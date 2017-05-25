(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
VodafoneZiggo
Group BV's (VODZiggo) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Negative from
Stable. All ratings, including related instrument ratings are
affirmed. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
Fitch has revised its rating-case assumptions following guidance
provided with
the company's 1Q17 results. Based on this revised base case,
Fitch is now
forecasting funds from operations (FFO) net leverage to remain
above the 5.2x
downgrade threshold through 2019. The progress of the JV,
uncertainties over the
timing of synergies and ultimate upside from convergent
opportunities, as well
as how leverage policy will unfold, provide some latitude in how
we view
forecast metrics. The extended period of above-threshold
leverage envisaged in
our forecasts underpins the Negative Outlook.
VODZiggo's ratings are supported by its strong underlying
operating profile
balanced by what in the near term is likely to be a weakened
cash flow, and
depending on management's intentions over shareholder payments,
a period of
heightened leverage. A good competitive position has been built
on its fully
upgraded cable network with near-nationwide coverage and soundly
invested mobile
network. The Dutch telecoms market is consolidating to a smaller
number of
larger players. The JV with Vodafone (VOD) enhances the
operating profile and is
likely over time to support more rational market pricing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage, Negative Outlook: VODZiggo's 2017 guidance for
operating cash flow
(OCF) of EUR1.65 billion and shareholder payments of at least
EUR500 million has
been used to rebase Fitch's central rating case. The company
closed 2016 with
FFO net leverage (pro forma for EUR2.8 billion of escrow cash)
of around 5.5x.
Our revised forecasts expect this metric will remain at a
similar level through
2019. A key variable in the forecasts is the cash distributed to
shareholders;
Fitch assuming guidance for 2017 to serve as something of a
floor. A forecast
metric above the 5.2x downgrade threshold for such a sustained
period underpins
the Negative Outlook.
Cable Operations Stabilising: The cable operations appear to be
stabilising
following the integration difficulties faced by the group after
the merger of
Ziggo and UPC Netherlands in 2015. Cable subscription revenues
have been flat in
each of the past two quarters (to 1Q17), while operational
metrics are also
showing tangible signs of repair - revenue-generating unit
losses had fallen to
5,000 in 1Q17 compared with 40,000 in 1Q16, and cable average
revenue per user
(ARPU) was up 3% in 1Q17 driven by subscription price rises.
Fitch considers
management action taken to improve the overall video offer and
customer service
should provide ongoing support for the cable business.
Mobile Conditions Remain Challenging: Results for 1Q17 identify
ongoing weakness
in the former Vodafone NL mobile operations with the enlarged
group's mobile
revenues down 7% and the margin compression experienced across
the group largely
driven by mobile performance. Operational metrics confirm these
pressures with
both net customer additions and ARPU experiencing ongoing
declines. At a market
level service revenues continue to decline at low to
mid-single-digit rates, the
market yet to benefit from a more balanced competitive
environment given what
Fitch views as the convergent potential of the incumbent, KPN,
and VODZiggo.
Improved Market Structure: In an advanced communications market,
convergence is
in Fitch's view likely to become increasingly important in the
service offer.
Following the merger, the market structure will include VODZiggo
and KPN as most
obviously positioned to exploit convergence and to capitalise on
cross-selling
opportunities, leaving Tele2 and T-Mobile providing largely
mobile only
services. The benefits of market consolidation are likely to
take time and it
will be important for the VODZiggo integration to go well. In
the near term it
is possible that Tele2, in particular, will continue to be
disruptive in mobile,
placing continued pressure on this part of the business.
Merger Benefits: Fitch views the combination of the Vodafone
mobile assets with
Ziggo's cable operations a good strategic fit. It brings
together a near
ubiquitous (92% population coverage) high-speed hybrid fibre
cable network and
strong triple-play cable offer with the country's second-largest
mobile player.
Vodafone had an estimated 33% mobile service revenue share at
end-3Q16.
Management are targeting combined opex and capex synergies of
EUR210 million by
2020, delivery of which will be important given the dilutive
effect of the lower
margin mobile business.
