(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised Taiwan-based Union Money Market Fund's (Union MMF) National Fund Credit Rating to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)' following an update of Fitch's Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria in August 2013, which removed the rating cap for low rated assets and added refined stress tests. Union MMF's National Fund Volatility Rating is affirmed at 'V1(twn)'.

The fund is advised by Union Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd (USIT), which is 35%-owned by Union Bank of Taiwan and 62.5% owned by its associates. Union Bank of Taiwan is one of the smaller commercial banks in Taiwan.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect the fund's steady credit and market risk profile in the financial year ended September 2013, consistent with the fund's investment objective to provide investors with liquidity and stable return with preservation of principal.

The portfolio has high average credit quality, as measured by its weighted average rating factor (WARF), with 90.4% of assets rated within the 'A(twn)' to 'AAA(twn)' range at end-September 2013. The fund had 28.3% of its exposure on Negative Rating Outlook at end-September 2013. Fitch believes a downgrade on this exposure would not be sufficient to affect the fund's average rating factor and, therefore, the fund's ratings. A further 6.6% of its exposure was on Positive Outlook and the remainder on Stable Outlook.

The fund has high industry concentration in the Taiwanese banking and finance sector, whose credit Outlook is broadly Stable. Single-name concentration is modest, with the top five borrowers representing 42.9% of the fund's assets under management (AUM), generally in line with domestic peers.

The fund has low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the portfolio assets' short weighted-average maturity, at 121 days at end-September 2013. The fund invests in time deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, repos or short-term bonds. It is a medium-sized money market fund in Taiwan with TWD28.4bn in AUM at end-September 2013 (equivalent to 3.6% of the domestic listed money market fund market).

Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. The investment team is experienced and steady in implementing investment ideas.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE

Fitch expects the Fund Credit Rating to remain stable. Although unlikely in the near term, downward pressure on the Fund Credit Rating could result from a material decline in asset quality due to increased risk appetite or deterioration in the credit quality of Taiwan's banking and finance industry. Fitch also expects the Fund Volatility Rating to remain stable, underpinned by the fund's short-maturity profile.

To maintain bond fund ratings, USIT, the manager of the fund, provides Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolios' holdings, credit quality and transactions. Fitch monitors the credit composition of the portfolios, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.

For a more detailed fund profile, see Fitch's report of the fund, which will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, see the criteria referenced below at www.fitchratings.com.

'AA+(twn)' fund ratings indicate very high underlying credit quality based on Fitch's national rating scale. Funds rated 'V1(twn)' are considered to have very low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.

Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate.