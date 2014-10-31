(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) Rising U.S. interest rates are
expected to have
adverse effects on traditional investment managers (IMs),
particularly those
with meaningful fixed income assets under management (AUM)),
according to a
Fitch Ratings report published today. These effects could
include pressure on
investment performance, fund outflows and as a result, reduced
management fees.
Fitch's base-case interest rate scenario assumes the completion
of the Fed's
tapering program, strengthening world economic growth over
2014-2016, and a
gradual tightening of monetary policy over the next 12 months.
Fitch's
stress-case scenario involves a sharper hike in interest rates
amid weakening or
stagnant economic growth, among other factors.
Higher interest rates would be particularly impactful for IMs
with higher
proportions of fixed-income AUM, given some fixed income
products' correlation
to rate movements. Fitch believes that balanced and diversified
product
offerings, even within fixed income, would help moderate
outflows in a rising
rate environment. For example, credit-sensitive fixed income
products such as
high-yield corporate debt and floating-rate bank loans are able
to reset more
frequently than other fixed income products.
IMs that exhibit active duration management, diversified AUM by
asset class and
geography, low leverage, and exposure to long-term investors are
best positioned
to weather a potential rate rise under the base-case scenario.
Material increases in exposure to rate-sensitive products,
extended durations,
or material increases in leverage at the IM level are viewed as
negative rating
drivers that would be exacerbated under Fitch's interest rate
stress scenarios.
Fitch has not taken any negative ratings action on IMs over the
past 12 months,
given the absence of such activities.
The full report 'Traditional Investment Managers: Implications
of an Interest
Rate Shock' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by
clicking on the link.
This is part of a series of reports by Fitch looking at interest
rate
sensitivities across various U.S. analytical sectors.
For more information, the report 'U.S. Monetary Policy:
Implications of an
Interest Rate Shock' is also available on the Fitch website.
Contact:
Mohak Rao, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0559
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall
NY, NY 10001
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Traditional Investment
Managers:
Implications of an Interest Rate Shock (AUM Mix and Duration
Management -- Keys
to Weathering Interest Rate Risk)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.