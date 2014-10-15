(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Some signs of increasing risk
appetite among German
auto loan and lease originators have emerged gradually in recent
months, Fitch
Ratings says. These are relatively minor so far, and have not
reached the point
where they would weaken the credit quality of German auto ABS
deals. We will
continue to monitor developments as we analyse future
transactions.
Two notable trends in the last 12-24 months are an increase in
original loan
terms to maturity and a fall in the size of down-payments in
some originators'
loan books. Discussions with captive originators indicate that
marketing
campaigns by vehicle manufacturers are an important driver of
these
developments, since they improve affordability for borrowers and
can therefore
support the continuing revival in car sales.
Longer contract terms increase the originator's exposure to
customer defaults
and the potential gap between defaults and recoveries due to
slower
amortisation. Decreasing down-payments increase the amount at
risk as the
customer holds less equity in the vehicle.
However, the developments observed so far do not indicate a
sharp increase in
risk appetite. For German originators whose ABS transactions we
rate regularly,
typical loan terms have only been extended by 2-3 months, and
down-payments have
only fallen by 2-3pp and remain typically in the mid-to-high
teens.
In addition, while the slight increase in terms is seen in
originators' overall
portfolios, the terms in transaction pools have remained fairly
stable. This
partly reflects the blend of recently originated and more
seasoned loans in
portfolios, and we think an increase in terms will become more
visible in
transaction pools in the coming months. However, selection
criteria should limit
the extent to which this happens.
Other evidence of higher risk appetite, for example regarding
originators'
exposure to a fall in used car prices, is limited. GMAC Bank has
stopped
including additional safety margins in its balloon-setting to
calculate the
balance due at maturity. VW Financial Services has continued to
apply residual
value forecasts that are slightly more bullish compared to
external data
providers.
But originators' forecasts for future vehicle values, which
serve as the basis
for balloon payments, have not become significantly more
aggressive on average
relative to those of independent third-party agencies. If they
did, we would
incorporate lower expected proceeds from re-marketing of
vehicles returned at
contract maturity in our default multiples.
Where available, average borrower credit scores have not seen
major changes,
suggesting that while originators are amending the terms under
which they will
lend, they are not targeting riskier borrowers.
Our analysis therefore suggests that the increase in risk
appetite among
originators is small, and has yet to be felt meaningfully in
auto ABS portfolios
in Fitch-rated transactions. We will continue to review original
terms and
down-payments, and if we see a continuation of recent trends,
may adjust our
default and loss expectations, and/or risk multiples,
accordingly.
Our analysis encompasses originations by Ford Bank, VW Financial
Services, BMW
Bank, GMAC Bank, and one non-captive, Santander Consumer Bank,
all of whose
German transactions we rate regularly.
Contact:
Thomas Krug, CAIA
Analyst
Structured Finance
+49 69 768076 252
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director
Structured Finance
+49 69 768076 117
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Auto ABS Index - Europe 2Q14
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.