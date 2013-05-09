(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' analysis of newly
released data from the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) shows that, as of April
9, almost $300
billion in nongovernment securities were financed through the
U.S. triparty repo
market, a level that has remained relatively constant over the
past few months.
Senior government officials and agencies have been warning about
the potential
systemic risks of funding less liquid assets through short-term
wholesale
funding markets, such as triparty repo. Importantly, while FRBNY
data and money
market fund disclosures help to shed light on the risk
attributes of the
triparty repo market, there is much less information available
on the more
opaque bilateral repo market, whose overall size remains unclear
and is the
subject of ongoing research and debate.
The roughly $300 billion in nongovernment repo collateral
consists of about $109
billion in equities, $68 billion in corporate bonds, and $76
billion in
structured finance (with the remaining $44 billion in
collateralized debt
obligations, municipals, and whole loans, among other
securities). Triparty repo
remains an important source of funding for a range of asset
classes, including
Treasury and agency securities, which make up the balance of the
$1.79 trillion
U.S. triparty market. For context, the $76 billion in structured
finance
securities is typically 10 times greater than average daily
trading volumes for
this asset class.
According to Fitch's recently published analysis of the 10
largest U.S. prime
money market funds' (MMFs) disclosures, structured finance repo
collateral
typically comprises deeply discounted, small-sized legacy
securities (see
Fitch's April 16 report, Repos: Nongovernment Assets Still
Prominent). More than
half of Fitch's structured finance sample consists of legacy-era
subprime and
Alt-A RMBS and CDOs. Additionally, Fitch's research indicates
the generally
small size of many of these securities, which could make it
difficult for
holders to either fund or liquidate them during periods of
market distress.
Yield differentials likely help to explain the persistence of
structured finance
repos. Fitch's data indicates that, as of end-December 2012,
repos backed by
structured finance securities yielded approximately 63 basis
points (bps) per
annum, contrasted with the 17 bps yield on repos backed by
Treasurys. Given the
continuing low-yield environment, these higher returns are
likely attractive to
some money funds, which focus primarily on the strength of the
counterparty
rather than on the collateral when entering into these types of
repos. For
securities dealers, repos provide a source of cost-effective
funding,
particularly given the low credit quality, small size, and
longer-tenor of many
of the underlying securities.
That said, senior government officials and policymakers have
recently pointed to
the potential systemic risks of funding longer tenor assets
through the
short-term wholesale funding markets. In a May 3 speech, Federal
Reserve
Governor Tarullo said, "Repo, reverse repo, securities lending
and borrowing,
and securities margin lending are part of the healthy
functioning of the
securities market. But, in the absence of sensible regulation,
they are also
potentially associated with the dynamic I described earlier of
exogenous shocks
to asset values leading to an adverse feedback loop of
mark-to-market losses,
margin calls, and fire sales." Similarly, the Financial
Stability Oversight
Council's recently-published annual report for 2013 cites "fire
sales and run
risk vulnerabilities" as a potential emerging threat, noting
that, for triparty
repos, "the risk of fire sales is heightened when collateral is
less liquid."
As Fitch has highlighted in prior research, the use of repo to
fund less-liquid
assets creates potential risks for both triparty repo borrowers
(i.e. dealer
banks) and the underlying asset class. Money funds, which act as
repo lenders,
are short-term, highly risk-averse investors. Repo funding for
structured
finance assets essentially evaporated at the height of the U.S.
credit crisis, a
loss of liquidity that likely contributed to the steep valuation
declines in
this asset class during that period.
