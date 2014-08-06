(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 05 (Fitch) The top three Japanese automakers -
Toyota, Honda
and Nissan - continue to enjoy robust volume growth in China,
regaining some of
the market share they lost following a political dispute between
Japan and China
over the sovereignty of the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands in September
2012. However,
Fitch Ratings expects heightened competition from other
international automakers
which dominate the world's largest car market, to contribute to
a slowing of
sales momentum in 2H14.
We expect the popularity of existing and new models to support
solid growth in
sales volumes for Japanese manufacturers in 2H14. That said,
fierce competition
remains from market leaders such as Volkswagen and General
Motors, as well as
from Ford and Hyundai. The major European, Korean and US
automakers continue to
expand their presence in China to capitalise on strong long-term
growth
prospects.
In the first half of this year, China's passenger car market
grew to 9.6 million
units, up 11.2% year-on-year. Nissan's sales volume outpaced
the market, up by
14% and increasing its market share to around 6%, while Toyota
and Honda
maintained their market shares of around 5% and 4%,
respectively.
Fitch expects the double-digit growth in China's passenger car
market to
moderate in the second half to the mid-to-high-single digits, as
Chinese
economic expansion slows. Regulatory factors could further
temper market
growth, such as more stringent environmental legislation, while
government
policies to promote the purchase of domestic brands could curb
some demand for
foreign marques. Nevertheless, we expect passenger car demand
in China to
remain solid over the medium term.
Japanese automakers face the additional geopolitical risk of a
rise in tension
between China and Japan. Vehicle sales plummeted by the double
digits for
Toyota, Nissan and Honda following the 2012 islands dispute, as
violent
demonstrations against Japanese automakers and dealerships
forced a temporary
halt in production. The unresolved, underlying political issues
mean that the
risk remains of a repeat of the 2012 events - and subsequent
loss of sales.
