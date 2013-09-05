Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Uganda - Rating Action ReportLONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Uganda's
Outlook to
Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' and Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'.
Fitch has also affirmed Uganda's Country Ceiling at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Positive from Stable reflects the
following key
rating drivers and their relative weights:
High
- Uganda has a long track record of robust growth, averaging 7%
for more than a
decade, above African peers, helping to lift two-thirds of the
population out of
abject poverty. Growth has been buoyed by strong export
performance, with
exports rising from 10% of GDP in 2002 to 22% in 2012 supported
by rising
volumes and diversification into non-traditional exports. The
completion of
Bujagali Power Station helped lift growth to 5.1% in 2012 by
improving power
supply. Fitch expects growth to rise above 7% by 2015, boosted
by a reduction in
infrastructure bottlenecks and the development of the oil
sector.
- Growth has benefited from credible economic policy management
relative to the
'B' category. This is reflected in improved monetary policy
management, which
has helped bring inflation down to below 5% in early 2013 from
30% in October
2011. Prudent fiscal policy has helped contain increases in
government debt
following debt relief in 2006, with government debt as a
percentage of GDP at
29.1% in 2013, well below the 'B' median of 39.4%. Government
deposits are high
at 20% of GDP, due to the issuance of debt for monetary policy
purposes.
Consequently, net debt as a percentage of GDP is a modest 9.1%.
Furthermore, a
commitment to a flexible exchange rate and an open capital
account has enabled
the economy to adjust to disruptions more quickly than its
peers.
Medium
- A renewed commitment to address weak revenue mobilisation
through tax reforms.
Revenue as a percentage of GDP has remained little changed at
13% of GDP for
much of the past decade.
- Uganda's aid dependence has declined significantly over the
past decade,
falling to 1.7% of GDP (or 12% of revenue) in 2012 from 6.6% of
GDP (or 40% of
revenue) in 2002.
Uganda's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key factors:-
- Structural weaknesses are the key constraint on the ratings,
including low GDP
per capita (USD633) and human development levels, and a weak
business
environment.
- Weak governance standards, as highlighted by a corruption
scandal in late 2012
which saw many donors cut direct budget support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
- A continued recovery in economic growth supported by further
investment in
infrastructure and a continued track record of prudent economic
policy.
- An increase in the ratio of government tax revenue to GDP in
FY2013/14
combined with further reforms to improve the tax take.
The current rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a
material likelihood
of leading to a downgrade.
However, any sustained deterioration in fiscal discipline,
macroeconomic
stability and/or political stability would have adverse
consequences for the
rating, as would an extended slowdown in growth given the fast
population
growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that growth will recover to 7% by 2015 supported
by rising
infrastructure investment and the development of the oil sector.
No drought is
assumed.
Fitch assumes that the gradual recovery in the world economy
starts to gain
momentum from the second half of this year.
Fitch assumes that the pace of structural reform will continue,
in addition to
the authorities' commitment to prudent economic policies.
Political stability is maintained.
