IDR, Senior Debt Rating and SR reflect the high probability of institutional support from its core shareholder, the Public Institute for Social Security (PIfSS), an arm of the State of Kuwait (AA/Stable), which holds a 17.8% stake. The very strong links between PIfSS and AUB date back to before the creation of AUB, and include PIfSS's strong interest as shareholder in both AUB and its Kuwaiti subsidiary (12.2% stake). AUB's IDRs have been maintained on Stable Outlook as Fitch considers neither PIfSS' ability nor its propensity to support AUB has changed following the revision of the Outlook on the sovereign rating. NBB's Long-term IDR is driven by its VR. In the case of NBB, the SR and SRF reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability of sovereign support from the Bahraini authorities, if required. This view is based on NBB's leading domestic franchise; we also feel the significant Bahraini government ownership (of 45%) could provide some additional incentive to support the bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFs BBK's IDR, Senior Debt Rating, SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the Bahraini authorities' ability to provide support, as reflected in Bahrain's sovereign rating, or reduced propensity to support the largest Bahraini banks. However, an upgrade of Bahrain's rating would not necessarily lead to an upgrade of BBK's ratings. NBB's IDR is driven by its VR. Given NBB's domestic focus, Bahrain's sovereign rating would likely constrain NBB's VR; hence the current Negative Outlook. A change in the Bahraini authorities' ability to provide support would also affect the SRF. AUB's IDR and SR are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of PIfSS's ability or propensity to provide support and also to changes in Bahrain's Country Ceiling. The IDRs would be downgraded if Fitch believes that PIfSS's ability or willingness to support has diminished, including as a result of a significant increase in country risk. An upward revision of Bahrain's Country Ceiling, although unlikely at present, would lead to an upgrade of AUB's Long-term IDR by one notch. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs The economic environment in Bahrain is gradually recovering from the financial crisis and Bahrain's own issues arising from Arab Spring type unrest in 2011. The outlook for Bahrain and the wider GCC region is generally benign, which should be supportive of growth in Bahrain. Large infrastructure projects (including those financed by other GCC states) are likely to emerge as a key driver of economic activity and of increased lending opportunities for domestic banks in the years ahead. However, Bahrain is among the most vulnerable in the GCC to the fall in oil prices, which has exacerbated the country's already challenging fiscal situation. Fitch estimates Bahrain's fiscal breakeven oil price to be around USD130/bl, compared with a forecast for Brent to average USD83/bl in 2015. Fiscal flexibility is constrained by the very low share of non-oil revenue of just 14% of total revenues. The loan books of each of the Fitch-rated Bahraini banks have different geographic risk profiles as a result of their different business models and strategies. The domestic retail banks (BBK and NBB) have a significant presence in the domestic market, and so are constrained by the local operating environment. AUB is geographically diversified, with significant operations in Kuwait and elsewhere in the Middle East and the UK, with Bahrain on-shore operations contributing less than 13% of AUB's profit. Given its current level, BBK's VR is unaffected by the sovereign rating action. The VR reflects BBK's satisfactory and fairly resilient financial performance, despite the uncertain operating environment in Bahrain. Its well-established franchise and satisfactory funding and liquidity indicators, in addition to improving asset quality and capitalisation are also important rating drivers. The VR also considers the bank's concentrated loan book and its dependence on the undiversified Bahraini market. Because of the bank's fairly limited exposure to the Bahraini operating environment, AUB's VR is also unaffected by the sovereign rating action. The VR reflects the bank's diversified franchise, with operations across the GCC, specifically in Kuwait, its sound asset quality despite its exposure to higher risk MENA markets such as Egypt and its solid operating profitability. Asset quality metrics compare well with peers. The VR also takes into account loan book concentrations, somewhat mitigated at group level by geographic and sector diversification. The rating also reflects capital ratios that although adequate, are low compared with domestic and regional peers. NBB's VR reflects the bank's strong capital ratios which we expect to remain a strength despite some expected weakening in the event of future asset growth. The rating also reflects the bank's leading domestic franchise, consistent and strong profitability, generally healthy asset quality despite a high headline impaired loan ratio, and sound liquidity. They also consider NBB's reliance on a small and competitive domestic environment and high concentrations in both loans and deposits. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs AUB's VR is sensitive to asset quality or liquidity deteriorations or if its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio is severely eroded. A downgrade of the Bahraini sovereign would not necessarily result in a downgrade of AUB's VR; given the extent of the bank's business outside Bahrain. Upside potential is currently limited, considering concentration in the loan book as well as the uncertain operating environment in Bahrain and elsewhere in the Middle East, notably Egypt. Downside risk to BBK's VR could arise if the socio-political or economic climate in Bahrain materially deteriorates or if asset quality or capitalisation considerably weakens from current levels. However, a downgrade of the Bahraini sovereign would not necessarily impact BBK's VR. Upside potential for NBB's VR is somewhat limited at present because of the uncertain operating environment in Bahrain, while downside risk might arise from further deterioration in NBB's asset quality, or a worsening of the Bahraini economy. At its current level, NBB's VR is particularly sensitive to the Bahraini operating environment: a downgrade of the Bahraini sovereign would very likely impact NBB's VR and hence the Negative Outlook on its IDR matches that of the sovereign. A significant reduction in capital would also be ratings negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT The subordinated debt of AUB and BBK are rated one notch below the banks' respective Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view that institutional support (AUB) and sovereign support (BBK) would flow through to all senior and to currently outstanding subordinated debt issuance, even though, as per Fitch's criteria, subordinated debt would typically be notched down from the VR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT The subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to the same considerations that might affect each of the bank's Long-term IDRs. In addition, AUB's and BBK's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to any potential change in Fitch's assumptions relating to support in the Gulf for bank subordinated debt. The rating actions are as follows: AUB: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating of 'bbb' unaffected Support Rating affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB' BBK: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating of 'bbb-' unaffected Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-' NBB: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analyst Laila Sadek Director +44 20 3530 1308 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst (NBB) Maria Irusta Analyst +44 20 3530 1283 Secondary Analyst (AUB and BBK) Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.