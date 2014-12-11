(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Chinese life insurers' enhanced risk awareness amid heightened regulatory supervision and more stringent capital rules will rein in their investment activities in 2015. Chinese life insurers have increased their alternative investments (such as debt investment plans, trust schemes, and wealth management products) in search of higher yields. This makes their credit profiles more vulnerable to an economic downturn as these types of investments are generally illiquid and highly concentrated in the infrastructure and real estate sectors. Alternative investments accounted for about 5%-15% of surveyed insurers' assets as of end-1H14. Fitch believes that life insurers whose premiums are mainly from savings-type short-term endowments and universal life policies, where policyholders usually demand higher returns, would be more aggressive in making alternative investments. The China Insurance Regulatory Commission has imposed stricter solvency rules on the sector, including reducing the admissible asset value of trust products in the solvency margin calculation in September 2014. The second-generation solvency regime - the China Risk Oriented Solvency System (still under calibration) - will apply granular asset risk charges to more comprehensively and accurately reflect the risks facing Chinese life insurers compared with current solvency rules. Fitch also expects the new solvency regime to prompt Chinese life insurers to manage their capital positions more dynamically. This includes issuing more types of capital instruments to strengthen their capital bases and using non-traditional reinsurance to reduce required capital. Chinese life insurers currently primarily rely on subordinated debt and common equity for eligible capital while some insurers have engaged in non-traditional reinsurance contracts to improve their capitalisation. Fitch is maintaining its Rating and Sector Outlooks at Stable for the Chinese life insurance sector as it believes that the rated insurers' resilient market positions, and adequate capitalisation and external funding capabilities will continue to support their steady credit profiles. Continued earnings volatility and fierce competition among homogenous products are key rating constraints. Chinese life insurers' profitability and capitalisation remain vulnerable to potentially unfavourable movements in stock markets and deterioration in the quality of fixed-income portfolios in an economic slowdown in China. The persistent need for capital to propel business expansion adds an additional burden to their solvency. Significantly weakened capitalisation on a sustained basis could lead to negative rating action. China remains an under-penetrated market, particularly in risk protection, retirement and healthcare products in light of its ageing population. Increasing insurance penetration, which leads to higher underwriting profits, and less reliance on volatile investment income, could result in positive rating action. The report, "2015 Outlook: China Life Insurers", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contacts: Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Chinese Life Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.