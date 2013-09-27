BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited says
Thailand's resilience continues with broadly Stable Outlooks on
the country's
sovereign rating, as well as on major Thai financial
institutions and
corporations, although the agency notes that eroding buffers,
the potential for
further regional volatility, and rising private sector leverage
pose risks.
This was the key message at Fitch Ratings' annual Thai
conference, which
concluded successfully in Bangkok today.
Dr. Prasarn Trairatvorakul, Governor of the Bank of Thailand,
was the guest of
honour at the event and provided the keynote opening address.
Heads of Fitch's Asia-Pacific analytical teams also discussed
the prospects,
challenges and credit implications for their respective sectors.
Mr. Andrew Steel, Head of Asia-Pacific Corporates, remarked that
Fitch sees
ongoing disruption to financial markets resulting from changing
monetary
policies of the world's major central banks. This disruption,
combined with
asset quality deterioration, has the potential to negatively
impact credit
markets across the Asia-Pacific region and cause difficulties
for corporates in
many sectors as refinancing of the previous 'hot money' flows
falls due over the
next 12-18 months. That said, the magnitude and impact of risks
in the
Asia-Pacific credit markets remain far lower than those of
concern in the US or
European markets, said Mr. Steel.
Fitch's Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns, Mr. Andrew Colquhoun,
noted that credit
profiles have strengthened since 1997 in various ways, including
for most
countries much higher foreign reserves and reduced external
indebtedness.
However, those buffers have been eroding for some economies
including Thailand.
Fitch thinks the resilience of Emerging Asian sovereign credit
profiles will
depend to a large degree on the credibility and consistency of
macro policy
management. Thailand's sizable net external creditor position
and moderate
public debt provide a considerable buffer and the economy has
not been afflicted
with the kind of volatility experienced by Indonesia or India.
However,
Thailand's combination of an eroding current account surplus,
low real interest
rates and a widening fiscal deficit coupled with high private
sector leverage
are outliers among Emerging Asian economies that could still
prove to be sources
of vulnerability.
A risk for the region and Thailand has been the rapid build-up
of credit and
whether this will lead to substantially higher credit losses
when economic
conditions become more challenging, said Mr. Mark Young, Head of
Asia-Pacific
Financial Institutions. For Thailand, one of the concerns
relates to the
build-up of household credit that has occurred since 2010, which
is partly due
to the high auto loan growth that stemmed from tax incentives,
he added. While
Fitch expects overall loan growth to decline in the short term,
a sizeable part
of the growth that occurred was outside the commercial banks in
the
government-owned specialised financial institutions and private
savings
cooperatives which are more susceptible to credit losses due to
their lower
income borrowers.
A roundtable discussion addressed the outlook and challenges in
the banking,
corporate and infrastructure sectors in Thailand. The panelists
comprised of
Mr. Boontuck Wungcharoen, chief executive, TMB Bank Public
Company Limited; Mr.
Chawan Theungsang, executive director, Emerald Capital Asia Ltd.
and Mr. Win
Phromphaet, CFA, head of investment, Social Security Office of
Thailand. The
discussion was moderated by Mr. Vincent Milton, Managing
Director of Fitch
Ratings (Thailand) Limited.
The conference was attended by over 350 senior executives and
officials across
the investor, regulatory, financial and corporate sectors.
Contact:
Vincent Milton
Managing Director
+66 2108 0169
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures Level 17,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.