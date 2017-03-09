(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised its sector
outlook for the UK
non-life company market insurance to negative from stable.
Competition in the
sector is already intense and Fitch expects that following the
change in the
Ogden discount rate insurers margins will come under further
significant
pressure in 2017.
Despite these negative fundamentals, the rating outlook for
Fitch's universe of
rated insurers within the UK non-life sector remains Stable.
This reflects
strong capital adequacy, product diversification, conservative
reserving
policies and solid earnings of rated issuers. Given the strong
credit
fundamentals of Fitch's rated universe, we do not expect the
Ogden discount rate
change to result in negative rating actions for individual
issuers.
The Ministry of Justice announced on 27 February that the Ogden
discount rate
used to calculate the compensation in large motor and liability
bodily injury
claims would be cut to -0.75% from 2.5%, effective from 20
March, to reflect the
lower real risk-free returns available on the UK index-linked
government
securities.
Following the cut to the Ogden discount rate, insurers have
suffered a one-off
hit to earnings as they have been required to increase reserve
estimates to
account for the significantly higher costs of large bodily
injury claims. For
example, Direct Line reported a 38% and Admiral reported a 27%
reduction in
profit before tax for 2016 as a result of the Ogden discount
rate cut.
Fitch believes that many insurers will have used up a
significant proportion of
their reserve buffers to absorb the impact of the lower Ogden
discount rate.
Given the sector's historical reliance on reserve releases to
support technical
results, this will lead to a further drag on profitability as
reserve releases
are likely to be lower going forward.
Fitch expects motor insurance premiums to rise significantly to
reflect the
substantially higher costs of bodily injury claims settlements.
We believe that
due to intense competition in the sector, it could be difficult
for insurers to
pass on in full the increased costs to policyholders.
Furthermore, we expect
increasing premium rates to lead to greater use of price
comparison websites as
more consumers shop around for cheaper coverage. In 2016, almost
70% of new
business motor insurance sales were made through aggregators and
we believe this
is set to increase further, adding more pressure on already very
thin profit
margins.
Fitch expects higher lump sum claims settlements to also drive
substantial price
increases for reinsurance cover. This could put a significant
strain on
companies that rely heavily on reinsurance as part of their
business model.
Smaller companies that would opt for lower retention limits are
likely to be
most affected as reinsurance pricing for those layers will
increase
significantly. Fitch believes that this could lead to
consolidation in the
sector as smaller players struggle with the increased cost of
reinsurance,
depleted reserves and pressured profitability as a result of
intense
competition.
Whiplash reform proposals that aim to reduce the costs of
exaggerated and
fraudulent whiplash claims are currently being debated by
Parliament as part of
the Courts and Prisons Bill and are not expected to be
implemented until October
2018. Fitch believes that potential savings from the whiplash
reforms will be
offset by the increased costs of claims as a result of the Ogden
discount rate
cut.
A further increase in the insurance premium tax (IPT) to 12%
from 10% is due to
come into force on 1 June 2017, which adds further pressure to
insurers'
profitability as it will be hard for the industry to keep
passing on higher
costs to policyholders. The household insurance segment is also
facing
increasing pressure from the increased use of aggregators and
most insurers were
unable to pass on the cost of recent increases on IPT as well as
Flood Re levies
in 2016, leading to lower margins on household insurance.