Public Leverage Target: VODZiggo's policy is to manage covenant
leverage between
4.5x and 5.0x and to distribute excess cash to shareholders.
Covenant leverage
is based on an annualised OCF, adds back 75% of targeted opex
synergies and
excludes vendor financing liabilities. Fitch estimates these
adjustments to
understate forecast 2017 leverage by around 0.5x. Some of the
delta will
ameliorate as synergies are delivered. However, the basis of how
financial
policy is defined and the level of shareholder payments made,
may keep FFO net
leverage at or higher than the downgrade guideline if management
choose to
manage close to the high end of target leverage.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
VODZiggo's ratings are underpinned by a solid operating profile,
strengthened by
the prospect of a strong convergent position following formation
of the JV and
an improved operating environment. The cable business appears to
be stabilising.
Its mobile operations remain under pressure given the
competitive environment,
while the company exhibits weaker financial metrics than would
be expected at
the rating level, including high leverage. The company's closest
peers - Virgin
Media Inc. and Telenet N.V. (both BB-/Stable) - offer similar
characteristics in
terms of business and market potential, but are performing more
strongly
operationally and have stronger financial metrics. Fitch expects
business
performance at VODZiggo to stabilise and improve over time.
Where the rating
stabilises will depend on the timing of integration benefits and
recovery in the
mobile business, along with the shareholders' ultimate
intentions with respect
to distributions and leverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for 2017 are
listed below.
- 2017 OCF/EBITDA before integration costs (of EUR30 million) of
EUR1.68
billion. This value includes the shareholder recharges of around
EUR210 million
- EUR50 million integration costs taken below FFO.
- 50% of shareholder recharges written back to FFO - reflecting
their capex
nature.
- Capex to sales of around 23% - including EUR105 million of
shareholder
recharge capex, with capex/sales excluding the recharge of
around 21% in line
with public guidance.
- shareholder payments of i) EUR2.8 billion (the JV recap) and
ii) EUR500
million.
The following forecast years reflect stabilisation/low
single-digit growth in
revenues and margin expansion reflecting scale economies and the
delivery of
synergies.
- integration costs of EUR280 million are taken below FFO and
assumed EUR50
million in 2017; EUR90 million in 2018 and 2019, declining
thereafter,
- shareholder payments to remain at least EUR500 million a year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably below 4.5x (5.5x at
end-2015), with
strong and stable FCF generation, reflecting a stable
competitive and regulatory
environment
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Failure to reduce FFO adjusted net leverage to below 5.2x by
end-2018 (5.5x at
end-2016) on a consistent basis
-Further deterioration in competitive pressures and inability to
show recovery
in operational performance
LIQUIDITY
Sound Liquidity: At end-1Q17 the company reported cash of EUR273
million and an
undrawn credit facility due 2022 of EUR800 million. Experience
across the
Liberty Global group is that cash is typically managed at low
levels. Comments
from VODZiggo's joint shareholders indicate this is also likely
to be the case
in the JV and available excess cash upstreamed to the
shareholders. The debt
structure is a combination of secured bank and bond debt, and
unsecured bonds.
Vendor financing is not included in covenant leverage but is
included in all
Fitch defined metrics.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Company Name
VodafoneZiggo Group BV
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR):'BB-' affirmed; Outlook
revised to
Negative from Stable
Ziggo B.V.
Secured Bank Debt/Secured Notes:'BB+'/'RR1' affirmed
Ziggo Secured Finance B.V.
Secured Bank/Secured Notes:'BB+'/'RR1' affirmed
Ziggo Secured Finance Partnership
Secured Bank Debt 'BB+'/'RR1' affirmed
LGE HoldCo VI B.V.
Senior Notes:'B'/'RR6' affirmed
Ziggo Bond Finance B.V.
Senior Notes:'B'/'RR6' affirmed
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Alex Cherepovitsyn, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1755
Brendan Condon
Director
+ 44 203 530 1599
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Tajesh Tailor
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
