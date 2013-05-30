(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
May 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings assigns a rating of 'AA-/F1+'with a Stable Outlook to the $4,750,000 Colorado
Agriculture Development Authority variable rate demand agricultural development revenue bonds
(Hunter Ridge Dairy LLP Project), series 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on the support provided by an irrevocable direct- pay letter
of credit (LOC) issued by CoBank, ACB (rated 'AA-/F1+' with a Stable Outlook).
The bank is obligated to make regularly scheduled payments of principal of and
interest on the bonds in addition to payments due upon maturity, acceleration
and redemption, as well as purchase price for tendered bonds. The ratings will
expire upon the earliest of: (a) May 30, 2014, the initial stated expiration
date of the LOC, unless such date is automatically extended for one year
periods; (b) conversion to the fixed interest rate mode; (c) any prior
termination of the LOC; and (d) defeasance of the bonds. The LOC provides full
and sufficient coverage of principal plus an amount equal to 109 days of
interest at a maximum rate of 10% based on a year of 365 days and purchase price
for tendered notes, while in the weekly rate mode. The Remarketing Agent for the
bonds is W.R. Taylor & Company, LLC. The bonds are expected to be delivered on
or about May 30, 2013.
The bonds initially bear interest at a weekly rate, but may be converted to a
fixed rate. While bonds bear interest in the weekly rate mode, interest payments
are on the first Thursday of each Aug, Nov, Feb and May, commencing Aug. 1,
2013. The trustee is obligated to make timely draws on the LOC to pay principal,
interest, and purchase price. Funds drawn under the LOC are held uninvested, and
are free from any lien prior to that of the bondholders.
Holders may tender their notes on any business day, provided the trustee and
remarketing agent are given the requisite prior notice of the purchase. The
bonds are subject to mandatory tender: (1) upon conversion of the interest rate;
(2) upon expiration, substitution or termination of the LOC; (3) following
receipt of written notice from the bank of an event of default under the
reimbursement agreement. The bonds shall be accelerated following trustee's
receipt of notice of an event of default under the reimbursement. The bank has
the option of directing a mandatory redemption rather than acceleration upon an
event of default under the reimbursement agreement Optional redemption
provisions also apply to the bonds. There are no provisions for the issuance of
additional notes.
Bond proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition, construction and
equipping of the solid waste disposal component of the borrower's dairy
facility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is exclusively tied to the short and long-term rating that Fitch
maintains on the bank providing the LOC and will reflect all changes to that
rating.