NEW YORK, December 11 (Fitch) U.S. equity REITs are primed for a
stable outlook
in 2014, though the likelihood of rising interest rates is an
important factor
to be watched closely, according to Fitch Ratings in its outlook
report for the
sector.
'Interest rate increases brought on by stronger economic growth
are a definitive
positive for REITs,' said Managing Director Steven Marks.
'Conversely, a
stagflation scenario of higher rates would almost certainly be a
detriment for
REITs.'
A more gradual increase in interest rates would clearly be
preferable for
property sectors with longer lease tenors, such as net lease,
healthcare,
retail, office and, to a lesser extent, industrial. REITs with
more fixed-rate
debt on their balance sheets would be better positioned to
withstand rate
increases than those with decidedly more floating-rate debt.
Beyond the above,
the impact of higher rates is decidedly less clear.
The picture is consistent across all property types with respect
to outlooks.
Fitch is maintaining its stable rating outlook for U.S.
multifamily REITs due
largely to moderating operating fundamentals and evolving access
to capital. The
same outlook holds true for office REITs even as property
fundamentals have been
slow to recover.
The rating outlook for U.S. industrial REITs for 2014 remains
stable due in
large part to the economic backdrop, which is laying the
groundwork for
improving warehouse performance. The stable outlook is also
likely to continue
for retail REITs as property fundamentals have recovered quite
nicely over the
last year.
Lastly, the rating outlook for healthcare REITs is stable for
2014. Beneficial
long-term demographic trends are helping support demand for
space in healthcare
properties, which should continue for the foreseeable future.
