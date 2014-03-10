(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Rolls-Royce's acquisition from Daimler
of the remaining
50% of its Power Systems joint venture has already been factored
into the
company's current ratings, Fitch Rating says. The purchase will
not
significantly affect financial flexibility or increase leverage
in the near
term.
If anything, greater control of the business and the improved
diversification it
gives Rolls-Royce should strengthen its credit profile in the
medium term. For
Daimler the expected proceeds from the transaction will be
positive, but won't
affect its rating.
The Rolls-Royce/Daimler joint venture, which began three years
ago with the
acquisition of marine diesel engine group Tognum, diversified
Rolls-Royce's
business profile by strengthening its position in the strongly
growing marine
turbine industry. Full control of Power Systems will allow
Rolls-Royce to
improve operational efficiencies and to increase returns from
investments in new
turbine technology.
The deal will also reduce Rolls-Royce's reliance on the
commercial aerospace
market, which currently generates over 40% of group revenue.
While the
commercial aerospace outlook remains strong for the next couple
of years, the
market is somewhat volatile.
Our ratings of both Rolls-Royce and Daimler have always
reflected the likelihood
of a full takeover by Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce had built up
cash reserves of
around GBP4bn at end-2013, which is well above historical levels
and more than
adequate to make the expected GBP1.9bn payment to Daimler
without affecting the
company's liquidity and financial flexibility. At end-2014,
Fitch expects
Rolls-Royce's gross leverage to remain broadly in line with the
1.7x achieved at
end-2013, which is under the 2x leverage guideline for a
downgrade from the
present rating.
For Daimler, the transaction will not have any immediate impact
on its ratings.
The proceeds will enhance further its liquidity but will be
relatively modest
compared to its net cash position of EUR8.5bn at end-2013. More
important for
the ratings would be evidence that the cyclicality of the truck
division has
diminished or that an improvement in profitability can be
sustained,
particularly at the Mercedes-Benz Cars and Daimler Trucks
divisions.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
