SINGAPORE/HONG KONG/LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) The continued rise
in Malaysian
household leverage is a risk, although the banks have built
satisfactory
earnings and loan-loss reserve buffers that could help protect
them against the
risk of deteriorating asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. Tighter
lending
regulations and receding liquidity conditions should lead to a
moderation in
credit growth and temper the build-up of risks in the banking
system. But higher
leverage remains a downside risk for banks' financial profiles
and ratings.
Malaysian households are among the most highly leveraged in
Asia: household debt
reached 86.8% of GDP at end-2013, up from 80.5% a year ago,
according to data
published by the central bank on 19 March. Higher household debt
has been
accompanied by property price appreciation in certain segments,
notably
high-rise urban housing.
The central bank has gradually introduced a range of regulatory
measures aimed
at tempering household borrowing and property lending since
2010. The pace of
tightening gained steam in 2013, with further regulation from
both the
government and central bank targeting property market
speculation and personal
finance. These measures should help moderate consumer loan
growth, particularly
against a backdrop of ebbing liquidity flows and higher global
interest rates.
There are signs this is already starting, with growth in
household debt slowing
to 11.7% in 2013 from 13.5% in 2012.
Mortgages, which account for a quarter of bank lending assets,
continue to drive
the growth in household debt. Meanwhile, personal loans slowed
to a more
sustainable pace after growing rapidly in the five years to
2012, particularly
after stricter regulation was introduced in July 2013. These
loans make up only
around 8% of household borrowing and 4% of banking sector loans,
but can act as
an early indicator of household sector stress as they tend to be
accessed more
by lower-income households. A rise in personal loan
delinquencies is likely to
be accompanied by higher impairments in vehicle finance, which
comprises a more
significant 15% of banking system assets.
However, the bulk of household debt, around 80%, is secured in
nature.
Pre-provision profitability is likely to remain healthy in the
near term.
Overall loan-impairment remains low, despite having started to
creep up for
personal loans and vehicle financing. The banks are also
protected by
satisfactory loan-loss reserves of between 85% and 119% of gross
impaired loans,
and core Tier 1 capital buffers of between 8.7% and 11.3% for
the top three
domestic banks as of end-December 2013.
The macroeconomic backdrop could limit the severity of any
deterioration in
consumer asset quality in the near term. The brisk growth in
household borrowing
is backed by a robust economy, a steady job market and rising
household incomes
across a relatively young population base. We forecast GDP to
grow by 5% and
unemployment to remain stable at around 3% in 2014.
Nevertheless, household leverage may continue to rise in the
near term, which
will increase risks on at least two fronts. First, a sharp
increase in
macroeconomic volatility would affect households' debt-servicing
capacity. We
expect the central bank to begin raising rates in 2014 in
response to
inflationary pressure stemming partly from rationalisation of
government subsidy
schemes. The impact of this tightening cycle will remain
manageable. But the
longer household indebtedness goes on rising, the lower the
tolerance to
economic shocks (other things being equal).
Second, rising household debt could in itself eventually become
a drag on
growth, if and when Malaysian households decide to rein in
spending and start
strengthening their balance sheets.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
