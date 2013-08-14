(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 14 (Fitch) Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are playing a more significant role in U.S. fixed income markets, particularly the corporate high yield segment, according to a Fitch Ratings report. Although U.S. corporate bond ETF assets total less than 2% of the U.S. corporate bond market, their influence on trading activity is relatively more significant. Average daily trading volumes (on a weekly basis) for the five largest high-yield corporate bond ETFs more than tripled from about $470 million in early May to more than $1.5 billion in early June. This ramp-up in trading activity points to the value of ETFs for investors to rapidly enter and exit fixed income positions during a period of market turbulence. However, Fitch also notes that increased ETF trading volumes might also amplify overall bond market volatility, as redemptions of ETFs can, in turn, drive selling in the underlying bonds. For context, Federal Reserve Bank of New York research indicates that an investor or dealer liquidation of more than $250 million in corporate bonds in one day could begin to adversely affect corporate bond prices. The prominence of ETFs within U.S. fixed income markets, particularly corporates, has increased with the reductions in dealer inventories of corporate bonds. This coincides with new U.S. and global financial regulations that have or will increase capital and liquidity requirements on bank trading activities. The full report 'Bond ETFs: Rising Influence on High-Yield Markets' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Fitch's sample is based on the top five high yield and top five investment grade corporate bond ETFs, as determined by total assets as of June 28, 2013. Contact: Robert Grossman Managing Director +1-212-908-0535 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Martin Hansen Senior Director +1-212-908-9190 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Bond ETFs: Rising Influence on High-Yield Markets here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.