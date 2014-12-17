(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the rating
outlook for Indonesia's life and non-life insurance sectors in
2015 is Stable,
supported by sustained market growth, manageable exposure to
risky assets,
healthy operating margins and developing regulatory environment.
The sector outlook is Stable, reflecting Fitch's view that the
low market
penetration continues to offer attractive growth prospects;
investment return
volatility is likely to be minimised by manageable risky assets
portfolios; and
improving insurance awareness will support market expansion for
the life sector.
Meanwhile, the non-life insurance sector is underpinned by
rising affluence, an
expanding middle class and a growing economy. In addition,
reinsurance
protection and adequate capitalisation buffer are expected to
minimise insured
catastrophes losses in 2015, and a stronger regulatory regime is
likely to
enhance the industry's overall financial health.
The penetration rate in Indonesia's insurance sector has
increased gradually
over the years. Swiss Re estimates total insurance penetration
at 2.1% in 2013,
compared with 1.77% in 2012 and 1.5% in 2010. Nonetheless, this
is still
considered low versus the penetration levels in neighbouring
countries such as
Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand that are above 4%. Indonesian
insurance
premiums accounted for 0.4% of the global market at end-2013.
Fitch believes
that the sector is poised for steady growth in the medium term,
underpinned by a
relatively large and untapped market of almost 250 million
people and an
expanding economy.
The agency expects changes in the regulatory environment to
drive further sector
development. The Indonesian insurance sector has seen gradually
tightening
regulations in recent years including the introduction of new
laws, tighter
capital requirements, and tariff regulations. Media reports
suggest there could
be additional regulatory changes, such as the introduction of a
new supervisory
system and revision of some key policies.
While the Stable rating outlook reflects Fitch's expectation
that Indonesia's
economic conditions remain manageable, the outlook may be
revised to negative in
the event of any extreme exogenous shock in the form of an
economic or financial
crisis to which developing economies like Indonesia more
vulnerable. Potential
equity market volatility which translates into huge operating
losses and severe
capital erosion for the overall sector, may also change the
outlook.
Fitch notes that the industry has demonstrated resilience in its
ability to
withstand losses from catastrophes such as flooding and
earthquakes in recent
years. However, a significant and unexpected rise in insured
losses from future
catastrophic events in Indonesia may potentially lead to
downward pressure on
operating profitability, especially for the non-life sector.
The report, "2015 Outlook: Indonesian Insurance Sector -
Evolving Regulatory
Environment to Drive Sector Development", is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link in this media release.
