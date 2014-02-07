Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Volgograd Region - Rating Action
ReportFRANKFURT/MOSCOW/LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised Volgograd
Region's Outlooks to Negative from Stable and affirmed its
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-', Short-term
foreign
currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)'.
The region's outstanding RUB14.1bn senior unsecured domestic
bonds (ISINs
RU000A0JQWF4, RU000A0JRGR0, RU000A0JS7P1, RU000A0JTXF6,
RU000A0JU6P9) have been
affirmed at Long-term local currency at 'BB-' and National
long-term at
'A+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High
- Volgograd region's direct risk increased to 57% of current
revenue at end-2013
from 39% a year earlier. Fitch expects further growth of the
region's direct
risk to above 60% of current revenue by end-2014. The federal
government's
election pledges to raise public sector salaries will continue
to fuel growth of
operating expenditure, while revenue growth will not return to
pre-2012 levels
due to economic slowdown. This will result in continued deficits
being covered
by more borrowings.
- Volgograd Region's debt coverage and debt servicing ratios are
at
unsustainable levels due to operating deficits or low operating
surpluses. This
implies the region has to service part of its debt with new
borrowings. Fitch
forecasts that the ratios will remain weak in the foreseeable
future.
- The region had low liquidity of RUB0.7bn as of 1 January 2014
versus RUB7.9bn
of maturing debt in 2014, resulting in limited flexibility and a
reliance on
incurring further debt. However, Fitch does not expect the
region to face
difficulties in refinancing.
Medium
- The region's preliminary budgetary performance in 2013 was
weaker than
expected with operating balance at a negative 3.4% of operating
revenue (2012:
positive 2.4%). Deficit before debt variation widened to 16% in
2013 from 12% in
2012. Fitch expects minor improvements of operating balance to
2-3% of operating
revenue in 2014-2016. However, the operating balance will remain
insufficient
for debt servicing needs.
Volgograd Region's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
- Fitch estimates the region's immediate refinancing needs as
moderate at 24% of
direct risk in 2014 and at 28% in 2015. Overall, the
administration has improved
debt management by reducing its reliance on short-term bank
loans in favour of
federal budget loans with low interest rates, medium-term bank
loans and bond
issuance.
- The region's has an industrial economy, which provides a
strong tax base but
leads to high revenue volatility and concentration as the 10
largest taxpayers
contributed 47% of total tax revenue in 2012. Gross regional
product per capita
was 88% of the national median in 2011.
- The ratings are negatively affected by the evolving nature of
the
institutional framework for local and regional governments
(LRGs) in Russia. It
has a shorter track record of stable development than many of
its international
peers. The predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is
constrained by
the continuous reallocation of revenue and expenditure
responsibilities within
the government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Growth of direct risk above 70% of current revenue or low
operating balance
insufficient for interest payments would lead to a downgrade.
