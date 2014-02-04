(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Among Russia's major exporters, metals and mining
companies are likely to benefit more from the recent depreciation of the rouble
than oil and gas companies, Fitch Ratings says. For both sectors, the currency's
limited decline will strengthen earnings and support their credit profile, but
ratings upgrades are unlikely without indications that the currency has settled
at a new lower level.
The rouble has depreciated by 8% against the US dollar since the beginning of
the year and is down 17% from the end of 2012. Depreciation of a local currency
is generally good news for an exporter, as it leads to a relative fall in
local-currency production costs and overheads, while foreign-currency revenues
remain steady, resulting in higher cash flows and profit margins. For a typical
Russian metals and mining company like Severstal or MMK, we estimate that a 5%
fall in the rouble should result in EBITDA growth of between 10% and 15%. This
sensitivity analysis shows that the overall effect on metals and mining
exporters may be significant and could enhance their international
competitiveness.
The effect on Russian oil exporters is less pronounced due to taxation and hence
is less likely to result in positive rating actions in the future. At the Brent
Crude price of USD100 a barrel, around 70% of export revenues of oil producers
are taken by the state through the export duty and mineral extraction tax, both
of which factor in the exchange rate. However, a limited effect will still be
seen as production and a substantial part of administration costs are mainly
rouble-denominated. We estimate that on average a 5% rouble depreciation may
lift the EBITDA of Russian oil companies by 5%-10%.
The main factors behind the rouble's decline include investors' reaction to the
tightening of US monetary policy and their anticipation of the Russian central
bank's policy stance and planned switch to a fully flexible exchange rate
regime. However, the central bank has sufficient ammunition to maintain the
current pace of intervention if needed. As long as oil prices remain high, the
depreciation is unlikely to follow the 2009 pattern, when the Russian currency
collapsed by almost 30% year-on-year, as the price of crude remains a key factor
determining the rouble exchange rate.